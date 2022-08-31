ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TODAY.com

Nordstrom just marked down over 10,000 must-haves from Hoka, Levi's and more

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. With fall just around the corner, we're on the lookout for ways to save on fashion staples for the new season. While early Labor Day fashion sales have been on our radar, Nordstrom's newly dropped Summer Sale caught us by (a very pleasant) surprise.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TODAY.com

40 Labor Day fashion deals from Nordstrom, J.Crew and more — starting at $8

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Labor Day is here — which means the unofficial end of summer is here as well. And while that might mean packing away the bathing suits and cute summer dresses you’ve been donning all season long, it’s also an exciting opportunity to try out new trends to help you ring in a new and slightly chillier season.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Professional Colorists Say These Are The Most Unflattering Hair Colors For Women Over 40

Finding the best hair colors for your skin tone can be exciting, as is a trip to the salon for a fresh turn-of-the-season style. With that said, we checked in with a professional hair stylist and expert for tips on what hair colors and dyes to avoid over 40 for a more youthful look, and other helpful tips to keep in mind before heading to the salon. Read on for insight and advice from Gina Rivera, celebrity hairstylist and Founder of Phenix Salon Suites.
HAIR CARE
Sourcing Journal

5 Loose-Fitting Jeans Every Woman Needs in Her Closet

The new cycle of denim that kicked off in the heart of the pandemic is showing no signs of slowing down. Across the globe, women’s denim has loosened up in response to a myriad of societal changes: a year-long isolation that made relaxed fits more appealing, a global pandemic that prompted consumers to turn to vintage (and often looser) denim styles, and a body positivity movement celebrating clothes that fit bodies, as opposed to bodies that fit clothes. Despite this shift, skinny jeans remain a top-selling product. But for those looking to expand their horizons and introduce looser denim this year,...
APPAREL
People

Amazon Has a Bunch of Labor Deals Deals Exclusively for Prime Members — Here's What to Shop

Score up to 57 percent off clothing, furniture, and more Amazon dropped thousands of deals for Labor Day weekend — and some of the best discounts are for Prime members only.  Right now, the retailer's Just for Prime Hub is packed with Labor Day deals across fashion, home, tech, and other categories. Prime subscribers can save up to 57 percent on everything from fall clothing and space-saving furniture to portable chargers and cozy throw blankets. Even better, a bunch of items are double-discounted thanks to deals and stackable...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This Retinol Balm Is ‘Botox on a Stick’ Thanks to How Fast-Acting It Works on Wrinkles—Grab It on Sale

There comes a time in every person’s life when they wake up one morning and seriously consider getting botox. This occasion happens for me every few months, but then I talk myself down. Not because there’s anything wrong with the procedure, but because there are some needle-free alternatives that produce similar results (especially when you commit to using them for a while). One of those products I’m talking about is Peace Out Skincare’s retinol eye stick. The easy-to-use balm is heralded as one of the best anti-aging products on the market—it’s so good that shoppers have dubbed it “botox on a stick.” And...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer

Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
HOME & GARDEN
Us Weekly

Amazon Shoppers Are Calling These Joggers the Best Pants Ever

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Do you remember trying a certain food for the first time, absolutely loving it — and wondering how you ever lived without it? It became a staple in your life from that moment on. That’s how we describe […]
APPAREL
HollywoodLife

These Retro Pants Are Officially Making A Comeback Thanks To Gwyneth Paltrow

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Known for her minimalistic yet trendy style in the 90’s and 2000’s, Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t new to being a style icon. The actress’s latest outfit is giving us major nostalgia and fashion inspiration. She was photographed in New York City wearing an oversized button-down with a pair of breezy beige capris. Her whole outfit is a 10 out of 10, but her capris are the pinnacle. It’s safe to say Paltrow is officially bringing back these retro bottoms.
APPAREL
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
HAIR CARE
