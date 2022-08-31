ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, KS

16-year-old charged as an adult with attempted murder in Douglas County will remain free on bond

A judge denied a motion to increase the amount and to modify the bond conditions of a teenager who is being charged as an adult with attempted murder. Eduardo Martinez-Diaz, 16, of Lawrence, is currently out of jail on a $75,000 own-recognizance bond, facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of Caylee M. Nehrbass, who was in a car with Javier I. Romero, 19, on May 27, 2021.
LAWRENCE, KS
Defense Attorney explains possible next steps for Chandler case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With a hung jury prosecutors are weighing what’s next for Dana Chandler... 13 News spoke with a local defense attorney for some perspective on the options. Six days of deliberations ended yesterday with the jury split seven to five on the murder charges against Chandler...
TOPEKA, KS
Lyon County, KS
Lyon County, KS
Meriden man arrested during Shawnee County trafficking operation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced a 45-year-old Meriden man is in custody and facing multiple charges following a human trafficking operation Friday in Topeka. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a human trafficking operation in an attempt to identify and arrests persons seeking to...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Hung jury in Chandler trial

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The retrial of Dana Chandler came to a close Thursday after a week of deliberation with no verdict. It is not clear what a hung jury will mean for Chandler.   Chandler was originally convicted for the 2002 murders in 2012. She was serving 100 years in prison when her conviction was […]
TOPEKA, KS
Convicted child-sex offender charged with attempted kidnapping in Douglas County

A convicted child-sex offender was charged on Wednesday in Douglas County District Court with attempted kidnapping. Darian Michael Willis, 27, of Eudora, faces one felony count of attempted kidnapping and one felony count of aggravated intimidation of a witness. The charges stem from an incident on Feb. 25, 2022, when Willis allegedly tried to force a woman into a car and threatened her, according to charging documents.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
Police ID 24-year-old homicide victim at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka have identified the victim as 24-year-old KeShawn Ivy of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Jerry Monasmith. Just after 7a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 Block of SW Lincoln Street in Topeka...
TOPEKA, KS
Topeka shooting victim identified by police

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The person killed in an early morning shooting in Topeka has been identified. According to the Topeka Police Department, KeShawn Ivy, 24, of Topeka, was the victim of a shooting that happened at 7:03 a.m. on Sept. 1 in the 1100 block of SW Lincoln. The investigation into the death of Ivy […]
TOPEKA, KS
Geary County Booking Photos Aug. 31

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Dominque Burrow, Cancelled / suspended / revoked driver's license, Inattentive driving Improper...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Sheriff: Suspect charged for rural Kan. woman's murder

BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend murder at a rural Kansas home and have identified the victim as 51-year-old Christina Bingham. Just before 7a.m. Saturday, Butler County deputies were dispatched to a third party report of a possible shooting in the 7900 block of SW 163rd Street, rural Augusta, an area commonly known as Gordon, according to Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
Junction City police issue scam alert

*SCAM ALERT*Individuals around the state including members of the JCPD have been getting texts like this recently. If you receive a text like this DO NOT click the link or provide any sensitive information to these individuals.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Man sentenced in a deadly Topeka car crash

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man was sentenced to 38 months after he was charged with involuntary manslaughter while under the influence, improper driving and operating a vehicle without a license. Cesar R. Carreto-Orozco, of Topeka, was arrested after a deadly crash Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 3:30 a.m. He hit a business sign at […]
TOPEKA, KS
Two remain at large following early-morning manhunt in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people remain at large after an early-morning manhunt spurred by a police chase in Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, a deputy tried to stop a vehicle in the 100 block of NE Monroe St. in downtown Topeka.
TOPEKA, KS
Trial date set for suspect in 2020 Topeka homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trial date has been set for the suspect in a 2020 homicide in Topeka. Tony Baird, 31, of Topeka, faces charges for first-degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm, and aggravated assault in the death of Jerrie Ross. He will appear for a pre-trial hearing on January 9th, and then for a jury trial beginning February 21st.
TOPEKA, KS

