GLASGOW — The Kentucky Council for Exceptional Children has selected North Jackson Elementary student Bobby Kidd as a Yes I Can! winner in the area of Arts. The Kentucky Council for Exceptional Children is a non-profit organization supporting more than 400 special education teachers and administrators across the state of Kentucky. The Yes I Can! awards honor children and youth with disabilities from across the state who excel at school and in the community. These children demonstrate that through hard work, courage, and determination, it is possible for everyone to reach their goals.

