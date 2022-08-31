ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Remembrance during National Overdose Awareness Day

By Mark Hiller
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — August 31 is National Overdose Awareness Day and Healthbeat Reporter, Mark Hiller, spoke with two members of the community who grieve the loss of their loved ones.

Drug overdoses take a terrible toll across the country and around the world.

Despite steps to address the addiction crisis, many families are devastated by fatal overdoses. To help put it in perspective, Pennsylvania alone lost 5,331 lives in 2021 due to drug overdoses.

A couple of local groups are aiming to make a difference to help distraught families cope and raise awareness at the same time.

In a sea of faces on two signs outside the Luzerne County Courthouse is Erik Coolbaugh’s photo.

“My son struggled with addiction since he was 12. He had an 18 year battle. He passed away at 29,” said Carol Coolbaugh, a mother who lost her son to drug overdose.

Coalition to prevent deadly opioid overdoses

Since his death in 2009, the lives lost to drug overdoses keep mounting. Katrina Gentner’s 42-year-old brother lost his battle with addiction in January.

“There were a lot of happy, healthy days. Yeah, yeah. He was a really good person and he had a lot to live for,” said Gentner.

It’s that sentiment that drives both Gentner and Coolbaugh to help others.

They both participated the last weekend of August in an overdose awareness event at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre.

Their aim is to help those struggling with the sorrow of loved ones lost to drug overdose, and others still fighting addiction.

Coolbaugh facilitates the local chapter of GRASP which stands for ‘Grief Recovery After Substance Passing’. Gentner helped start a grassroots effort called ‘Our Brother’s Keepers Foundation’.

“We are trying to support as many causes as we can that involve addiction and alcoholism,” Gentner explained.

“A necessity. The professionals can’t do it alone,” Prevention Education Specialist of Wyoming Valley Alcohol & Drug Services, Stefanie Wolownik stated.

While local support groups like the ones Gentner and Coolbaugh spearhead do not provide treatment or trained counseling, they do help battle another serious problem: stigma surrounding substance use disorder.

“It’s the only disease that I know that has horrific names for its patients. Drunks, alchies, druggies, junkies.” Wolownik reiterated.

They may not provide prevention but what Gentner and Coolbaugh do provide is hope, and help.

“The more we’re out there talking about it and bringing it out to the forefront, hopefully, this will end the stigma,” Coolbaugh emphasized.

GRASP and Our Brother’s Keepers Foundation hold meetings and various support activities.

Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug Services is available with professional resources to help those struggling with addiction.

WBRE

Shapiro campaigns at new Scranton offices

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro made a campaign stop at the Lackawanna County Democratic Committee’s new campaign office opening on Wyoming Avenue and Biden Street. Shapiro was surrounded by other democratic candidates on Saturday, including 8th District Congressman Matt Cartwright. Shapiro touched on key campaign points including raising the state minimum […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Community rallies around heart attack victim

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many young adults aren’t too worried about heart attacks. Especially not highly active yoga instructors. However, one such instructor and teacher went through a widowmaker heart attack just last week. The Salt Barre is a yoga and pilates studio with many different services and about 20 different instructors. One of […]
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

La Festa Race drums up community support

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kicking off today’s festivities at La Festa was the Captain James R. Minicozzi Memorial Race. Captain Minicozzi was an active member of the Pennsylvania National Guard and was on the board of La Festa Italiana when he passed in 2012. Proceeds from the race benefit the Boys and Girls Club […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

PSP DUI checkpoints set in Monroe County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg announced they will be conducting DUI patrols starting September 2 through Labor Day weekend. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Luzerne County […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

United Way helps area students with back-to-school

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A non-profit in the Wyoming Valley is making sure every child has the tools they need to succeed in school. For more than a century, United Way of Wyoming Valley CEO Bill Jones says they have been helping those who need it most. “We come in and try to get […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

‘Finding a Forever Home’ 2022

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several shelters in our area are overwhelmed with dogs and cats needing a new home.    Join the Eyewitness News team as we present “Finding a Forever Home”. SPCA of Luzerne County AWSOM Animal Shelter 3129 Godfrey Ridge Dr., Stroudsburg, PA 18360  (570) 421-3647 https://www.awsomanimals.org/ Danville PSPCA  1467 Bloom Rd., Danville, PA 17821 […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
