South Euclid, OH

3 dogs rescued from filthy, vacant home with no food or water: Police

By Peggy Gallek
 3 days ago

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – A 29-year-old man is facing animal cruelty charges after South Euclid police say his three dogs were found living in “deplorable” conditions.

Ronnell Simmons is also facing charges of noxious odors and unsanitary conditions.

South Euclid Officer Joe Di Lillo told the FOX 8 I-Team that the dogs had no food or water.

According to a South Euclid Police report, an officer and the animal warden went to the Merrymound Road home on Aug. 24.

EHD-positive deer confirmed in multiple Ohio counties

“As I checked the house, I was able to see inside the front door into the living room area,” the report states. “There was no signs that the house was currently being lived in. The living room floor was covered in dog feces and the smell could be smelled from outside the front door.”

Simmons was not at the home at the time.

As soon as the officer opened the door, the dogs came outside.

“I think the body camera footage says it all,” Di Lillo said. “Right when the officer and animal warden opened the door, the dogs came right out to them.”

The dogs were taken to the South Euclid Kennel. Two of the dogs are still being housed at the kennel, while the third is currently getting medical treatment for an eye issue.

Car crashes into Solon business

Police say Simmons went to the police department and asked to get his dogs returned to him.

“Simmons was told that, at this time, he would not be able to get his three dogs back due to the living conditions they were found in,” the report states.

Simmons is due in court next month. If convicted of all the charges, he could face up to six months in jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 2

 

