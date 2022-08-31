Read full article on original website
Farmers RECC president and CEO announces retirement
GLASGOW — Bill Prather, President and CEO of Farmers RECC, announced that he will be retiring at the end of this year. Prather’s career has spanned more than 43 years in the Kentucky rural electric industry, having served in various leadership capacities at Owen Electric Cooperative, in Owenton, and at East Kentucky Power Cooperative, in Winchester, prior to joining FRECC in 2007.
Steve Pierce
Steve Pierce, age 68 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Cumberland County Hospital. Steve was born on December 16, 1953 in Clinton County, KY to the late Johnnie Eugene and Mary Ellen Upchurch Pierce. He was a former employee of Kingsford Charcoal, Stephens Manufacturing, and Dana Corporation.
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses – Week of Aug. 22, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Aug. 24 – Aug. 29, 2022. Lindsey A. Humphrey, 29, and Ryan M. Hughes, 29, both of Glasgow. Aug. 27, 2022:. Sarah E. Skaggs, 22, and Ty H. Burden, 23, both of...
Highway dedication for beloved and late founder of Barren-Metcalfe EMS
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials gathered in Glasgow Thursday morning, to dedicate a portion of a local highway to the late Michael Swift. Swift was the founder of the Barren-Metcalfe County Emergency Medical Services, and he retired in September of 2016 after more than 41 years with the service. He was also the Barren County coroner prior to his retirement. He died unexpectedly in March 2017 at the age of 66.
Cheetah Clean purchasing Campbell Lane Express Car Wash
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cheetah Clean Auto Wash is expanding again in Bowling Green after the company announced that it was buying a car wash on Campbell Lane. In a news release, the company said it agreed to purchase the Campbell Lane Express Car Wash. With the purchase, Cheetah Clean will own and operate four Cheetah Clean car washes in the Bowling Green area.
Deltina Butrum Blankenship
Deltina Butrum Blankenship, 66, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Scottsville, KY native was a homemaker and a daughter of the late Lester Cordus Butrum and Frances Louise Carter Butrum Russell. She is survived by a daughter: Karen Blankenship,...
Dr. Delroy Hire and Patricia Hire make multimillion-dollar estate commitment to WKU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Dr. Delroy Hire and his wife, Patricia Hire, have made an estate commitment to Western Kentucky University through a trust valued at a multimillion-dollar amount. When asked why he gives back, Dr. Hire answered simply, “I set things up to help people.”. The son...
Bowling Green welcomes Labor Day weekend fireworks
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Because of the “no burn ban” during this year’s fourth of July, the Bowling Green City Commissioners voted to amend the city’s fireworks ordinance to allow fireworks to be set off this Labor Day weekend. Today through September 5th between the...
VBS, baptisms bring new spirit to Immanuel Baptist in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. (KT) – Immanuel Baptist Church in Glasgow is showing signs of making a comeback. A Barren River Lake baptism of eight last Sunday, including the associate pastor’s mother and one woman who didn’t come to be baptized but felt the Holy Spirit move here to take the plunge despite not having another set of clothes.
School board approves contracts for consolidation project construction manager, architect
The Christian County School Board approved contracts in relation to the consolidated high school construction project at Thursday’s meeting. The first contract was to hire Alliance Corporation out of Glasgow, Kentucky to serve the district as construction managers throughout the consolidation construction project. Executive Vice President Tim Geegan says that includes pre-construction items, such as a redesign of the project to hopefully get it into the range of the desired budget.
North Jackson Elementary student wins Yes I Can! award
GLASGOW — The Kentucky Council for Exceptional Children has selected North Jackson Elementary student Bobby Kidd as a Yes I Can! winner in the area of Arts. The Kentucky Council for Exceptional Children is a non-profit organization supporting more than 400 special education teachers and administrators across the state of Kentucky. The Yes I Can! awards honor children and youth with disabilities from across the state who excel at school and in the community. These children demonstrate that through hard work, courage, and determination, it is possible for everyone to reach their goals.
KSP reminding public of local traffic safety checkpoints
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public they will be patrolling known problematic areas. KSP stated that they aim to make roads safer for drivers, and some of these measures include traffic safety checkpoints. In addition, traffic safety checkpoint can provide for...
KSP to conduct traffic safety checkpoints
Kentucky State Police Post 15 in Columbia will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts. Troopers will be...
Scott Waste Services announces new collection system
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Scott Waste Services is changing things up a bit with their new trash collection system. Site Manager Sam Upperman and District Manager Drew Marr told News 40 they are looking to reduce labor to employees and cost to customers with their new curbside pick up method. This week up to September 9th, the company will be delivering Scott Waste branded yellow and blue trash cans to customers and transition to exclusively using those for collection starting September 12th. Marr and Upperman told News 40 this new method will be beneficial for both parties.
Richard Samuel Clark
Richard Samuel Clark, 65 of Glasgow, KY, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Joliet, IL on April 5, 1957, to the late Richard Clark and Donna Churchwell Bick who survives. He worked as a construction worker for several years and was of the Catholic Faith.
Dessert Alert! New shop opens in Downtown Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Awaken Bakery, a gluten-free sweet shop, opened yesterday right in Fountain Row. News 40 interviewed owner Tiana Post, who told us how 12 years ago, she was diagnosed with celiac disease and found that she had a knack for baking gluten-free items. Post had given thought to a bakery at times in her life, but recently decided to take a leap on her idea and her religious faith.
William R. Claywell
William R. Claywell, 92, formerly of Nobob, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in Buckner, KY. The Barren County native was the son of the late John and Electa Wade Claywell. William was a retired electrician and member of Local 369. He was a United States Army veteran, a Square Dance Caller, and a member of the Union #2 Baptist Church. He was a member of Allen Lodge #24 F. & A. M. and Kosair Shrine. He was a very active participant in activities that raised funds for Kosair Kids and was dedicated in assuring that all funds were for the benefit of “The Kids”.
Bruce Anders Leeson
Bruce Anders Leeson passed from this world on the night of August 29, 2022. Born in Atlantic, Iowa on June 7, 1972, Bruce’s family moved to Glasgow in the early 1980s. Bruce graduated from Glasgow High School in 1990. Although Bruce held degrees in History, GIS Surveying, and Land...
National Derby Rallies makes a pit stop in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you’re looking for family-fun this Labor Day weekend, look no further than the National Derby Rallies National Championships!. The 2022 National Derby Rallies Nationals have made a return pit stop to Phil Moore Park in Bowling Green, KY. The soap-box races will take place this weekend, with five divisions set to rev their engines.
Warren Co. man identified in I-65 wrong-way crash in Louisville
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The refugee community in Bowling Green are mourning the tragic loss of one of their members. Rajnu Masoud was killed in a wrong-way car crash on I-65 in Louisville this past Sunday. He leaves behind his wife and five children, the oldest just five years old.
