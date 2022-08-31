Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert (wrist) left the team to attend the birth of his child. The White Sox said they don't intend to put Robert on the paternity list since rosters expanded and they already called up Adam Haseley from Triple-A Charlotte. Robert hasn't played since August 25 due to a wrist injury and it's not clear whether he would have been available for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Daniel Mengden and the Kansas City Royals. A.J. Pollock will make another start in the outfield for the White Sox and hit seventh. Haseley is not in the lineup.

