CHICAGO (CBS) – The suspect who escaped Elmhurst police and led police on a chase through the Columbus Park Golf Course on Chicago's West Side on Thursday had an active warrant for his arrest.Devin M. Revels, 27, was arrested in May for aggravated assault and released on an I-bond, but he didn't show up to court and a warrant has been out ever since.Elmhurst police said Revels was wanted for several catalytic converter thefts when he was arrested on Thursday. While in handcuffs, he kicked out the back window of a squad car while on the Eisenhower Expressway near Austin, and ran into the heavily wooded Columbus Park Golf Course.Police are looking for Revels, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has a face tattoo and was last seen wearing a tan shirt.Given that Revels was handcuffed and unarmed when he escaped, the public is not believed to be in danger, police said. Anyone who knows where Revels might be is asked to call 911 immediately.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO