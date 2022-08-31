ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

KMPH.com

1 dead, two injured including teen in Tulare shooting

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — One person was killed, and two others including a teen were injured in a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in Tulare. The Tulare Police Department received calls around 1:20 a.m. for reports of a shooting in the 300 block of South Blackstone Street. When...
TULARE, CA
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
yourcentralvalley.com

Suspected DUI crash kills 2 in Fresno: CHP

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Two people were killed in a two-car crash early Saturday morning in Fresno. The California Highway Patrol says the collision occurred just before 6:00 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 99, near McKinley Avenue. Investigators say a black 2015 Genesis and a red...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Stolen car leads to drug & weapon seizure, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The recovery of a stolen vehicle leads to an arrest and seizure of drugs in Atwater according to the Merced Police Department. Officers say that on August 31, an officer located an unoccupied stolen vehicle that had a LoJack tracking device installed at the U-haul parking lot in the 1200 block […]
ATWATER, CA
KMPH.com

At least 1 dead in crash on HWY 99 in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — There has been a crash on Highway 99 near McKinley Avenue Saturday Morning in Fresno. At least one person has died according to CHP. Authorities say there were two cars involved, and crews are still working the scene. In the photos, you can see both...
FRESNO, CA
#Millbrook#High School#Police
KMPH.com

Drive-by shooting in Madera caught on camera, suspects on the run

Madera, Calif. — The City of Madera Police Department posted a dramatic video of a drive-by shooting that happened on Tuesday around 3 a.m. A surveillance camera caught the suspect or suspects driving up in the area of Lake Street and Garfield Avenue in Northeast Madera. No one was...
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Family raising funds for Deisha Guzman’s funeral

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of a Fresno woman that was shot and killed by her boyfriend last month was raising money for her funeral on Friday. Deisha Guzman’s loved ones were out at Kings Canyon and Maple for seven hours today taking donations on the street corner as well as washing cars to […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Wanted parolee arrested after pursuit, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A wanted gang member on parole was arrested after a vehicle pursuit on Friday evening according to the Merced Police Department. According to officers at around 7:13 p.m. officers with the Merced Police Departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit located 25-year-old Armando Rodriguez, a known gang member, in the 300 block of […]
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Suspects wanted after stolen bank cards used at store in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department is looking for suspects after bank cards were stolen in Madera on August 18. Police say unknown suspects broke into a car in a Madera neighborhood and took a purse that had bank cards inside. The cards were then used not...
MADERA, CA
KMJ

Illegal Firearms And Fentanyl Pills Seized In Fresno County Bust

CLOVIS, Calif (KMJ) — Fentanyl pills and illegal firearms were seized after Clovis Police carried out three arrests as part of a narcotic investigation. Back on August 23, Clovis Police received a call of possible suspicious activity. When officers searched the home, they found 200 Fentanyl pills and an illegal firearm. They arrested 35-year-old Rigoberto Saucedo and another suspect. Saucedo is also a suspected gang member.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

3 teens arrested for stealing vehicles in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three teenagers were arrested early Wednesday morning on suspicion of auto theft, Clovis police say. Authorities say that just before 1:00 a.m., officers were called to the area of Clovis and Shepherd avenues on the report of three suspects that were seen checking car door handles in that neighborhood. When officers […]
CLOVIS, CA

