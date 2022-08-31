ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Shaky defense costs Pirates in 6-1 series-ending loss to Milwaukee

By Justin Guerriero
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EYwaD_0hd4mpgn00
Milwaukee’s Luis Urias hits an RBI single during the seventh inning against the Pirates on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Milwaukee.

Fielding errors and a shaky seventh inning by the bullpen cost the Pittsburgh Pirates a chance at taking two of three games against Milwaukee on Wednesday afternoon at American Family Field.

Coming off Tuesday’s win over the Brewers, the Pirates saw their one-run advantage evaporate in the fifth and sixth innings, when gaffes by Ke’Bryan Hayes, Oneil Cruz and Kevin Newman allowed the Brewers to plate a pair of runs en route to a 6-1 victory.

The Pirates (49-81) got on the board first when Ben Gamel sent a solo home run, his seventh of the season, over the right-center field wall off Brewers starter Freddy Peralta.

Milwaukee answered in the bottom of the fifth, tying the score thanks to an RBI double by Willy Adames, who battled Pirates reliever Manny Banuelos for 10 pitches, driving the final one he saw into center field and scoring Tyrone Taylor.

The Pirates had a chance before that to end the inning, when Christian Yelich hit a grounder to Hayes that likely would have started double play. But Hayes failed to field the ball cleanly, putting men on first and second with one out with Adames coming up.

In the sixth inning, Cruz threw off the mark to first base, allowing Keston Hiura to reach safely.

Hiura later scored on a sharply hit RBI groundout by Omar Narvaez, putting the Brewers in front, 2-1.

That scoring play was one Newman likely wishes he had back. While ultimately not nearly as egregious as either Hayes’ or Cruz’s plays — Newman was not charged with an error — he bobbled the ball after fielding a scorching one-hopper off the bat of Narvaez.

Had he grabbed the ball out of his glove cleanly, he would have had ample time to throw out Hiura, who broke for home plate on contact.

Before and after Gamel’s homer, the Pirates failed to mount much of a threat offensively, collecting just five hits on the afternoon. Newman, who hit a two-out eighth inning double, was 2 for 4.

“We can talk about not making a couple plays defensively and walking guys, but if we don’t get anything going offensively, it really doesn’y matter,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said during the AT&T SportsNet postgame show.

To Hayes’ credit, he made a nice diving stop on the third-base line, robbing Adames of an RBI double and preventing further damage the sixth.

In the bottom of the seventh, Cruz was on the wrong end of another play at shortstop, when Hiura lined a one-hopper that deflected off his glove, allowing another run to score. Hiura was credited with a hit on the play.

The aforementioned struggles in the field, save for Hayes’ error, happened while Pirates reliever Miguel Jajure was on the mound.

But Cruz was far from the main culprit in the inning, in which Milwaukee scored four runs to take a 6-1 lead.

Yajure, making his first appearance with the Pirates after being called up from Triple-A Indianapolis, a move announced shortly before the first pitch Wednesday, went 1 1/3 innings and allowed five runs (four earned) on three hits with three walks and a strikeout.

Yohan Ramirez replaced Yajure in the seventh but was unable to get out of things without issue.

Ramirez walked three straight batters upon entering the game, the latter two with the bases loaded, with both runs being charged to Yajure.

In total, Banuelos, Yajure and Ramirez walked eight (two intentionally) over three combined innings of relief.

The Pirates started Zach Thompson, who has bounced between the bullpen and starting lineup since mid-August, five days after his five-inning relief outing in Philadelphia.

While Shelton yanked him after four innings, Thompson was efficient, giving up no runs while striking out five, walking one and allowing three hits.

“Thompson was really good,” Shelton said. “We got exactly what we wanted out of him.”

