70-year-old man hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- A two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon left a 70-year-old man pinned inside an overturned car Saturday afternoon, police said. Deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded at 4:17 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, for a personal injury crash at the intersection of 32nd Avenue and Quincy Street for a personal injury crash.
Serious injury crash on I-94 causing traffic backups in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A serious injury crash is causing traffic backups on I-94. A serious injury single-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, on eastbound I-94, west of exit 85, near South 35th Street, Michigan State Police said. State police said a 66-year-old Saginaw man was...
Kalamazoo Township police make arrest in year-old homicide
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalmazoo Township police have arrested a 22-year-old man for a fatal shooting that happened almost a year earlier. Police said that Jayshaun Lamar Bishop, of Kalamazoo, was arraigned Friday, Sept. 2 on charges of open murder, felony firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Woman seriously injured in Holland area crash
HOLLAND, MI -- A 43-year-old Holland woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision near the Meijer store on West Shore Drive, police said. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said the woman was a passenger in an Acura that pulled out of the Meijer store parking lot and onto West Shore Drive, but into the path of a Toyota Camry going north on West Shore Drive.
Police identify woman struck, killed while crossing road in motorized wheelchair
KENT COUNTY, MI – Police identified Laurie Bos, 71, of Grand Rapids, as the woman who was struck and killed while crossing the street in a motorized wheelchair. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, on Lake Michigan Drive NW near Ferndale Avenue in Walker. Bos...
Teens accused of burglarizing Ottawa County church on successive nights
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- Three 16-year-olds are accused of breaking into an Allendale area church on successive nights in August and stealing electronics, computer equipment and cash. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said they were called to Life Stream Church in the 6500 block of Lake Michigan Drive on Aug. 27...
Fatal crash closes Lake Michigan Drive in Kent County
WALKER, MI – A stretch of busy westbound Lake Michigan Drive is closed Thursday morning as police investigate a fatal crash. The temporary closure Thursday, Sept. 1, on westbound Lake Michigan Drive is between Wilson and Ferndale avenues. The closure stems from a fatal crash in the roadway in front of the Standale Meijer.
Two reported shot in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI -- Muskegon police responded late Thursday to a report of two people shot. Officers responded to the 200 block of Amity Avenue near Fork Street about 8:50 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.
Wyoming man now charged with murder after police find woman’s body in his apartment
WYOMING, MI -- Prosecutors have issued a warrant for murder against a Wyoming man after a woman was found dead in his apartment. Yenly Garcia, 44, was previously described as a person-of-interest by police. His whereabouts are not known and police are asking for the public’s help to locate him.
Grand Rapids resident, 71, killed while trying to cross Lake Michigan Drive in electric wheelchair
WALKER, MI -- A 71-year-old Grand Rapids resident has died after attempting to cross Lake Michigan Drive in an electric wheelchair Thursday morning. The victim was fatally struck by a vehicle. Walker police officials say the fatal crash happened just before 8 a.m. Sept. 1 on Lake Michigan Drive near...
Avoiding conflict with police is focus of Muskegon Heights event focused on drivers
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI – Improving relations between police officers and the people they serve is the focus of an event Saturday in Muskegon Heights. Instruction on what to do when you’re pulled over by the police will be part of the free, public gathering at the city’s Rowan Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 3. The park is off of Broadway Avenue in downtown Muskegon Heights.
Warning signs, rescue ring installed at Lake Michigan beach amid rash of drownings
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Rip current warning signs and a rescue ring have been installed at a popular West Michigan beach amid a rash of drownings this year in Lake Michigan. The signs and life preserver were installed Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Laketown Beach, located at 6710 142nd Ave. in Laketown Township. The beach is located south of Holland.
Person-of-interest in Kent County woman’s death tried to use her bank card at ATM, records show
WYOMING, MI -- A person-of-interest in the shooting death of a 33-year-old Kent County woman tried to use her bank card at an ATM days after she went missing, court records show. Wyoming police, in a probable cause affidavit, said Yenly Garcia, 44, tried to use the card of Mollie...
Grand Rapids officer who unintentionally fired gun acquitted on careless discharge count
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A Grand Rapids police officer accused of negligence for unintentionally firing his gun while on duty in December has been found not guilty of a misdemeanor. Gregory Bauer was charged with careless discharge of a firearm causing property damage after his Glock 17 handgun fired Dec....
Prosecution questions Grand Rapids officer’s claim of tripping before accidental gun discharge
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Prosecutors are questioning a Grand Rapids police officer’s claim that he tripped while converging on a suspect in December, causing him to accidentally fire his gun. No one was hurt by the bullet, but prosecutors late said they believed Officer Gregory Bauer was negligent. A...
Man accused of shouting N-word at FedEx driver in Portage
PORTAGE, MI – A man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a FedEx driver in Portage. A FedEx driver was making deliveries on Bruning Street, between Prosperity Drive and Shumway Avenue, on Saturday, Aug. 27, Portage police Chief Nick Armold said. A man attempt to strike the driver, a...
Dozens more mastodon bones found at Kent County excavation site
KENT COUNTY, MI – The mastodon bones discovered by a Grand Rapids-area construction crew keeps on giving. Another 32 bones have been recovered from the excavation site, the Grand Rapids Public Museum reported. The bones were found in a pile of top soil and dirt, known as a “spoil...
Section of Getty Street in Muskegon to close after Labor Day
MUSKEGON, MI – A 1-mile stretch of Getty Street in Muskegon will be closed for nearly a week for repairs. Getty between Apple and Laketon avenues will close Tuesday, Sept. 6, according to a notice from the city of Muskegon. The closure is needed to repair a water leak, according to the notice.
Labor Day parade, celebration planned in downtown Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI – West Michigan workers will be celebrated with a Labor Day parade in Muskegon, one of very few communities in Michigan that are holding one this year. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, at Western Avenue and Fourth Street in downtown. The parade...
‘Narrow’ homes planned to jumpstart stalled Norton Shores development
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A stalled neighborhood development in Norton Shores will have a new owner and home sites that are half the size than originally planned. The Atwater Springs neighborhood is being purchased by the WheelFish Group, which says “narrow” homes are needed to combat rising construction costs.
