MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: King County refuses to jail dangerous suspects, still blames COVID
The King County jail is still turning down almost all misdemeanor bookings, citing King County Executive Dow Constantine’s COVID-19 restrictions. Every non-violent misdemeanor suspect — the type of quality of life crimes plaguing Seattle — gets a pass from jail time. Suspects arrested for car theft or...
kirklandreporter.com
Issaquah Police arrest previously convicted Bothell man in possession of a ‘ghost gun’
On Aug 28, Issaquah Police arrested a Bothell man for illegally possessing a “ghost gun,” or a firearm without a serial number or way of identifying who it belongs to or where it came from. According to charging documents, police officers were dispatched to perform a welfare check...
Father claims Orting man’s ‘biker buddies’ pressured teen to rob victim before killing
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Olympia teen who went missing under "suspicious circumstances" before being arrested for allegedly killing a man was charged in Pierce County Superior Court as an adult on Sept. 6. Gabriel Davies, 16, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and two counts...
q13fox.com
4 suspected, 3 arrested in illegal steroid distribution scheme based out of Kirkland
KIRKLAND, Wash. - Kirkland Police are investigating a suspected steroid smuggling operation based out of a home in Kirkland’s Kingsgate neighborhood. Police say undercover officers and the U.S. Postal Inspector Service (USPIS) launched an investigation in July when they suspected a drug distribution operation through the mail. Investigators surveilled the suspect, where they established a pattern of criminal activity.
KATU.com
Bail set at $1M for teens accused of killing an Orting man
On Tuesday, a Pierce County Judge set the bail at $1 million for two Thurston County teens accused of murdering a 51-year-old Orting man. One of the suspects is 16-year-old Gabriel Davies who was reported missing and then found in Thurston County last week, the other is 16-year-old Justin Yoon.
q13fox.com
Officers arrest more than 50 people accused of criminal activity at Bellevue Home Depot
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Police say they've arrested more than 50 people accused of shoplifting and criminal activity at and around a Home Depot store in Bellevue. According to Bellevue Police, officers have arrested dozens of people since January at the same location for crimes ranging from shoplifting to robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle.
KING-5
Everett man arrested for vehicular homicide after deadly I-5 crash in Seattle
SEATTLE — All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood were closed for about five hours Tuesday morning following a fatal multi-vehicle crash, creating long backups and delays for drivers during the morning commute. A 35-year-old Everett man was taken into custody for investigation of vehicular homicide.
kiro7.com
Man shot, killed by Federal Way police after allegedly trying to steal transit bus
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police shot and killed a man they say tried to steal a bus Sunday night in Federal Way. Police say the man was armed with a knife when officers shot him at the Federal Way Transit Center on 23rd Avenue South. There have been two...
Two shot in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood
SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood on early Monday morning. At about 1:30 a.m., officers on patrol heard shots fired near Boren Avenue South and East Yesler Way. Police then encountered two shooting victims, a 41-year-old...
q13fox.com
1 injured in North Seattle shooting
SEATTLE - One man was injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood early Sunday morning. Seattle Police received calls that a man was shot near 73rd and Roosevelt Way around 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso. Firefighter...
Ravenna Shooting Leaves 1 Gunshot Victim Hospitalized
Seattle, WA: A victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound by Seattle Police officers around 12:26 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, after calls to 911 reported a man shot on the 1000 block of Northeast 73rd Street in the Ravenna neighborhood of Seattle. Seattle Fire Department along with Medic One...
The Crime Blotter: Aberdeen Police search for armed and dangerous person of interest in shooting
Aberdeen Police say Sunday at 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting that had just occurred in the 300 block of East State Street. Aberdeen Officers arrived and found a 32-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers started providing emergency care while securing the area for...
q13fox.com
Woman shot, killed in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way police are investigating a homicide after a woman was shot and killed Monday night. Before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near the 4600 block of Southwest 320th Street. As officers searched the area, a 19-year-old woman with gunshot wounds was...
KOMO News
19-year-old woman shot, killed overnight in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash — Police are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday morning that killed a 19-year-old woman. Federal Way Police Department Commander Kurt Schwan said around 11:20 p.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of gunshots near the 4600 block of SW 320th Street. About 10 minutes later, Schwan said...
q13fox.com
Auburn Police recover shotgun, meth from man driving a stolen car with a child in the backseat
AUBURN, Wash. - Police recovered a loaded shotgun and meth from a man who was spotted driving a stolen car with a child in the backseat last Thursday. According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), detectives conducting emphasis patrols in the north side of the city spotted a suspicious vehicle with invalid temporary permits pull into a fast-food drive-through. When detectives approached the vehicle, they learned that the car was reported stolen by the King County Sheriff’s Office.
Man shot at Everett park; suspect at large
A man was shot at a park in Everett and police are searching for a suspect, according to the Everett Police Department. At about 1 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at Henry M. Jackson Park in the 1700 block of State Street. When officers...
One person fatally shot by officer at Federal Way Transit Center
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Federal Way. The shooting happened at the Federal Way Transit Center at about 11 p.m. Sunday. Federal Way police were called to a disturbance on a bus at the transit center, according to South Sound News.
KING-5
Tacoma homicide rate on historic pace
Tacoma police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death at an intersection. It marks the second Tacoma killing in the last two days.
q13fox.com
Apparent road rage incident leads to shots fired, fiery crash in Renton
RENTON, Wash. - Renton police are continuing their investigation after an apparent road rage incident led to shots fired and a fiery crash Monday evening. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Talbot/Carr Road at about 8:30 p.m. According to police, several people reported a shooting between multiple cars.
KOMO News
Olympia residents react to arrest of formerly missing teen Gabriel Davies.
OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Wednesday, KOMO told you that 16-year-old Olympia High School student Gabriel Davies was missing, after not showing up to football practice that afternoon. For most of Thursday, Thurston County authorities searched for Davies on Tilley Road, south of Olympia, after his vehicle was found parked...
