Seattle, WA

q13fox.com

4 suspected, 3 arrested in illegal steroid distribution scheme based out of Kirkland

KIRKLAND, Wash. - Kirkland Police are investigating a suspected steroid smuggling operation based out of a home in Kirkland’s Kingsgate neighborhood. Police say undercover officers and the U.S. Postal Inspector Service (USPIS) launched an investigation in July when they suspected a drug distribution operation through the mail. Investigators surveilled the suspect, where they established a pattern of criminal activity.
KIRKLAND, WA
KATU.com

Bail set at $1M for teens accused of killing an Orting man

On Tuesday, a Pierce County Judge set the bail at $1 million for two Thurston County teens accused of murdering a 51-year-old Orting man. One of the suspects is 16-year-old Gabriel Davies who was reported missing and then found in Thurston County last week, the other is 16-year-old Justin Yoon.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KING-5

Everett man arrested for vehicular homicide after deadly I-5 crash in Seattle

SEATTLE — All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood were closed for about five hours Tuesday morning following a fatal multi-vehicle crash, creating long backups and delays for drivers during the morning commute. A 35-year-old Everett man was taken into custody for investigation of vehicular homicide.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two shot in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood on early Monday morning. At about 1:30 a.m., officers on patrol heard shots fired near Boren Avenue South and East Yesler Way. Police then encountered two shooting victims, a 41-year-old...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

1 injured in North Seattle shooting

SEATTLE - One man was injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood early Sunday morning. Seattle Police received calls that a man was shot near 73rd and Roosevelt Way around 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso. Firefighter...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Woman shot, killed in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way police are investigating a homicide after a woman was shot and killed Monday night. Before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near the 4600 block of Southwest 320th Street. As officers searched the area, a 19-year-old woman with gunshot wounds was...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KOMO News

19-year-old woman shot, killed overnight in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash — Police are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday morning that killed a 19-year-old woman. Federal Way Police Department Commander Kurt Schwan said around 11:20 p.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of gunshots near the 4600 block of SW 320th Street. About 10 minutes later, Schwan said...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
q13fox.com

Auburn Police recover shotgun, meth from man driving a stolen car with a child in the backseat

AUBURN, Wash. - Police recovered a loaded shotgun and meth from a man who was spotted driving a stolen car with a child in the backseat last Thursday. According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), detectives conducting emphasis patrols in the north side of the city spotted a suspicious vehicle with invalid temporary permits pull into a fast-food drive-through. When detectives approached the vehicle, they learned that the car was reported stolen by the King County Sheriff’s Office.
AUBURN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man shot at Everett park; suspect at large

A man was shot at a park in Everett and police are searching for a suspect, according to the Everett Police Department. At about 1 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at Henry M. Jackson Park in the 1700 block of State Street. When officers...
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Apparent road rage incident leads to shots fired, fiery crash in Renton

RENTON, Wash. - Renton police are continuing their investigation after an apparent road rage incident led to shots fired and a fiery crash Monday evening. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Talbot/Carr Road at about 8:30 p.m. According to police, several people reported a shooting between multiple cars.
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Olympia residents react to arrest of formerly missing teen Gabriel Davies.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Wednesday, KOMO told you that 16-year-old Olympia High School student Gabriel Davies was missing, after not showing up to football practice that afternoon. For most of Thursday, Thurston County authorities searched for Davies on Tilley Road, south of Olympia, after his vehicle was found parked...
OLYMPIA, WA
