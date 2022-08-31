ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubbard County, MN

kfgo.com

3 injured in crash near Detroit Lakes airport

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – Three people, including a 13-year-old girl, suffered non life-threatening injuries in a two vehicle crash near the Detroit Lakes airport Friday evening. The Minnesota Highway Patrol said the three people were traveling west on Highway 10 when the driver attempted to turn south onto...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
trfradio.com

Two Injured in Hwy 75 Collision in Polk County

Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident yesterday in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Joann Papke, 62 of Clearbrook was injured when the southbound 2012 Honda Civic she was driving struck a 1999 Pontiac driven by Jacob Waldorf, 27 of Warren. Waldorf was also injured in the crash According to the report Waldorf was eastbound on County Road 21, crossing over Highway 75 when the vehicles collided.
POLK COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

One Killed, Another Seriously Injured in MN Head-On Crash

Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News)- A head-on crash in northern Minnesota claimed the life of a Baxter, MN man and seriously injured a Pillager, MN woman Tuesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 83-year-old Robert Lohman was driving his vehicle east on Hwy. 210 when he crossed the center line and struck 47-year-old Gina Hollingsworth’s westbound vehicle head-on. Lohman was pronounced dead at the scene and Hollingsworth was brought to a St. Cloud hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.
PILLAGER, MN
valleynewslive.com

Minnesota crash leaves one dead

NEAR MOTLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An elderly man is dead after a fatal crash in Cass County, MN that happened on Tuesday night. A Chevy Cobalt, driven by Gina Hollingsworth, was traveling west on Highway 210 as a Toyota Tacoma, driven by Robert Lohman, was traveling east. Deputies...
CASS COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Two-Vehicle Collision Kills Baxter Man

A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of a Baxter man and sent one person to the hospital with severe injuries yesterday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on August 30th at approximately 1:38 p.m., 83-year-old Robert Lohman was travelling eastbound on Highway 210 near 57th Avenue southwest, about four miles east of Motley, in his Toyota Tacoma. Gina Hollingsworth, 47, of Pillager was driving westbound on Highway 210 in her Chevy Cobalt. Lohman reportedly crossed the center line of traffic and collided with the Cobalt.
BAXTER, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Bena Woman Linked to Trailer Fire that Left one Dead, Arrested

BELTRAMI COUNTY, MINN. (KFGO) – The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says a person has been arrested in connection with a suspicious fire that left one person dead Tuesday night near Bemidji. First responders responded to a camping trailer fire and found the trailer engulfed in flames and were told it was occupied. Cass Lake firefighters extinguished the fire and discovered human remains inside.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Phase 3 of Highway 71 Construction Underway in Bemidji

Construction efforts on Minnesota Highway 71 are continuing, with the project now in its third phase of four. Currently, labor is being focused on the northbound lanes and the Anne Street roundabout. In the upcoming weeks, the northbound lanes will be repaved and the northern ramps on Irvine Avenue will be worked on.
BEMIDJI, MN
boreal.org

Woman arrested after fatal fire, arson investigation in Bemidji

Authorities say a woman was arrested in the Twin Cities in connection with a fatal fire that happened Tuesday in Bemidji. The Beltrami County 911 center responded to a camping trailer fire on the 4700 block of Allens Bay Drive Southeast near Cass Lake, about 12 miles southeast of Bemidji, around 7 p.m. Tuesday.
BEMIDJI, MN
KARE 11

Woman arrested on suspicion of causing fatal camping trailer fire

CASS LAKE, Minn. — Police arrested a woman Wednesday on suspicion of causing a camping trailer fire Tuesday night in Beltrami County that left one dead. According to a press release from from the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several 911 calls around 7 p.m. Tuesday regarding a fire in the 4700 block of Allens Bay Drive Southeast near Cass Lake.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Bena Woman Arrested in Connection with Fatal Arson Fire

A 34-year-old Bena woman has been arrested in connection with an arson fire where human remains were discovered. The fire happened around 7 PM on Tuesday at a camping trailer in the 4700 block of Allens Bay Drive SE near Cass Lake. The camper trailer was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, and after the fire was extinguished, human remains were found inside it.
BENA, MN
DL-Online

Crime spree in Becker County tied to same man

DETROIT LAKES – In the span of minutes, Detroit Lakes Police Dispatch received calls regarding a robbery, an assault and a theft at Washington Square Mall on Thursday, Sept. 1. According to court papers, at 1:36 p.m., Detroit Lakes Police Officers were dispatched to assist a woman who was...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
lptv.org

Two Found Dead in Plane Crash North of Crosby

Two men were found dead in a plane crash northwest of Emily, MN on August 28th. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas Johnson, a 61-year-old resident of Emily, crashed a plane he was piloting with Lee Cemensky, a 58-year-old resident of Las Vegas, as his passenger at 6:44 p.m. Sunday evening. Authorities located the site of the crash on Minnie Lake Drive, at 8:36 p.m. Both men were pronounced dead on the scene.
EMILY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Two dead in plane crash near Brainerd

(Emily, MN)--Authorities say a Minnesota pilot and his passenger from Las Vegas are dead after an amphibious plane crashed in woods near Emily in the Brainerd Lakes area. Sixty-one-year-old Douglas A. Johnson operated a business called Fly the Swan, which advertises “a bird's eye view of the lakes and the land” along with the exhilaration of taking off and landing on the water. The F-A-A’s initial report says the aircraft crashed Sunday “under unknown circumstances” while attempting to land.
BRAINERD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Pilot, passenger killed in ultralight crash in Minnesota

EMILY, Minn. -- A pilot who gives rides over Minnesota lakes and a passenger were killed when the amphibious ultralight aircraft they were riding in crashed in north central Minnesota, according to the Crow Wing County sheriff officials.Authorities identified the victims as 61-year-old Douglas Johnson and a 58-year-old passenger, Lee Cemensky, of Las Vegas, Nevada.Both died at the scene of the crash Sunday in some woods northwest of Emily. Johnson operated the business Fly the Swan.The Federal Aviation Administration says the 2010 Cygnet aircraft crashed under "unknown circumstances' while attempting to land. 
LAS VEGAS, NV
ottertaillakescountry.com

Fall Fun In Otter Tail County, MN

The not-so-good news is summer is coming to an end. The good news is there are tons of ways to find fall fun in Otter Tail County, MN. While the season may be short, it can be spectacular. Here are some ways you can Find Your Inner Otter come autumn.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN

