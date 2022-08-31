SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Despite the drought and recent rounds of rain, many area farmers won’t see a shortage of most fall crops in the Ozarks this year. That means the Exeter Corn Maze is ready for visitors as they open up for this fall season Saturday, September 3. The slides, rides, and go-carts are ready to go. Due to recent changes in the weather, Artie from the farm says the pumpkins need another week or so before they’re ready for the patches. As for what will be available for visitors, the limited supply of apples is ready for picking. Plus, they couldn’t be more pleased about the state of their corn crop.