The just-completed three-game series in Milwaukee leads into a nine-game homestand for the Pirates, which, after an off day Thursday, starts Friday evening against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Pujols delivers as Cardinals outlast Reds in 13 innings, 5-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 13th inning, Lars Nootbaar added a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals twice used five-man infields to stop the Cincinnati Reds and pull out a 5-3 win on Wednesday night. In his final game in Cincinnati,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Diamondbacks look to keep Brewers reeling

With their playoff hopes fading and just 31 games remaining, the Milwaukee Brewers' offense has gone dormant at the worst possible time. The Brewers hope to jump-start their offense when they continue a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday in Phoenix. While Arizona has won seven of its...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Jesus Aguilar added, starting Thursday for Orioles

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Jesus Aguilar is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. The Orioles signed Aguilar to a minor-league deal on Wednesday and then selected his contract from Triple-A Norfolk a day later. He will make his debut for the club on Thursday as the designated hitter and No. 6 batter. Ramon Urias will be on third base and Gunnar Henderson will start at shortstop. Jorge Mateo will take a rest day.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Walker's bat, Kelly's arm lead Diamondbacks past Brewers 5-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Christian Walker hit a two-run homer, Merrill Kelly pitched seven stellar innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-0 on Thursday night. Walker hammered his 31st homer to deep left in the first inning off Milwaukee's Brandon Woodruff, giving the D-backs a 2-0 lead....
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Milwaukee, WI
numberfire.com

Garrett Mitchell not in Saturday's lineup for Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Mitchell is being replaced in center field by Tyrone Taylor versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner. In 149 plate appearances this season, Mitchell has a .209 batting average with a .588 OPS, 4 home runs,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Michael Massey not in lineup Saturday for Royals

Kansas City Royals infielder Michael Massey is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Massey is being replaced at second base by Nicky Lopez versus Tigers starter Michael Pineda. In 105 plate appearances this season, Massey has a .283 batting average with a .758 OPS, 1 home...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Jesus Aguilar not in Orioles' Saturday evening lineup

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jesus Aguilar is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Aguilar is being replaced at first base by Ryan Mountcastle versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. In 463 plate appearances this season, Aguilar has a .232 batting average with a .663 OPS, 15 home runs,...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Jerar Encarnacion not in lineup Saturday for Miami

Miami Marlins outfielder Jerar Encarnacion is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Encarnacion is being replaced in left field by Peyton Burdick versus Braves starter Bryce Elder. In 41 plate appearances this season, Encarnacion has a .225 batting average with a .694 OPS, 2 home runs,...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Gamel
Person
Freddy Peralta
Person
Keston Hiura
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Tyrone Taylor
Person
Christian Yelich
Person
Ke'bryan Hayes
Person
Derek Shelton
Yardbarker

D-backs beat sputtering Brewers for second straight night

Emmanuel Rivera went 3-for-3 with an RBI, and five relievers combined for 4 1/3 scoreless innings as the Arizona Diamondbacks edged the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 on Friday in Phoenix. Starter Zach Davies, Kyle Nelson (2-0), Reyes Moronta, Kevin Ginkel and Joe Mantiply preceded Ian Kennedy, who worked around a one-out...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Manoah, Bichette power Blue Jays to 4-0 win over Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Alek Manoah pitched shutout ball into the eighth inning and Bo Bichette homered, leading the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night. Manoah (13-7) allowed five hits and struck out six in 7 1/3 innings, retiring 15 of the final 18 batters he faced. The right-hander went at least seven innings without allowing a run for the first time since last Sept. 13, when he made it through eight innings. “He did more than we could’ve asked,” Toronto manager John Schneider said. “He was awesome tonight. ... I think it kind of speaks for itself. We trust him and he’s a tremendous competitor.” The Blue Jays have won 10 of 15 and maintained their 1 1/2-game edge over the Baltimore Orioles in the race for the third and final wild-card spot in the American League.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sitting Friday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Pujols is being replaced at designated hitter by Brendan Donovan versus Cubs starter Adrian Sampson. In 260 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .269 batting average with an .858...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Paul DeJong not in lineup Friday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. DeJong is being replaced at shortstop by Tommy Edman versus Cubs starter Adrian Sampson. In 185 plate appearances this season, DeJong has a .160 batting average with a .575 OPS, 6 home runs,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
12K+
Followers
386
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy