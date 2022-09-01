ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

'It's a very dangerous situation.' Drivers welcome plans to make Southern State safer

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bhqil_0hd4lmFd00

There's a new proposal on the table for ways to make the Southern State Parkway safer -- a welcome idea to drivers across the Island.

A recent study unveiled ways to make the roadway safer, especially at the stretch in western and central Nassau County nicknamed 'Bloody Alley' because of the number of accidents.

"There are cars that have come off the highway," says Claude Mangum, of North Baldwin. "It's just a very dangerous situation."

Marc Herbst, head of the Long Island Contractors Association, says the study outlines ways to fix the Southern State's outdated design of hills, curves and shortened on and off ramps. Herbst says it's likely the project would take at least five years to complete and would cost well over a $1 billion dollars.

Herbst says one way to help offset the cost would be to add a fourth lane that would be a toll lane for motorists to use during heavy traffic times.

"It moves faster, and you pay depending on the flow of traffic, if you want to go in," says Herbst. "If you don't, you stay in the regular lanes. But it's an opportunity to move faster and you pay a toll for that privilege."

Economist Alison Black says having private businesses pay some of the upfront costs of major public projects and then getting paid back through fees such as tolls is a concept used in other areas.

"We've had over 50 transportation related public private partnerships since the early 90's," says Black. "There are a number of states such as Texas and Virginia that use them quite often .”

Everyone agrees the outdated designs combined with today's enormous volume of cars has created a dangerous situation.

Comments / 15

AP_001234.75fba3f7c1ed4ae6a2164df7f762ce04.0006
5d ago

Is about time they are paying attention to the southern state accidents have ben happening for many many years. Wake up Long Island

Reply(3)
4
Bobby Dipolito
4d ago

Put more cops on the road with aggressive enforcement guidelines.Make them patrol, not sit in the shade watching one small stretch of the road.And up the fines for the maniac drivers.

Reply
2
AP_002005.236c449617bd4800b5bac771a00bedb6.0233
4d ago

Lol. Yeah ok. STOP ALL THE FAST AND FURIOUS MOVIES sand IDK maybe some speed cameras might work. YA GOTTEM EVERYWHERE ELSE

Reply
2
Related
Daily Voice

Service Area Along Hutchinson River Parkway In White Plains To Temporarily Close

State officials issued an alert to Westchester County motorists about the temporary closure of a service area along the Hutchinson River Parkway. The New York State Department of Transportation said the Mamaroneck River Service Area, located along the Hutchinson River Parkway between Exit 13 (Mamaroneck Avenue) and Exit 14 (North Street) in White Plains, is set to close on Monday, Sept. 12, beginning at midnight.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk Legislator Nick Caracappa Holds Press Conference for Crash Site Clean-Up Bill

On Wednesday September 7th at 12:30 p.m., Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa will be holding a press conference for his “Crash Site Clean Up” bill. Legislator Nick Caracappa introduced a much needed law that will continue to make our county roads safer and cleaner for all Suffolk County residents. Today, the Suffolk County Legislature unanimously voted in favor of Legislator Caracappa’s local law stating that tow truck operators called to the scene of an accident or disablement shall clean up any debris in the surrounding area resulting from the vehicle(s) they are towing to the satisfaction of the law enforcement or authorized representative on the scene. This includes cleaning up any oil, coolant, or gas that the vehicle(s) involved spilled on the road. Also, the tow truck operators will now be required to carry a liquid absorbing substance, shovel, broom, and a container to collect debris.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Nassau County, NY
State
Virginia State
Nassau County, NY
Government
Nassau County, NY
Traffic
City
Baldwin, NY
Nassau County, NY
Cars
PIX11

1 killed when LIRR train crashes into vehicle on tracks: officials

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island Rail Road train hit an “unauthorized” vehicle on the tracks, killing the vehicle’s occupant on Saturday, officials said. The crash happened west of Huntington Station in Suffolk County around 6:40 a.m., according to an MTA spokesperson. An LIRR train bound for Penn Station in Manhattan hit an […]
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern State Parkway#Vehicles
newyorkalmanack.com

Poachers Using Nets Face Charges in Suffolk, Sullivan Counties

According to a press release issued by DEC, on August 17th, NYS Environmental Conservation Officers Dickson and Pabes responded to the Captree Fishing Pier at Captree State Park in Suffolk County on Long Island after receiving reports of anglers using nets to catch undersized crabs and other species. The officers...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
News 12

News 12

105K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy