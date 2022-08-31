Illinois Department of Public Health Achieves Reaccreditation from National Public Health Body

Read full article on original website
Related
Effingham Radio
Obstacles Persist In Providing Broadband To Many Illinois Communities
Despite increasing awareness of the importance of broadband, many residents of rural areas, federally subsidized public and multifamily housing have no access to high-speed internet service. Some are forced to go to public spaces for service. Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey says in rural areas of downstate Illinois, that includes...
Effingham Radio
Illinois, Chicago Expected To Receive New COVID Boosters Next Week
Illinois is expecting to receive nearly 600-thousand doses of the updated COVID-19 booster shots next year. Chicago anticipates around 150-thousand initial doses. The new boosters, which target omicron subvariants, were authorized by the FDA yesterday. The CDC advisory committee is expected to consider them today. Colin McIntyre/jb Copyright © 2022...
Effingham Radio
Illinois Families Encouraged To Apply For Energy Bill Assistance
Illinois families are encouraged to apply for 300-million-dollars in available funding for energy bill assistance. Eligible families can receive bill assistance for natural gas, propane, and electricity through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. LIHEAP provides one-time payments directly to energy service providers on behalf of recipients. Families can apply...
Effingham Radio
Illinois Secretary Of State Jesse White Back At Work
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is back at work after contracting COVID-19. The 88-year-old tested negative for the virus this week and returned to work at the James R. Thompson center in Chicago. White announced he tested positive for COVID last week, saying he experienced only mild symptoms. He...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Effingham Radio
Drivers Warned Against Driving Impaired Over Labor Day Weekend
The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police are reminding everyone to avoid alcohol and drug-impaired driving over Labor Day Weekend. More than 200 law enforcement agencies across the state are stepping up to arrest impaired drivers as part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” national Labor Day campaign.
Effingham Radio
Lanes Reopening Where Possible For Labor Day Weekend
Some lanes in Illinois that have been closed for construction will reopen for the Labor Day holiday to minimize travel disruption. Non-emergency closures will be suspended beginning this afternoon through late Monday night. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to signs in work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, stay alert for workers and equipment, buckle-up and drive sober.
Comments / 0