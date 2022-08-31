ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Collins concerned about high heating costs as winter approaches

Maine (WAGM) - With winter fast approaching, the cost of heating and staying warm is weighing on the minds of many individuals. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, says she is very concerned about how Mainer’s are going to stay warm given the high cost of home heating oil. She has...
Summer tourism rebounds in Maine but challenges remain

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (WMTW) - Summer in Maine is known for beautiful days and lots of tourists. As we start the unofficial end to summer with the Labor Day weekend, Hospitality Maine says 2022 has been another great year, about on track with a robust 2019. We all know what happened...
New law aims to make Maine homes safer

Maine (WABI) - September is Safe Homes Awareness Month. It is raising awareness on the dangers of not securing firearms and prescription drugs in Maine homes and public spaces. Mental health and public safety officials are working to find ways to make safety devices like gun locks and safes for...
Dozens of rescued beagles are coming to Maine

PORTLAND Maine (WMTW) - Nearly 100 beagles rescued from a facility in Virginia are coming to Maine this weekend. Around 4,000 beagles were removed from the Envigo breeding facility earlier this year and they are being distributed to animal welfare organizations across the country. Envigo RMS LLC bred dogs to...
274 newly recorded COVID cases with Maine CDC

Maine (WABI) - Covid-19 hospitalizations in our state are down slightly. The Maine CDC says 155 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s down seven from Wednesday. 23 people remain in critical care. Two people remain on ventilators. There are also 274 new cases of COVID, according...
Busy holiday weekend arrives with heavy traffic in Maine

Maine (WMTW) - The Labor Day holiday weekend has arrived, and more than a million vehicles are expected to use the Maine Turnpike from Friday through Monday. The Maine Turnpike Authority says Friday will likely be the busiest day. The heaviest traffic is expected at the following times:. Friday northbound...
