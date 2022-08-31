From time to time, not knowing what really to expect, a reviewer can be astonished in a very, very good way. Los Otros (The Others) at the A.R.T./New York Theatres is such a case. The musical by Tony Award nominee Ellen Zitzhugh (book and lyrics) and music by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael John LaChiusa, packs a punch. The memorable talent of all concerned, particularly by leads Luba Mason and Caesar Samayoa, has yielded a work that’s greater than the sum of its parts—a creation that’s well-worth seeing.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO