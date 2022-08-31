Read full article on original website
'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!
Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
Rugby-Ruthless All Blacks leave coach Foster delighted with Pumas victory
Sept 4 (Reuters) - All Blacks coach Ian Foster called his team's crushing 53-3 bonus point victory over Argentina on Saturday "ruthless" as New Zealand bounced back from their first-ever loss on home soil against the South Americans last week.
President Joe Biden to Serena Williams: 'You're an inspiration, a champion of all time'
The storied 25-year career of future Hall of Famer Serena Williams ended Friday night in the third round of the U.S. Open. Over her career, Serena's had a remarkable impact on tennis and sports as a whole. In many ways, she transcends her sport — the epitome of a living legend.
LIV golfers now allowed to wear shorts in competition
LIV Golf sure knows how to win its players over. The new tour announced Friday night that, starting Saturday, its players are permitted to wear shorts during competition. The pants-versus-shorts debate has been ongoing in the PGA Tour for years. Golfers must wear pants in PGA tournaments but were allowed...
