Daily Mail

'She's the only reason Serena Williams existed': 23-time Grand Slam champion busts into tears as she thanks sister Venus and parents for their roles in her iconic career... but leaves door slightly open to playing on!

Serena Williams burst into tears following her career-ending defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third-round of the US Open. The American thanked her family, including father Richard and mother Oracene, before breaking down on the center of Arthur Ashe stadium. 'Thank you Daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks Mom. Oh...
Fox News

LIV golfers now allowed to wear shorts in competition

LIV Golf sure knows how to win its players over. The new tour announced Friday night that, starting Saturday, its players are permitted to wear shorts during competition. The pants-versus-shorts debate has been ongoing in the PGA Tour for years. Golfers must wear pants in PGA tournaments but were allowed...
