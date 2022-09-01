'It's a very dangerous situation.' Drivers welcome plans to make Southern State safer

There's a new proposal on the table for ways to make the Southern State Parkway safer -- a welcome idea to drivers across the Island.

A recent study unveiled ways to make the roadway safer, especially at the stretch in western and central Nassau County nicknamed 'Bloody Alley' because of the number of accidents.

"There are cars that have come off the highway," says Claude Mangum, of North Baldwin. "It's just a very dangerous situation."

Marc Herbst, head of the Long Island Contractors Association, says the study outlines ways to fix the Southern State's outdated design of hills, curves and shortened on and off ramps. Herbst says it's likely the project would take at least five years to complete and would cost well over a $1 billion dollars.

Herbst says one way to help offset the cost would be to add a fourth lane that would be a toll lane for motorists to use during heavy traffic times.

"It moves faster, and you pay depending on the flow of traffic, if you want to go in," says Herbst. "If you don't, you stay in the regular lanes. But it's an opportunity to move faster and you pay a toll for that privilege."

Economist Alison Black says having private businesses pay some of the upfront costs of major public projects and then getting paid back through fees such as tolls is a concept used in other areas.

"We've had over 50 transportation related public private partnerships since the early 90's," says Black. "There are a number of states such as Texas and Virginia that use them quite often .”

Everyone agrees the outdated designs combined with today's enormous volume of cars has created a dangerous situation.