Bernstein: It's 'inexcusable' for White Sox executives to not address Tony La Russa's leave of absence
670 The Score midday host Dan Bernstein was astonished that a White Sox executive on Wednesday didn’t address manager Tony La Russa taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team as he undergoes additional testing for a medical issue.
How the White Sox can perfect Michael Kopech
Editor's Note: "How the White Sox can perfect Michael Kopech" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Duke Coughlin of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Twins fall to Chicago White Sox 0-13 Saturday
CHICAGO — Dylan Cease came within one out of his first career no-hitter, and the streaking Chicago White Sox pounded the Minnesota Twins 13-0 on Saturday night.Cease got a huge ovation when came out to start the ninth. With fans on their feet, he struck out Caleb Hamilton swinging on a 1-2 slider and retired Gilberto Celestino on a fly to center.Luis Arraez then dumped a line-drive single into right-center on a 1-1 pitch, ending Cease's bid for Chicago's third no-hitter in as many years. Lucas Giolito tossed one against Pittsburgh in 2020, and Carlos Rodón did it against Cleveland on...
numberfire.com
Luis Robert (wrist) leaves White Sox for child birth
Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert (wrist) left the team to attend the birth of his child. The White Sox said they don't intend to put Robert on the paternity list since rosters expanded and they already called up Adam Haseley from Triple-A Charlotte. Robert hasn't played since August 25 due to a wrist injury and it's not clear whether he would have been available for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Daniel Mengden and the Kansas City Royals. A.J. Pollock will make another start in the outfield for the White Sox and hit seventh. Haseley is not in the lineup.
Jerry Reinsdorf’s 4-word response to rumor he’s selling the White Sox
The Chicago White Sox 2022 season has not gone according to plan. After winning the American League Central during the 2021 season, team owner Jerry Reinsdorf and the White Sox were expected to lead the pack in the Central for the second straight season. Instead, they have spent most of the season looking up at the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins ahead of them in the Central standings.
Yardbarker
White Sox Play With 'Hype' to Defeat Royals 7-1 and Take Series
On Thursday, the Chicago White Sox won their second-straight game under acting manager Miguel Cairo. With Tony La Russa on indefinite medical leave and undergoing tests for an unspecified health issue, Cairo is assuming the skipper role for the time being. The White Sox held a players-only meeting before the...
Recalled to the Majors, Can Cubs’ Bote Return to Big League Form?
Healthy, and back on the Chicago Cubs roster, September call-up David Bote looks to make an impact.
White Sox raise white flag
Last year's surprising AL Central crown drove expectations that the White Sox could compete for a World Series championship this year. Reality check: Heading into the final month of the regular season, the Sox are two games under .500 and five games back in the division after losing five games in a row.
Cubs Release 2023 Spring Training Schedule
The Chicago Cubs released their 2023 spring training schedule on Wednesday.
