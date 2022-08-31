ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

US life expectancy plunged again in 2021 for second year in a row

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PIVkc_0hd4lSXz00

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. life expectancy dropped for the second consecutive year in 2021, falling by nearly a year from 2020, according to a government report being released Wednesday.

In the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the estimated American lifespan has shortened by nearly three years. The last comparable decrease happened in the early 1940s, during the height of World War II.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials blamed COVID-19 for about half the decline in 2021, a year when vaccinations became widely available but new coronavirus variants caused waves of hospitalizations and deaths. Other contributors to the decline are longstanding problems: drug overdoses, heart disease, suicide and chronic liver disease.

“It’s a dismal situation. It was bad before and it’s gotten worse,” said Samuel Preston, a University of Pennsylvania demographer.

Life expectancy is an estimate of the average number of years a baby born in a given year might expect to live, given death rates at that time. It is “the most fundamental indicator of population health in this country,” said Robert Hummer, a University of North Carolina researcher focused on population health patterns.

U.S. life expectancy rose for decades, but progress stalled before the pandemic.

It was 78 years, 10 months in 2019. In 2020, it dropped to 77 years. Last year, it fell to about 76 years, 1 month.

The last time it was that low was in 1996.

Declines during the pandemic were worse for some racial groups, and some gaps widened. For example, life expectancy for American Indian and Alaskan Native people saw a decline of more than 6 1/2 years since the pandemic began, and is at 65 years. In the same span, life expectancy for Asian Americans dropped by about two years, and stands at 83 1/2.

Experts say there are many possible reasons for such differences, including lack of access to quality health care, lower vaccination rates, and a greater share of the population in lower-paying jobs that required them to keep working when the pandemic was at its worst.

The new report is based on provisional data. Life expectancy estimates can change with the addition of more data and further analysis. For example, the CDC initially said life expectancy in 2020 declined by about 1 year 6 months. But after more death reports and analysis came in, it ended up being about 1 year 10 months.

But it’s likely the declines in 2020 and 2021 will stand as the first two consecutive years of declining life expectancy in the U.S. since the early 1960s, CDC officials said.

Findings in the report:

—Life expectancy for women in the United States dropped about 10 months, from just under 80 years in 2020 to slightly more than 79 in 2021. Life expectancy for men dropped a full year, from about 74 years to 73.

—COVID-19 deaths were the main reason for the decline. The second largest contributor was deaths from accidental injuries — primarily from drug overdoses, which killed a record-breaking 107,000 Americans last year.

—White people saw the second biggest drop among racial and ethnic groups, with life expectancy falling one year, to about 76 years, 5 months. Black Americans had the third largest decline, falling more than eight months, to 70 years, 10 months

—Hispanic Americans had seen a huge drop in life expectancy in 2020 — four years. But in 2021, life expectancy for them dropped by about two months, to about 77 years, 7 months. Preston thinks good vaccination rates among Hispanics played a role.

The report also suggests gains against suicide are being undone.

U.S. suicides rose from the early 2000s until 2018. But they fell a little in 2019 and then more in 2020, the first year of the pandemic. Experts had wondered if that may have been related to a phenomenon seen in the early stages of wars and national disasters in which people band together and support each other.

The new report said suicide contributed to the decline in life expectancy in 2021, but it did not provide detail. According to provisional numbers from a public CDC database, the number of U.S. suicides increased last year by about 2,000, to 48,000. The U.S. suicide rate rose as well, from 13.5 per 100,000 to 14.1 — bringing it back up to about where it was in 2018.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Statesboro Police arrest man accused in girlfriend’s homicide

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro Police arrested a suspect on Thursday in connection to a May homicide. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) charged Alonzo Stewart, 35, with murder and aggravated assault. Police say Stewart’s girlfriend, Keturah Mobley was found unresponsive at a Cone Homes apartment on May 9 around 1:53 a.m. Mobley’s body was taken […]
STATESBORO, GA
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Life Expectancy#Population Health#Hispanic Americans#Suicide#American
WSAV News 3

Woman struck by lightning on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A woman was taken to the hospital after being struck by lightning on the beach on Hilton Head Island. According to Hilton Head Fire and Rescue, there was a lightning strike on the beach at approximately 9:57 a.m. on Friday near beach marker 90. The woman was transported to […]
WSAV News 3

SPD: Two-day operation leads to 27 arrests

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department and Georgia State Patrol conducted a two-day operation that led to more than two dozen arrests and the seizure of guns and drugs. Police called it “Operation Clean Sweep,” the second operation in a series of targeted operations that utilized resources from SPD with assistance from Georgia […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Memory Walk held for fallen Chatham County deputy

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office gathered to honor and remember a fallen deputy Friday morning. The Sheriff’s Office held a Memory Walk early this morning to remember Cpl. Ava Lucas, who unexpectedly passed away on Sunday. Lucas worked with the Sheriff’s Office for 15 years. “She was one person who […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
WSAV News 3

4 arrested on illegal drug, gun charges in Brunswick

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Four people are behind bars following the discovery of an assortment of illegal drugs and firearms at a residence in Brunswick. The Glynn County Police Department’s (GCPD) Criminal Investigations Division began to investigate the sales and distribution of illegal drugs from a home located in the 1800 block of Fourth […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
WSAV News 3

Missing Sun City man located

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A missing man from Sun City has been located Phillip Stein, 87, was reported missing from Sun City by family members early Thursday. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s OFfice announced shortly after he had been located.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Friday Night Blitz 2022 Week 3 scores, highlights

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — High school football is in full swing and WSAV is excited to bring you Week 3’s edition of Friday Night Blitz. This week, the Effingham County Rebels visited the Statesboro Blue Devils to battle for the 48th time. The Rebels were able to beat down the Blue Devils 32 to 10. […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Pay It Forward: 7-year-old Savannah boy in fight of his life

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 7-year-old Savannah boy is in a fight for his life with a community rallying around him. By all accounts, you can call Grayson Cronin your normal, everyday little boy. But what’s going on inside of him is anything but normal. “He’s a fighter. He’s a fighter and he’s doing well,” said Grayson’s […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Recruiting Spotlight: Statesboro vs. Effingham County

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Another Game of the Week means another target-rich environment for potential recruits! This week’s game pits Effingham County against their rivals from across the Ogeechee River, the Statesboro Blue Devils. Both of these schools have a history of sending their kids to the next level, and we anticipate that at least […]
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

51K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy