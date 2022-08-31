Read full article on original website
ncwlife.com
Fire investigators zero in on SUV seen in area of Union Valley fire
Investigators into the Union Valley fire Monday between Chelan and Manson are looking for information on a vehicle seen traveling in the area about the time the fire started. Chelan County Emergency Management said Department of Natural Resources investigators “would like to talk to the driver of a dark colored SUV that was traveling up Union Valley Road” about 2 p.m. the day of the fire.
ifiberone.com
DNR looking for driver of SUV in investigation into cause of wildfire north of Chelan
CHELAN — State Department of Natural Resources fire investigators are looking for the driver of an SUV that was traveling up Union Valley Road at the time a wildfire was reported in Chelan County. The dark-colored SUV was seen on Union Valley Road at about 2 p.m. The fire...
kpq.com
Smoke Near Leavenworth Reach Unhealthy Air Quality Levels
Smoke surrounding Leavenworth and Lake Wenatchee areas have reached unhealthy levels. The air quality in northern Chelan County has reached an unhealthy air quality level due to the smoke coming from the White River and Irving Peak Fires, roughly 15 miles northwest of Plain. According to this fire and smoke...
Flower pot starts fire, scorches home near Lake Stevens
Home security video shows a potted plant starting a fire in Snohomish County yesterday around 3:50 p.m. Snohomish County Regional Fire and Rescue responded to the scene at 3100 block of 78th Avenue SE in Lake Stevens, arriving at the scene where the entire backside of the house had caught fire and flames had started to reach up to the attic.
kpq.com
Red Flag Warning for Extreme Heat and Smoke for North Central Washington
A Red Flag Warning was issued for Friday and Saturday due to increased heat and wind, bringing the risk for extreme wildfire activity. The National Weather Service station in Spokane forecast extreme hot and dry weather conditions for Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Adams counties. Friday will have a high of...
Volunteers restore iconic fire lookout in the North Cascades
DARRINGTON, Wash. — For generations, forest workers would keep watch over Washington's backcountry by looking for fires threatening the wilderness. They stood stoic sentry in towers that are now disappearing across the landscape. Of the 656 that once existed, fewer than 100 are left in Washington state. Among the...
ncwlife.com
Smoke hanging over the Wenatchee Valley hasn't yet caused serious issues
Fires burning to the north have sent smoke into the Wenatchee Valley this week that caused hazy skies but few serious air quality issues. The state Department of Ecology reported this morning that most of North Central Washington was experiencing moderate air quality, with Cashmere just edging just into the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
nbcrightnow.com
Crash deemed deadly due to lack of seatbelt
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - A 75-year-old man from Chelan is dead after a car crash around the 19000 block of Cottonwood Canyon on August 30, around 12:30 p.m. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the crash. However, Casey Schilperoort reports the victim was not wearing a seatbelt.
ifiberone.com
Local Circle K gas stations cut fuel costs by 40 cents on Thursday in light of Labor Day weekend travel
All Circle K fuel stations across the United States dropped fuel prices by 40 cents a gallon on Thursday in observance of Labor Day weekend travel. Customers only had a three-hour window to take advantage of the discount which lasted from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time with no limits on how much fuel you could buy. Circle K has fuel stations in Ellensburg, Moses Lake, Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Connell.
ncwlife.com
Vehicle suspected in earlier hit-and-run crashes off I-90
A vehicle police had been looking for in an earlier hit-and-run incident crashed and burst into flames off Interstate 90 this afternoon. The wreck and fire, which has spread to nearby brush, are in the westbound Dodson Road off-ramp west of Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the...
ifiberone.com
Chelan man killed in Yakima County crash
WEST VALLEY - The Yakima Herald Republic reports a Chelan man is dead after wrecking his vehicle in West Valley just outside of Yakima on Tuesday. The publication wrote that Kenneth Charley Nichols of Chelan was driving in the 19000 block of Cottonwood Canyon Road at about 12:30 p.m. when the crash happened.
ncwlife.com
Charges leveled in Mission Street shooting
WENATCHEE — Chelan County prosecutors have begun issuing criminal charges for three suspects in a Saturday drive-by shooting, two of whom are juveniles. On Thursday, 17-year-old Omar Romero of East Wenatchee was charged with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting for his alleged part in the gunfire, which wounded a man in the 1600 block of South Mission Street. Police believe Romero was driving the white Honda Accord when one or more passengers opened fire.
Drunk driver in Moses Lake North crashes car into home
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Grant County authorities brought a suspect into custody for allegedly crashing into a home in a residential community while driving under the influence. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and medics were dispatched to a residence near the intersection of Halsey Dr & Vandenburg Loop NE in Moses Lake N for reports of a vehicle versus home collision.
ifiberone.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash near Brewster
BREWSTER - A 59-year-old Brewster man is dead after losing control of his motorcycle on Sunday. According to Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley. Sheriff’s officials say it happened just after 2:30 p.m. at King Rock Rd and North Star Rd north of Brewster. Hawley says the victim, Steven Scott,...
nbcrightnow.com
ifiberone.com
Chelan County awards nearly $1M in grant funds for affordable housing projects, fire training center
WENATCHEE — Chelan County commissioners on Tuesday awarded nearly $1 million in grants to three affordable housing projects and a new firefighter training center. Commissioners allocated $923,200 toward the four projects through the Cascade Public Infrastructure Fund (CPIF), created to help finance public projects that create jobs and retain businesses or permanent affordable housing projects.
Officials Scouting Locations for new International Airport in Western Washington
A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland. The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration. The two Skagit...
KING-5
Soap Lake, Washington is home to the world's worst golf course
SOAP LAKE, Wash. — Smack dab in the middle of the state of Washington, you will find the city of Soap Lake, a slice of heaven for the thousands of people who visit and live there. But the lakeside retreat is also home to what just might be the golf course from hell.
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee police seek suspect in theft of bike from outside school
Wenatchee police are looking for a man suspected of stealing a bike Wednesday from outside Pioneer Middle School. Police say the bike is a lime green Trek Marlin 5. “This man appeared to have a beard and was wearing a dark shirt, shorts, dark shoes, dark hat, and a black backpack,” the Wenatchee Police Department posted on social media. “We need your assistance to get this deserving student his bike back!”
ncwlife.com
Arrests rise to 3 in South Mission Street shooting
WENATCHEE — Police say three Wenatchee Valley teenagers are now implicated in the Saturday drive-by shooting that left one man injured. No one has yet been criminally charged in the incident, but Wenatchee police arrested one 17-year-old suspect on Monday, and two more, ages 16 and 18, on Tuesday.
