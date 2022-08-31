Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Related
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man hurt in crash south of Crystal City
A St. Louis man was injured early Friday, Sept. 2, in a two-vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 169 south of Crystal City, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:07 a.m., Isaiah A. Reddick, 21, of Herculaneum was driving a 2016 Mercedes Benz C300 north on the interstate and struck the rear of a northbound 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Odell Young, 65, of Memphis, Tenn., the report said.
mymoinfo.com
St. Louis teenager injured in I-55 accident south of Festus
A St. Louis teenager was injured in a two-vehicle on I-55 south of Highway 61 early Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Isaiah Reddick of Herculaneum was driving a 2016 Mercedes Benz north on 55 and rear-ended a 2019 Volvo tractor trailer. While the driver of the truck was not injured, the passenger in the Mercedes, 19-year-old Cole Johnson, was taken by private conveyance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 3 o’clock Friday morning.
Man dies after 6-vehicle crash Thursday night
FLORISSANT, Mo. — A fatal six-vehicle crash occurred on Thursday night on I-270 and New Florissant Road near Florissant, Missouri. At 11:25 p.m. Thursday night, a 2006 Dodge Charger was traveling westbound on I-270 and attempted to make an unsafe lane change, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
FOX2now.com
One killed in multi-vehicle crash on WB 270 at New Florissant
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash late Thursday night on westbound 270 at New Florissant. The area was closed from the time the crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. to about 4:45 a.m. Friday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said it involved...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man hurt in crash in Pevely
A St. Louis man was injured Tuesday, Aug. 30, in a one-car accident on I-55 south of Hwy. Z in Pevely, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 9:20 a.m., Logan M. Declue, 28, of St. Louis was driving a 2005 Ford Mustang south on the interstate and while overtaking another vehicle, overcorrected and ran off the left side of the road, struck the inside guardrail and then crossed over both lanes and struck the outside guardrail before overturning down an embankment, the report said.
Motorcyclist dies in Jefferson County crash
A motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday evening in Jefferson County.
myleaderpaper.com
Hillsboro man in critical condition after crash west of De Soto
A Hillsboro man was seriously injured today, Sept. 1, in a one-car accident on Hwy. H west of Maness Road west of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10:45 a.m., Paul W. Crane, 47, of Hillsboro was driving a 2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata west on the highway, ran off the right side of the road, struck a utility pole guy-wire and overturned, the report said.
myleaderpaper.com
St. Charles man dies in motorcycle crash near Hillsboro
A St. Charles man died Wednesday, Aug. 31, in a motorcycle crash at Hwy. A and Pioneer Road east of Hillsboro, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 6:14 p.m., Steven M. Hankins, 34, of Hillsboro was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze west on the highway and while turning left onto Pioneer Road, he allegedly pulled into the path of an eastbound 1998 Harley-Davidson XLH 1200 that Wyatt M. Hausgen, 34, of St. Charles was riding, and the motorcycle struck the passenger side of the car, the report said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold man and Wentzville woman hurt in crash west of Arnold
An Arnold man and a Wentzville woman were injured in a four-vehicle accident Monday, Aug. 29, at Old Hwy. 21 and Lions Den Road west of Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:50 p.m., Aniston J. Boxx, 18, of Arnold was in a westbound 2007 Dodge Caliber and...
KMOV
St. Charles man killed in Jefferson County motorcycle crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A 34-year-old killed in a Jefferson County crash has been identified. Wednesday, 34-year-old Wyatt Hausgen, of St. Charles, was driving his Harley Davidson east on Route A near Pioneer Road at 6:15 a.m. when it was hit by a Chevrolet Cruze attempting to make a left turn. Hausgen died from his injuries.
Car stolen at north St. Louis gas pump while victim was inside gas station
ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a thief stole a man’s car at a north St. Louis gas pump Friday morning while he went inside the gas station. The incident happened around 6:15 a.m. Friday at a gas station in the 4900 block of Goodfellow Boulevard in the Walnut Park West neighborhood.
Teeanger shot, killed Friday in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A homicide investigation is underway after a teenager was shot and killed Friday afternoon in south St. Louis. The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Park Avenue in the Peabody–Darst–Webbe neighborhood. Circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear and no suspect information is available at this time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Burglars ram car into Osage County Guns
A car drove into the front of Osage County Guns in Wright City around 1:40 a.m.
School bus involved in Olivette crash, bus driver hospitalized
A school bus from the Ladue School District was involved in a crash with at least one other vehicle Thursday afternoon in Olivette.
KMOV
Multiple people taken to hospital after school bus crash in Olivette
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A school bus crashed in Olivette Thursday afternoon. News 4 was on the scene around 4 p.m. and saw that the bus had hit a light pole at Dielman Road and Olive Boulevard. The bus is from the Ladue School District. Firefighters on scene initially...
FOX2now.com
Crash at WB I-270 causes lane closures
ST. LOUIS – Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash causing a major backup Thursday morning. The crash happened on I-270 westbound and Washington around 6:05 a.m. Cars have been instructed to move over to the side ramp as only one lane is open. Drivers can...
Worker crushed and killed at Swansea, Illinois business
SWANSEA, Ill. – A worker was killed at Century Castings Corporation in Swansea, Illinois Friday morning. The Swansea Police Department said a 59-year-old man was crushed by hydraulic machinery at approximately 6 a.m. Police said officers arrived at the scene within one minute of the emergency and “ran towards the victim and the large machinery. […]
Driver crashes into tree in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – An accident happened late Thursday night in north St. Louis. A driver lost control and crashed into a tree at Halls Ferry Circle and Lewis and Clark Boulevard. No injuries have been reported. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene.
myleaderpaper.com
Fire destroys large detached garage in Pevely area
A blaze destroyed a nine-car detached garage Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 31, at a home in the 8500 block of Patterson Road west of Pevely. No one was injured, Dunklin Fire Protection District Chief Brad Williams said. He said the fire occurred at about noon. “When we got there, it was...
muddyrivernews.com
St. Louis man unsuccessful in attempt to flee from Hannibal police, charged with delivery of controlled substance
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A St. Louis man is in the Marion County Jail and has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance. The 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant for Jae’Von M. Renfoe, 20, of St. Louis on Thursday, Sept. 1. Renfoe’s charge stems from an incident that began at approximately 3:20 p.m. Wednesday the 1700 block of Chestnut.
Comments / 0