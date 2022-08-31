Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ulster County officials: Fire in Napanoch Point 75% contained
The Napanoch Point fire in Ulster County is 75% contained thanks to the efforts of nearly 200 firefighters, county officials say.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Size of Napanoch fire shrinking
NAPANOCH – The forest fire that has been burning for a week in the Napanoch area of Minnewaska State Park Preserve is getting smaller. Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan said late Friday it is currently estimated at 163 acres in size, down from the 270 acres burning just two days ago.
State of Emergency Declared in New Paltz, NY
We may have gotten some rain but we definitely didn't get enough. Throughout the summer various burn bans and water restrictions have been taking effect in various communities around the Hudson Valley. Today you can add the Town of New Paltz to the list. At 1:05 PM on August 31st,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Firefighters volunteer to keep Dutchess Stadium safe
FISHKILL – The Chelsea Fire Company, comprised solely of volunteers, is the department that keeps Dutchess Stadium safe during every game that has a fireworks show, and does it at no charge to the Hudson Valley Renegades. Fire Chief Ryan McCluskey told Mid-Hudson News that the 2022 Renegades season...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gov. Hochul visits first responders working to contain Napanoch Point fire
Gov. Kathy Hochul was in Ulster County Thursday visiting the army of first responders working to contain several fires.
Serious Accident on Route 17 Destroys Truck, Leaves Behind Devastation
The accident took place Tuesday morning. As summer comes to a close and schools in the Hudson Valley begin to open up it's the perfect time to remind drivers to slow down and follow posted speed limits. It is a message we've all heard many times but some might need a reminder as to how dangerous our Hudson Valley roads can be.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Eight Hudson Valley fire departments split $1.6 million in FEMA funds
WASHINGTON – Eight fire departments in Dutchess, Orange and Westchester counties will share $1.6 million in funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program. The funding will be used to purchase essential equipment, boost training and provide firefighters the support they need to keep...
Candlewood Lake’s Blueberry Island Closed Due to Unsanitary Conditions
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT – A boating spot favored for partygoers on Candlewood Lake has been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hudson Valley Drivers Outraged Over Removal of Traffic Light
The traffic light at a busy Hudson Valley intersection is being taken down and drivers are not happy about it. It was announced this week that workers will be removing a traffic light in the Town of Poughkeepsie. The project is expected to take place on Thursday and drivers are being warned of delays as the light is taken down and replaced with stop signs.
therealdeal.com
Hudson Valley’s Gunks roiled by noise, environmental disputes
It may take a smarter-than-average bear to settle land and environmental disputes revolving around a glamping club and a Yogi Bear-themed campground in the Hudson Valley. Local residents are complaining that Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp in Gardiner, near Shawangunk Ridge, affectionately known as “the Gunks,” is too noisy and fails to comply with local permits, the Times-Union reported. Neighbors also say an exclusive glamping resort violates town codes and that it’s too close to the environmentally sensitive Palmaghatt Stream.
Look at the Famous Helicopter Fighting the Napanoch Fire
Unfortunately, the Napanoch Fire in Minnewaska State Park is still growing. Over 270 acres were burning as of yesterday, with hundreds of firefighters and park rangers assisting in battling the blaze. They're also getting assistance from a very impressive (and famous) aircraft. Napanoch Fire in Minnewaska State Park. While emergency...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Three more COVID-19 deaths in Hudson Valley
ALBANY – You don’t hear much on a daily basis about COVID-19, but the virus is still very much alive. Three more people in the Hudson Valley died from the disease on Wednesday, according to the latest reporting from the state Health Department. One person in each county...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Newburgh Beacon Bridge Finally Returns to Normal This Month
It looks like the Hudson Valley's long construction nightmare is finally coming to an end. It's time for commuters to celebrate because the Newburgh Beacon Bridge is returning to its pre-construction traffic pattern this month. The New York State Bridge Authority has announced that westbound traffic will once again be flowing on the north span, opening up the south span to three lanes of traffic.
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
Palisades Interstate Parkway Driver Killed In Rollover Crash
A Rockland County driver died in a rollover overnight crash on the New Jersey side of the Palisades Interstate Parkway, authorities confirmed. The 2018 black Lincoln Navigator landed nose-first atop the center-median guardrail in what Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Lt. Raymond E. Walter said was a northbound crash between Exits 1 and 2 just north of the Alpine Lookout shortly after 2:30.m. Saturday.
Boat goes missing for months after Hudson River crash
A boat that went missing after it crashed into a channel marker on the Hudson River was found two months later, by a kayaker.
Motorist falls to death after car breaks down on Hudson River bridge
The victim, Paul Montenero, 29, was driving on the bridge, which spans the Hudson River between Newburgh and Beacon, on Tuesday night when his car became disabled in traffic in the eastbound lanes.
Amazing & Modernized 150-Year-Old House for Sale in Ulster County
The Hudson Valley is like a living museum. From towns founded before the Declaration of Independence was signed to canals that helped shape the entire northeast, there's something cool (and beautiful) everywhere you look. A new real estate listing in Rifton, NY is no exception. Historic Home in Rifton, NY.
Polio vaccination rate for 2-year-olds in Monroe area is 31% as polio virus circulates
Just 31% of 2-year-old children in the Monroe ZIP code have been vaccinated against polio at a time when the dangerous virus has been shown to be circulating among unvaccinated people in that area. The state Department of Health released polio vaccination rates for Orange County ZIP codes on Friday,...
“Ridiculous” New Trailways Bus Policy Infuriates Hudson Valley Commuters
Trailways buses are like haybales and Dunkin' Donuts: you can hardly drive for ten minutes without seeing one in the Hudson Valley. A new pricing plan, however, has many residents up in arms. Is this capitalism at work, or a sneaky way to squeeze more money out of commuters?. Bus...
Comments / 1