Urwerk’s New UR-100V Ultraviolet Watch Tests the Limits of the Color Spectrum

Urwerk ’s latest watch is no shrinking violet.

Indeed, the company has just unveiled the new UR-100V Ultraviolet at Geneva Watch Days. The brand’s latest over-the-top timepiece features a grape-colored titanium case that stands out even amongst its bold predecessors .

Why ultraviolet? Because violet is the last hue on the visible color spectrum that the human eye can perceive. Anything past that is a waveform that we can’t make out, called ultraviolet. What better name for a timepiece that attempts to push the boundaries of horological craftsmanship?

Urwerk’s latest is quite possibly the most striking version of the UR-100 yet. Its case measures 41 mm in width by 49.7 mm in height and is constructed from shot-blasted titanium that has been finished in violet diamond-like carbon. A domed sapphire houses the satellite-disc time display which is done up in a rich hue of purple. Its text and numbers are painted white, while the minute pointer and 60-minute mark are neon yellow. Contrasting with all of this is its white textured rubber strap which fastens with a titanium pin buckle.

The timepiece’s color isn’t the only thing that sets it apart from its other family members. It also houses the brand’s new caliber 12.02 self-winding movement, which features a redesigned forged aluminum central carousel finished in purple. This particular modification moves the hour markers closer to the minute scale, making it easier to read the time at a glance. It also has 40 jewels and a power reserve of 48 hours.

“The UR-100V Ultraviolet is about this exploration of the limits,” the watchmaker’s co-founder, Martin Frei, said in a statement. “Our Ultraviolet conveys something mystical, it’s a hue that sits on the border of a dimension we call color.”

The UR-100V Ultraviolet is available now from certified Urwerk dealers. The watch is priced at CHF 55,000 (around $56,300). The watchmaker hasn’t said how many examples it will produce, but Hodinkee reports that the number will only be restricted by production limitations.