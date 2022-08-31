ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, NJ

Indian Business Association apologies for using Islamophobic symbol in parade

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UEzLF_0hd4ln8M00

The Indian Business Association has issued an apology for using an item in a recent parade that some said was Islamophobic.

Edison’s Indian Independence Day Parade featured a bulldozer carrying images of prominent Indian leaders.

Advocacy groups have accused the Indian government of using so-called “bulldozer justice” – the illegal demolition of largely Muslim-owned properties.

RELATED: Edison community divided regarding bulldozer used in Indian Day parade seen by some as Islamophobic

The Indian Business Association organized the parade. The organization issued an apology in a letter to the mayors of Edison and Woodbridge.

The letter read in part, “Our parade should never be about politics and should never include blatant divisive symbols. Our parade should recognize us as South Asians living in two of the best towns in the state of New Jersey.”

The New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations acknowledged the apology. They say the parade should celebrate India’s independence and rich culture and diversity.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

The Edison bulldozer scandal is a wake-up call for people to learn about Hindutva hate | Opinion

A bulldozer — celebrating far-right Hindu nationalist violence against Muslims — drove through the streets of Edison, last month at an Indian Independence Day parade. Many New Jersey politicians were present and claim to have been unaware of the bulldozer’s appalling symbolism of praising, even encouraging, the violent oppression of Indian religious minorities.
EDISON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodbridge Township, NJ
City
Edison, NJ
Edison, NJ
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Independence Day#Indian Government#Racism#Muslim#South Asians
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey

- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid Lawyers In New York City|2022

Come to think of it, if you intend to study law in New York, then getting the details about the highest-paid lawyers in New York may be informative and entertaining. Here, we will be discussing lawyers who have a net worth that is at least seven digits long. Whose salaries...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
News 12

News 12

105K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy