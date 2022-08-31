Read full article on original website
Related
KYTV
Mental health hotline calls in southwest Missouri have increased by 35%
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Since its launch in July, people are calling 988 if they are struggling with a mental health emergency. Previously you would have to call an 800 number, which was long and difficult to memorize. Since that number was simplified, operators have seen more calls from people needing help.
KYTV
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. releases list of upcoming vaccination opportunities; COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is urging vaccination for COVID-19 as hospitalizations remain high. As September begins, Greene County moved to a low community impact level with a 7-day rolling average of 44 cases. However, hospitalizations in Greene County remain high, with 55 individuals admitted in Greene County as of September 1. Although this number is slightly lower than what was seen at the beginning of August, with 70 hospitalized, the number of individuals in critical care remains fairly stagnant. On August 29, eight patients received critical care from COVID-19 complications compared to 10 on August 1.
KYTV
CDC says COVID-19 boosters available in mid-September
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On September 1, the Centers for Disease Control authorized the fourth booster for the COVID-19 virus. Officials from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department say they’ll be available mid-September. The Moderna booster is authorized for use in individuals 18 years of age and older. The Pfizer...
Greene County is pausing the use of some COVID-19 shots. Here’s why:
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield-Greene County Health announced they will temporarily be pausing the use of some COVID-19 booster doses of the vaccine starting today. This follows the authorization of new booster shots which the FDA claims will be more effective against existing variants of COVID-19, which in turn has de-authorized the use of current vaccines. While […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A colorful new variant of a dangerous drug found in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning the public about Rainbow Fentanyl, a colorful variation of the drug that health officials say are meant to lure younger people into trying them. “[The drugs], they’re colorful because they kind of create more excitement, and young people are certainly more likely to be influenced by a […]
KYTV
Nixa Public Schools places “988″ crisis hotline on student ID cards
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa Public Schools is one of the first to put the suicide prevention number on its student ids. The ID includes the student’s name, a picture, and the 988 crisis hotline. The hotline launched back in July. Previously you would have had to dial an 800 number to get help.
KYTV
Branson, Mo. Police want drivers to stay safe and aware for Labor Day weekend travel
Branson, Mo. Police want drivers to stay safe and aware for Labor Day weekend travel. On Wednesday at 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a home near North Campbell and Central.
KYTV
Ozarks Life: The Dynamic Duo at Logan-Rogersville
ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Change is everywhere in schools these days. New clothes. New subjects. New aspirations. But at Logan-Rogersville High School you can count on three things: Mrs. Mistler, Mrs. Stewart, and the tardy bell. “I’m so thankful they continue,” principal Dr. Teresa McKenzie said, “because they’d be hard...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KYTV
Owners of Maria’s announce closing of downtown Springfield restaurant
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A popular downtown restaurant in Springfield announced on a Facebook post it has closed. Maria’s Mexican Restaurant closed after 25 years in business. According to a post on Facebook, the owners say recent events have made owning a restaurant tougher than ever before. They say...
MoDOT is hiring ahead of winter; Here are the jobs in the Springfield area
The Missouri Department of Transportation is already planning for winter, and is hoping to hire new workers to help keep the roads clear and safe in the event of another major winter storm like the Ozarks experienced in February 2022.
KYTV
Work to replace the Long Creek Bridge over Table Rock Lake begins
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Department of Transportation started work Monday on replacing the Long Creek Bridge that spans over Table Rock Lake connecting Stone and Taney Counties. The current bridge was in 1956. More than eight thousand drivers cross it daily. Crews made repairs to the structural steel at...
KYTV
Springfield nonprofit says homeless camp on West Bypass cleared too quickly
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Community Partnership of the Ozarks says the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s clearing of a homeless camp on West Bypass was done too quickly. Because the camp was mere feet away from the Springfield city limits, it fell under the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction, meaning a whole different protocol than the Springfield Police Department when it came to clear the camp.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KYTV
Great crop yield means Exeter Corn Maze is ready to go
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Despite the drought and recent rounds of rain, many area farmers won’t see a shortage of most fall crops in the Ozarks this year. That means the Exeter Corn Maze is ready for visitors as they open up for this fall season Saturday, September 3. The slides, rides, and go-carts are ready to go. Due to recent changes in the weather, Artie from the farm says the pumpkins need another week or so before they’re ready for the patches. As for what will be available for visitors, the limited supply of apples is ready for picking. Plus, they couldn’t be more pleased about the state of their corn crop.
KYTV
Why the late summer is peak chigger season in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It happens to the best of us. You may be spending time outdoors or doing yard work, only to come home and realize you’re covered in itchy chigger bites. This mite’s larvae feed off your skin and typically travel in packs - sometimes in the...
KYTV
Fire damages IHop in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged the IHop restaurant in south Springfield on Friday. The fire started in the back room of the restaurant. Investigators say electrical wires sparked the fire. Employees attempted to put out the fire, but it became too much. Everyone inside the restaurant escaped without injury.
VIDEO: Vultures in Galloway neighborhood; residents urged to take precautions
An area of Springfield's Galloway neighborhood is seeing an influx of visitors of the avian variety, and at least one apartment complex is asking residents to take precautions in order to control the problem.
KYTV
Widening project coming to U.S. 65 through Harrison, Ark.
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison and the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) are collaborating on a widening of the Harrison “bypass” along U.S. 65. The stretch of road from Highway 7 to the Highway 65B intersection is currently undergoing a resurfacing project, for which drivers can sometimes expect minor delays.
streetfoodblog.com
Fall Festivals in Southwest Missouri
Watch pumpkins weigh in at report sizes on the Republic Pumpkin Daze. This 12 months, for the primary time, the enjoyable is increasing to a two day pageant. You have by no means seen pumpkins like these earlier than. With pumpkins weighing in at over 600 kilos the Republic Pumpkin Daze Competition holds competitions for the biggest pumpkins. You’ll be able to take part in different classes like largest watermelons, tomatoes and sunflowers.
KYTV
Dallas County School District bus involved in crash
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - Police worked a crash involving a Dallas County School District bus and a pickup on Thursday. The crash happened at the intersection of Main Street and U.S. 65. The collision involved the ‘Deer-labeled’ school bus and a pickup. The driver of the pickup suffered...
Man shot and killed after he displays weapon to Springfield, Mo. Police officer
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Late Friday evening, September 2, 2022, Springfield Police Dept were alerted to a suspicious vehicle on a parking lot at the Bass Pro Catalog location.. “Officers responded to the parking lot at Cherokee and Campbell to check a person with a weapon. The suspect displayed a firearm. The officer fired at the suspect.” – Springfield Police release...
Comments / 0