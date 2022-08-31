ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 22

Geo Medellin
2d ago

OMG they are from a dysfunctional family, this is one of the worst cases. They need to serve many years in jail. The parents should be put in jail for raising thief's 🤔

Reply
3
Aliens, Creators of the Universe.
3d ago

If no gun used set the bond at $500.000 USD, with 10%. If a weapon was used, set the bond at 1 million at 10% bond.

Reply
4
VotedBideNowImCryin
3d ago

I sure wish someone would of smoked this waste of space...Carry concealed people. smarten up.

Reply(2)
6
Related
WGN News

Teen boy shot at, 45 rounds, in South Chicago

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot at by four men in South Chicago Friday night. The boy, 15, was walking on the sidewalk near the 7900 block of South Crandon Street at around 11:57 p.m. when four unknown men approached him with handguns and fired 45 rounds at the boy and fled. The boy sustained […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 22, shot and killed in Englewood

CHICAGO —  A man was found laying on the street with multiple gunshot wounds to the body Saturday morning. According to reports, police responded to a call of a 22-year-old man was found laying on the ground near the 6000 block of West Racine Street at around 2:52 a.m. Saturday morning. The man sustained gunshot […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man shot during argument outside Wrigleyville bar

A man was shot during an argument outside a bar in Wrigleyville overnight, Chicago police said. The gunman remains at large. The argument broke out in the 3400 block of North Clark around 1:53 a.m., and the shooter then fired two shots from across the street, striking the victim in his right thigh, according to a CPD media statement. Police found shell casings near a construction site between Roscoe and Newport.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Carjackings#Violent Crime#South Artesian Avenue
WGN News

Police: Woman stabs man to death in South Shore

CHICAGO —  A man was stabbed multiple times by a woman who he had an altercation with Saturday morning in South Shore. According to the police, the altercation took place near the 2100 block of East 69th Street at 7:20 a.m. Saturday when the known woman stabbed the 38-yer-old man and he sustained multiple stab […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Surveillance video released in shooting of retired Chicago officer

CHICAGO — Chicago police have released surveillance video of a shooting that seriously injured a retired officer. The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday at 71st Street and Wentworth Avenue, just outside a Currency Exchange where the 60-year-old man worked as a security guard. The video captures a gray Dodge Durango pulling up and two […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 suspects fire nearly 45 rounds at 15-year-old boy on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was critically injured after four suspects fired dozens of rounds at him on Chicago's South Side Friday night. Just before midnight, a 15-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Crandon when four unknown offenders approached him. The offenders had...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman killed, man injured in South Side shooting

CHICAGO —  A woman was killed and a man critically injured in a shooting on the city’s South Side. The 30-year-old man was standing outside a car near the 1600 block of South 79th Street around 4:26 p.m. Thursday, when a someone in a red SUV drove by firing shots, police say. The man was […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suspect arrested after firing shots at two people in Kane County

ELGIN, Ill. - A suspect is in custody after he allegedly fired shots at two people in Kane County Saturday morning. At about 4:30 a.m., Kane County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the area of Old State Road and McGough Road in unincorporated Virgil Township for a call of shots fired.
KANE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspect who led police on chase through Chicago golf course had arrest warrant for assault charge

CHICAGO (CBS) – The suspect who escaped Elmhurst police and led police on a chase through the Columbus Park Golf Course on Chicago's West Side on Thursday had an active warrant for his arrest.Devin M. Revels, 27, was arrested in May for aggravated assault and released on an I-bond, but he didn't show up to court and a warrant has been out ever since.Elmhurst police said Revels was wanted for several catalytic converter thefts when he was arrested on Thursday. While in handcuffs, he kicked out the back window of a squad car while on the Eisenhower Expressway near Austin, and ran into the heavily wooded Columbus Park Golf Course.Police are looking for Revels, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has a face tattoo and was last seen wearing a tan shirt.Given that Revels was handcuffed and unarmed when he escaped, the public is not believed to be in danger, police said.  Anyone who knows where Revels might be is asked to call 911 immediately.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy