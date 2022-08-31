Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Multiple businesses vandalized; bricks thrown through storefront windows in Madera
MADERA, Calif. — A man is arrested after vandalizing multiple businesses in west Madera Saturday morning. Police say the suspect is tied to reports of bricks thrown through multiple storefront windows along Howard Road. Officers responded to the 1800 block of Howard Road in the early morning hours on...
2 killed, 3 injured after shooting in central Fresno, police say
Two people have died and three others were injured after a shooting in central Fresno Friday morning.
KMPH.com
1 dead, two injured including teen in Tulare shooting
TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — One person was killed, and two others including a teen were injured in a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in Tulare. The Tulare Police Department received calls around 1:20 a.m. for reports of a shooting in the 300 block of South Blackstone Street. When...
2 people killed, 3 injured in shooting at central Fresno 'dope house'
Fresno police detectives are piecing together a deadly shooting from Friday morning, but they say what they've found so far makes the violence less surprising.
yourcentralvalley.com
Suspected DUI crash kills 2 in Fresno: CHP
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Two people were killed in a two-car crash early Saturday morning in Fresno. The California Highway Patrol says the collision occurred just before 6:00 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 99, near McKinley Avenue. Investigators say a black 2015 Genesis and a red...
Stolen car leads to drug & weapon seizure, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The recovery of a stolen vehicle leads to an arrest and seizure of drugs in Atwater according to the Merced Police Department. Officers say that on August 31, an officer located an unoccupied stolen vehicle that had a LoJack tracking device installed at the U-haul parking lot in the 1200 block […]
Man sentenced for role in northwest Fresno shooting that injured 10-year-old girl
A judge has sent a young man to prison for his role in a gang shooting that ended with a 10-year-old girl seriously injured.
KMPH.com
At least 1 dead in crash on HWY 99 in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — There has been a crash on Highway 99 near McKinley Avenue Saturday Morning in Fresno. At least one person has died according to CHP. Authorities say there were two cars involved, and crews are still working the scene. In the photos, you can see both...
KMPH.com
Drive-by shooting in Madera caught on camera, suspects on the run
Madera, Calif. — The City of Madera Police Department posted a dramatic video of a drive-by shooting that happened on Tuesday around 3 a.m. A surveillance camera caught the suspect or suspects driving up in the area of Lake Street and Garfield Avenue in Northeast Madera. No one was...
Family raising funds for Deisha Guzman’s funeral
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of a Fresno woman that was shot and killed by her boyfriend last month was raising money for her funeral on Friday. Deisha Guzman’s loved ones were out at Kings Canyon and Maple for seven hours today taking donations on the street corner as well as washing cars to […]
At least 1 killed in crash in west central Fresno, CHP says
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in west central Fresno.
Wanted parolee arrested after pursuit, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A wanted gang member on parole was arrested after a vehicle pursuit on Friday evening according to the Merced Police Department. According to officers at around 7:13 p.m. officers with the Merced Police Departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit located 25-year-old Armando Rodriguez, a known gang member, in the 300 block of […]
20-year-old man hospitalized after shooting in Orange Cove, police say
Witnesses say he was walking on C Street when a Honda drove up with three men inside.
SWAT enters Tulare teen’s bedroom, recovers his girlfriend, police say
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence after barricading himself and the 19-year-old victim inside a home in Tulare, police say. On Wednesday around 3:00 p.m., officers with Tulare Police Department say they received an out-of-state request to do a wellness check in a home in the area […]
KMPH.com
1 arrested, drugs, guns found after previous Clovis arrest sparks investigation
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — Hundreds of fentanyl pills were seized, and a woman is behind bars after Clovis Police carried out two previous arrests that sparked a drug investigation. Clovis PD arrested 35-year-old Rigoberto Saucedo of Selma and another man after a call came in about suspicious activity on...
KMPH.com
Two arrested after Fresno County teen transported by force to Missouri School
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The parent of a Fresno County teen was arrested along with a former dean of a Missouri Boarding school after the teen was taken by force and driven to Missouri, says U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. 35-year-old Shana Gaviola of Clovis, and 41-year-old Julio...
KMPH.com
Suspects wanted after stolen bank cards used at store in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department is looking for suspects after bank cards were stolen in Madera on August 18. Police say unknown suspects broke into a car in a Madera neighborhood and took a purse that had bank cards inside. The cards were then used not...
KMJ
Illegal Firearms And Fentanyl Pills Seized In Fresno County Bust
CLOVIS, Calif (KMJ) — Fentanyl pills and illegal firearms were seized after Clovis Police carried out three arrests as part of a narcotic investigation. Back on August 23, Clovis Police received a call of possible suspicious activity. When officers searched the home, they found 200 Fentanyl pills and an illegal firearm. They arrested 35-year-old Rigoberto Saucedo and another suspect. Saucedo is also a suspected gang member.
3 teens arrested for stealing vehicles in Clovis, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three teenagers were arrested early Wednesday morning on suspicion of auto theft, Clovis police say. Authorities say that just before 1:00 a.m., officers were called to the area of Clovis and Shepherd avenues on the report of three suspects that were seen checking car door handles in that neighborhood. When officers […]
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in Fresno homicide that left man lying in road
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a homicide that occurred after a dispute in Fresno on Saturday, police say. Authorities say on Saturday shortly after 7:00 a.m. officers were called to the area of Orchard and Yale avenues following a report of a man lying on the road. When […]
