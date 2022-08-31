ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Habitat for Humanity begins work on new home to help family in Greenport

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Habitat for Humanity started construction on a new home in Greenport Wednesday that is going to help a family.

The Feehan family had to move recently from a rental property in Orient.

News 12 is told the family will help build the new home and also go through financial preparation classes.

"Our homeowners are all first-time homeowners. They've never owned anything as substantial as a house and we want to set them up for success," says Lee Silberman, of Habitat for Humanity.

Claudio's Restaurant in Greenport will host a meet and greet event at Crabby Jerry's on Sept. 8 to encourage local community members to help build this home.

