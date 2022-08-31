ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WGAU

How the water crisis is impacting Jackson residents

JACKSON, Miss. — (JACKSON, Miss.) -- Jackson, Mississippi, resident Velma Warner says the city's most recent flooding brings up memories of two years past, when Pearl River floods forced many in the Canton Club neighborhood of Northeast Jackson to leave their homes. Though Warner and her family had time...
WLBT

Water bottles are creating another crisis in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The temporary solution to Jackson’s water crisis is using only bottled water… that’s now creating yet another environmental crisis for the city. As a result, people are now trying to find out how to keep empty water bottles off the streets, as thousands of Jackson residents stock up on cases in their homes.
WLBT

Gov. Reeves, FEMA Administrator provide updates on Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - So far, 2.8 million bottles of water have been distributed in Jackson over the last 24 hours, with more trucks coming in. “Together, we have built a strong coalition to respond to the crisis,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “I’m incredibly appreciative to all the folks who are working together to help those in need.”
WAPT

MS National Guard begins water emergency response

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi National Guard is getting involved with water distribution in response to the Capital City's water emergency. Gov. Tate Reeves said after declaring a State of Emergency that more than 600 service members and more than 100 vehicles will be deployed to at least seven sites Thursday:
MyArkLaMiss

National Guard to distribute water in Jackson starting September 1st

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced the super sites for water distribution in Jackson will be up and running on Thursday, September 1, 2022. The Mississippi National Guard will help distribute the water at the locations, which will be released soon. Six hundred guardsmen and 123 vehicles will help distribute […]
AOL Corp

Jackson, Mississippi, to go without reliable drinking water indefinitely

(Reuters) - Jackson, Mississippi, will go without reliable drinking water indefinitely, officials said on Monday, after pumps at the main water treatment plant failed, leading to the emergency distribution of bottled water and tanker trucks for 180,000 people. The city linked the failure to complications from the flooding of the...
WJTV 12

Jackson churches host water distributions to help neighbors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizations across the Jackson-metro area are working to provide water to neighbors in need during the capital city’s water crisis. With thousands of people being affected by the water crises, local churches are working to distribute water in several areas across the city. Doug and Felicia Williams, creators of the Sharing […]
WTOK-TV

Want to reach out to our neighbors in Jackson? Here are ways to help

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Sheriffs’ Association announced that it will take donations of bottled water and deliver them to Jackson on Sept. 9. If you would like to donate, you can do so by dropping off water at several local agencies. Lauderdale County Sheriff Billy Sollie said...
WLBT

Water giveaways help residents with little to no water pressure

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Local businesses, law enforcement, and law firms are partnering to help Jackson residents navigate this water crisis. On Wednesday, multiple water distribution events were held in the capital city to help those in need. A long line of cars with adults and kids wrapped around Cade...
WJTV 12

IRS announces tax relief for Jackson water crisis victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), victims of the water crisis in Jackson now have until February 15, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. Following the recent disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the IRS announced that affected taxpayers in certain areas will […]
MSNBC

Jackson's water crisis stems from years of racist exploitation

Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, have little to no running water after flooding overwhelmed the capital city's damaged water treatment system last week. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba declared a water system emergency Monday and said the water shortage was likely to last "the next couple days." This is how the...
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi college community mourns death of graduate killed in ‘belt unloader’ accident at New Orleans airport

The Tougaloo College community is mourning the loss of one of its graduates who was killed in a workplace accident at the New Orleans International airport. NBC News reports that ground worker Jermani Thompson was helping offload an aircraft at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport when her hair became entangled with the machinery of a belt unloader. The accident reportedly happened at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Outsider.com

Alligator Hunters Bag Giant Mississippi State Record Gator

Two fishermen from Madison, Mississippi were able to haul in an alligator that’s considered a “local legend” on August 28, when they were fishing north of Ross Barnett Reservoir on the Pearl River, according to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP). Brothers Jim and...
