A statewide Flex Alert will be in place for a third straight day as an extreme heat wave intensifies. The California Independent System Operator is again urging residents to conserve as much power as possible in the peak hours of four to nine p.m. Electricity usage is expected to be at its highest of the year this Labor Day weekend, with many parts of Sonoma County likely heating up well into the triple digits. Rolling blackouts are possible if the energy grid becomes too overtaxed. Excessive heat watches and warnings are in place until Tuesday night.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO