Habitat for Humanity begins work on new home to help family in Greenport
Habitat for Humanity started construction on a new home in Greenport Wednesday that is going to help a family.
The Feehan family had to move recently from a rental property in Orient.
News 12 is told the family will help build the new home and also go through financial preparation classes.
"Our homeowners are all first-time homeowners. They've never owned anything as substantial as a house and we want to set them up for success," says Lee Silberman, of Habitat for Humanity.
Claudio's Restaurant in Greenport will host a meet and greet event at Crabby Jerry's on Sept. 8 to encourage local community members to help build this home.
