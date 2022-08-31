A judge denied a motion to increase the amount and to modify the bond conditions of a teenager who is being charged as an adult with attempted murder. Eduardo Martinez-Diaz, 16, of Lawrence, is currently out of jail on a $75,000 own-recognizance bond, facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of Caylee M. Nehrbass, who was in a car with Javier I. Romero, 19, on May 27, 2021.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO