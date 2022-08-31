ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

Richmond County officer hits two parked RCSO vehicles while driving down Tobacco Road

By Karlton Clay
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pRnCP_0hd4mah800

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County Sheriff’s Officer officer was involved in an accident involving two other Richmond County Sheriff’s Office patrol cars that were parked on Tobacco Road.

According to authorities, the officer says that he was traveling east on Tobacco Road in his patrol vehicle (Vehicle #1) with his emergency equipment activated.

According to the officer, he was responding to an accident with injuries.

Authorities say another police vehicle (Vehicle #2) was parked facing east in the left through lane of the 2300 block of Tobacco Road with the blue emergency lights activated while a second parked police car (Vehicle #3) was parked in an east-like direction at an angle across both eastbound lanes of the 2300 block of Tobacco Road with its emergency lights activated.

ALSO ON WJBF: Former Augusta DA Natalie Paine facing possible 6-month suspension from practicing law in Georgia

According to authorities, both drivers of the parked vehicles were outside of their cars working the traffic accident.

According to investigators, the officer, who was driving in Vehicle #1, states that he was blinded by the rising sun and did not see the other two parked vehicles in the roadway causing him to crash the front bumper into the rear of Vehicle #2, which in turn struck the left front side of Vehicle #3.

Investigators say that the investigation found the police officer of Vehicle #1 at fault for Following Too Close with a contributing factor of vision obscured by the sunlight.

Authorities state that all three vehicles were towed to the Broad Street Shop, and no one was injured.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 13

Dr. Christine Green
3d ago

Thank God no one was injured or killed. They can replace a car but our deputies lives are priceless. This could have been worse.🙏🙏🙏for all.

Reply
5
Related
wfxg.com

Fifth suspect arrested in Watkins Pond road murder investigation

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office has arrested a fifth suspect in connection to the death of Morris Harden Jr. On Friday, eighteen-year-old Ramando Williams of Augusta was taken into custody by the Burke County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals. Williams is being charged with...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Three people arrested in Burke County drug bust

KEYSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three people were arrested in Burke County on Friday morning after a drug search. Around 7 a.m., deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team searched a home on Edwards Road in Keysville due to the illegal sale of narcotics from the home.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Augusta, GA
Local
Georgia Cars
County
Richmond County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WJBF

Arrest made in 2019 Richmond County Murder case

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a murder investigation. On August 31st, investigators located and arrested 40-year old Venus Latrice Shelton of Augusta, GA. She was charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, in reference to the murder of 32-year-old Rommie […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Woman arrested in 2019 Augusta slaying

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in the 2019 death of an Augusta man, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. The victim, Rommie Williams, 34, was shot dead at the Olive Pointe Apartments the 1700 block of Essie McIntyre Boulevard. He was found by his roommate around 3 p.m. Feb. 18, 2019.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspect arrested in Crosland Park shooting ambush

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested over a shooting ambush in Aiken’s Crosland Park neighborhood that happened on the same night a driver was shot dead in May. The newly arrested suspect, Bilal Bradley, 20, of Hampton Avenue, has the same name as the son of...
AIKEN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Driving#Tobacco Road#Richmond County Sheriff#Follo
WRDW-TV

Richmond County deputies cancel search for missing man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - UPDATE: Richmond County deputies say Tony O. Mitcham has been found. Richmond County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. Tony O. Mitcham is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 115...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wgac.com

Grovetown Man Found Dead at Clarks Hill Recreation Area

A man’s body was found in a vehicle Wednesday morning in the Clarks Hill Recreation Area on Strom Thurmond Reservoir. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says the body of 24 year old Thomas Arthur Berry of Grovetown was found in a submerged vehicle just after 7:00 a.m. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is handling the investigation. Officials said yesterday Berry was murdered. An autopsy will be performed Friday.
GROVETOWN, GA
WJBF

Augusta meth-trafficking suspect admits to running drug ring from inside prison

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – All four defendants in an Augusta methamphetamine-trafficking ring await sentencing now that the conspiracy’s lead defendant has admitted guilt. Magnum Jelani Neely, 38, of Millen, Ga., an inmate at Dooly State Prison, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, 50 Grams or More […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Name released for 24-year-old murder victim at lake

CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities on Thursday morning identified a man found dead the day before at Strom Thurmond Lake. Thomas Arthur Berry, 24, of Grovetown, was found dead in a car at the lake. Authorities are investigating the death as a murder. The crime scene was at the...
GROVETOWN, GA
WRDW-TV

No one hurt in shooting at Aiken County convenience store

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County deputies responded to a reported shooting incident at a convenience store Tuesday night. Deputies responded to the Enmarket store on Edgefield Hwy at Shiloh Heights Road around 10 p.m. Deputies say that all parties involved had left the scene before law enforcement arrived. There...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Do you recognize these 3 Columbia County auto theft suspects?

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to identify three persons wanted for auto thefts in the area. The sheriff’s office is looking to identify a male and two female suspects who were involved in entering autos at the Savannah Rapids Pavilion around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Body recovered in vicinity of Lake Thurmond in McCormick Co identified, homicide investigation underway

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A body has been recovered in the vicinity of Lake Thurmond, and investigators are saying they are now investigating a homicide after SLED was requested Wednesday afternoon by the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office. Faye Leverette Puckett, the McCormick County Coroner, has confirmed that she is investigating. Puckett confirms that the […]
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC
WJBF

WJBF

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy