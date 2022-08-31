ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back-to-school carnival hosted in Clackamas Town Center area

By Shelley McFarland
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s0hrD_0hd4ljbS00 Salvation Army facility near Happy Valley gives away school supplies to North Clackamas students.

On Aug. 26, with help from partner Walmart, the Salvation Army held a back-to-school carnival to give away backpacks and school supplies to kids. With sponsor help from Panda Express, Jimmy Johns, Walmart, Purell and NW College School of Beauty, kids were treated to activities, games, prizes, haircuts and face painting along with fresh popcorn, cotton candy and refreshments.

"It was so rewarding to see all the work and generosity of the community coming together for this one day of service to the children," said Lt. David Culley, minister at the Salvation Army Portland Tabernacle. "Every pencil, notebook and backpack that the community members donated were part of making this day so special and meaningful. The children were so excited to receive their school supplies. You could see the confidence grow as they knew that they had what they needed to succeed."

Annually, the Salvation Army helps 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, the Salvation Army is helping at 7,600 centers of operation around the country.

With 36 volunteers and five staff members present at the Happy Valley event, The Salvation Army gave out school supplies to 173 children. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tq7VZ_0hd4ljbS00

"It is so important that these types of events continue to happen as a reminder that no one must go without their needs being met and their dignity being honored. When we work together, this community can do amazing things to care for the most vulnerable of our neighbors. At the Salvation Army, we are moved by God's generosity toward us to pour generosity into the world around us in tangible, practical ways," Cully said.

For more information about Salvation Army, click here .

