Greenfield, MA

Greenfield Health Department Stresses COVID Testing this back-to-school season

By Melissa Torres, Kate Wilkinson
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As we quickly approach back-to-school season the Greenfield Health Department is reminding residents about the importance of vaccination efforts.

Updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants cleared

The health department believes that testing and access to testing is a vital tool in navigating the pandemic, especially in school-aged children as people will engage in more indoor activities during the Fall.

The Greenfield Health Department is providing free at-home antigen tests online, “We are urging people, especially parents of school-age children, to report the results of at-home tests, either by calling the school nurse or the Health Department,” said Greenfield City Epidemiologist Jack Sullivan.

Free COVID-19 at-home tests ending this Friday

“We have plenty of at-home rapid tests available at the Health Department and we are fortunate to have a PCR testing site at Greenfield Community College,” said Health Director Jennifer Hoffman. “Based on wastewater testing, COVID activity remains quite high in Greenfield and the GCC site is still processing about 40 tests a day.”

For those looking for additional testing resources, PCR testing remains available at Greenfield Community College’s East Building on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and can be scheduled online.

Pandemic impact on international students at colleges across Massachusetts

Hoffman told 22News that as we head into these colder months, it’s important to take precautions like washing your hands, “Wearing masks if there is a viral syndrome going around their office and or school, staying home if they are sick just to reduce the spread.”

At-home tests are available for purchase at local pharmacies and can be reimbursed for up to eight tests a month by one’s health plan.

The Greenfield Health Department will continue to offer free antigen testing at 20 Sanderson Street on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

