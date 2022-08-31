ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

Idaho Department of Lands closes burning

COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho man with 12 lifetime DUIs receives life sentence, with possibility of parole after 13

BOISE, Idaho — A man found guilty of felony driving under the influence five times, and a total of 12 lifetime DUIs, is going to prison for at least 13 years. Ada County District Judge Peter Barton on Friday sentenced 54-year-old Kent Sams of Nampa to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after serving the 13-year fixed portion of his sentence.
ADA COUNTY, ID
NBCMontana

UM Law School symposium to celebrate Montana Constitution

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Law Review is planning a symposium to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Montana Constitution. The event will take place Sept. 15-16 on the University of Montana campus. The Montana Law Review released the following:. The Montana Law Review at the University of Montana’s...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

DEQ issues air quality alert due to wildfires

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Environmental Quality issued air alerts this weekend for Beaverhead, Flathead, Lake, Lincoln, Mineral, Missoula, Ravalli and Sanders County counties. The cause of the air quality is from wildfires from California, Idaho, Oregon and Western Montana which will carry smoke to the area.
SANDERS COUNTY, MT
Alt 95.7

Is It Legal To Bury Your Pet At Home In MT?

Before we begin, it's likely that some readers are going through the heartache that comes with losing your pet. It's a gashing, gut-wrenching pain I wouldn't wish on anyone. If you've lost your best tail-wagging friend recently, I wish I could give you a hug right now. I have buried several pets, most recently my ex-girlfriend's pit bull that got hit by a car (it was back in 2016) Evie was an adorable sweetheart of a dog. I held her while the vet administered the euthanasia and we had her cremated. I choose to remember our good girl with this photo:
MONTANA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Wasilla man dead after Alaska State Troopes tried to arrest him

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU). - A man is dead tonight after Alaska State Troopers tried to arrest him this afternoon for sexual abuse of a minor and sexual assault. According to a trooper dispatch, at 1:45 p.m., investigators with the a-s-t child abuse investigation unit attempted to arrest 63-year-old Jimmy Janeway at home.
WASILLA, AK
TODAY.com

Refugee-run restaurant feeds Montana town

A Montana community is rallying around a popular kitchen run almost entirely by refugees that is introducing the town to cuisines and cultures from around the world. NBC’s Steve Patterson reports for Saturday TODAY.Sept. 3, 2022.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

8 future fisheries projects approved for Montana

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks announced Tuesday the approval of eight projects helping to increase habitat access for brown and rainbow trout. The projects also help manage native and non-native fish. According to the news release, funding is received by the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission, part of the Future...
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Latest Potentially Dangerous Algae Bloom Found in a Montana Lake

With the oh-so-slow transition from summer to fall looming, the inevitable warnings of toxins in Montana lakes start to "bloom." The folks in the Seeley Lake area have seen their share of potentially harmful algae blooms in some of their lakes in recent years, such as Seeley, Salmon and Placid. But they don't get all the slimy green goodies to themselves.
MONTANA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

DPS announces first Black Alaska State Trooper colonel

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - During a press conference to announce leadership changes within the Department of Public Safety Wednesday morning, Commissioner James Cockrell announced that Capt. Maurice “Mo” Hughes has been promoted to Alaska State Trooper colonel, the first Black person to serve at a rank above captain for the troopers.
ALASKA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBCMontana

Appraisal fair brings out Montana's rarest items

MISSOULA, Mont. — If you own a rare and unique item, you can find out its value during the fourth annual Montana Antiques Appraisal Fair. The Montana History Foundation and the Daly Mansion are partnering for the 4th year to host the fair. People can bring in sports memorabilia,...
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Where did Montana’s hot springs come from, and where are they going?

Where did Montana’s hot springs come from, and where are they going?. Freddy Monares: Welcome to the Big Why, a series from Montana Public Radio driven by your curiosity about Montana. I’m your host Freddy Monares. This is a show about listener-powered reporting. We’ll answer questions — large...
MONTANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Former Idaho Lawmaker Gets 20 Years for Raping Intern

A former Idaho lawmaker on Wednesday was sentenced to 20 years for raping a 19-year-old legislative intern. Aaron von Ehlinger was convicted of felony rape in April, a year after he resigned from Idaho’s House of Representatives in the wake of an ethics committee’s recommendation that he be banned from the statehouse. At the sentencing hearing Wednesday, 4th District Judge Micahel Reardon remarked on Ehlinger’s lack of empathy and remorse after the fallen lawmaker protested his innocence and cited his service in Afghanistan as testament to his character. “You see yourself as a victim and you see yourself as a hero, and frankly I don’t see you as either one of those things,” Reardon told Ehlinger. “I am here now. I am here scared, I am here frightened, I am so petrified, but I will not be intimidated into silence so that another rapist can slip through the cracks of this justice system,” Ehlinger’s victim said in a recording played during the sentencing hearing. “I hope he rots in pieces behind those cold metal bars.”Read it at ABC News
IDAHO STATE

