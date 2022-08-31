Read full article on original website
Collins concerned about high heating costs as winter approaches
Maine (WAGM) - With winter fast approaching, the cost of heating and staying warm is weighing on the minds of many individuals. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, says she is very concerned about how Mainer’s are going to stay warm given the high cost of home heating oil. She has...
Summer tourism rebounds in Maine but challenges remain
KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (WMTW) - Summer in Maine is known for beautiful days and lots of tourists. As we start the unofficial end to summer with the Labor Day weekend, Hospitality Maine says 2022 has been another great year, about on track with a robust 2019. We all know what happened...
New law aims to make Maine homes safer
Maine (WABI) - September is Safe Homes Awareness Month. It is raising awareness on the dangers of not securing firearms and prescription drugs in Maine homes and public spaces. Mental health and public safety officials are working to find ways to make safety devices like gun locks and safes for...
Maine residents, energy suppliers prepare for home heating oil challenges this winter
FREEPORT, Maine (WMTW) - Inflated prices, low inventories, and potential supply disruptions are expected to affect Maine in the coming months, a state where 60% of homes rely on heating oil, the most heating oil dependent state in the nation. While the price topped out at a record $6.38 a...
‘Maine Lakes Mermaid’ completes mission to swim in 31 lakes in 31 days
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Last month, we introduced you to the ‘Maine Lakes Mermaid.’. She was on a mission to swim in 31 different lakes in 31 days as part of the Cross for LifeFlight. We’re happy to report Ali Simonds of Belfast completed her goal. However, due...
Dozens of rescued beagles are coming to Maine
PORTLAND Maine (WMTW) - Nearly 100 beagles rescued from a facility in Virginia are coming to Maine this weekend. Around 4,000 beagles were removed from the Envigo breeding facility earlier this year and they are being distributed to animal welfare organizations across the country. Envigo RMS LLC bred dogs to...
274 newly recorded COVID cases with Maine CDC
Maine (WABI) - Covid-19 hospitalizations in our state are down slightly. The Maine CDC says 155 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s down seven from Wednesday. 23 people remain in critical care. Two people remain on ventilators. There are also 274 new cases of COVID, according...
Busy holiday weekend arrives with heavy traffic in Maine
Maine (WMTW) - The Labor Day holiday weekend has arrived, and more than a million vehicles are expected to use the Maine Turnpike from Friday through Monday. The Maine Turnpike Authority says Friday will likely be the busiest day. The heaviest traffic is expected at the following times:. Friday northbound...
