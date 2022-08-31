ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan County, WA

ncwlife.com

Fire investigators zero in on SUV seen in area of Union Valley fire

Investigators into the Union Valley fire Monday between Chelan and Manson are looking for information on a vehicle seen traveling in the area about the time the fire started. Chelan County Emergency Management said Department of Natural Resources investigators “would like to talk to the driver of a dark colored SUV that was traveling up Union Valley Road” about 2 p.m. the day of the fire.
CHELAN, WA
kpq.com

Smoke Near Leavenworth Reach Unhealthy Air Quality Levels

Smoke surrounding Leavenworth and Lake Wenatchee areas have reached unhealthy levels. The air quality in northern Chelan County has reached an unhealthy air quality level due to the smoke coming from the White River and Irving Peak Fires, roughly 15 miles northwest of Plain. According to this fire and smoke...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
MyNorthwest

Flower pot starts fire, scorches home near Lake Stevens

Home security video shows a potted plant starting a fire in Snohomish County yesterday around 3:50 p.m. Snohomish County Regional Fire and Rescue responded to the scene at 3100 block of 78th Avenue SE in Lake Stevens, arriving at the scene where the entire backside of the house had caught fire and flames had started to reach up to the attic.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
KING 5

Volunteers restore iconic fire lookout in the North Cascades

DARRINGTON, Wash. — For generations, forest workers would keep watch over Washington's backcountry by looking for fires threatening the wilderness. They stood stoic sentry in towers that are now disappearing across the landscape. Of the 656 that once existed, fewer than 100 are left in Washington state. Among the...
DARRINGTON, WA
ncwlife.com

Smoke hanging over the Wenatchee Valley hasn't yet caused serious issues

Fires burning to the north have sent smoke into the Wenatchee Valley this week that caused hazy skies but few serious air quality issues. The state Department of Ecology reported this morning that most of North Central Washington was experiencing moderate air quality, with Cashmere just edging just into the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crash deemed deadly due to lack of seatbelt

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - A 75-year-old man from Chelan is dead after a car crash around the 19000 block of Cottonwood Canyon on August 30, around 12:30 p.m. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the crash. However, Casey Schilperoort reports the victim was not wearing a seatbelt.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Local Circle K gas stations cut fuel costs by 40 cents on Thursday in light of Labor Day weekend travel

All Circle K fuel stations across the United States dropped fuel prices by 40 cents a gallon on Thursday in observance of Labor Day weekend travel. Customers only had a three-hour window to take advantage of the discount which lasted from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time with no limits on how much fuel you could buy. Circle K has fuel stations in Ellensburg, Moses Lake, Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Connell.
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Vehicle suspected in earlier hit-and-run crashes off I-90

A vehicle police had been looking for in an earlier hit-and-run incident crashed and burst into flames off Interstate 90 this afternoon. The wreck and fire, which has spread to nearby brush, are in the westbound Dodson Road off-ramp west of Moses Lake. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the...
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Chelan man killed in Yakima County crash

WEST VALLEY - The Yakima Herald Republic reports a Chelan man is dead after wrecking his vehicle in West Valley just outside of Yakima on Tuesday. The publication wrote that Kenneth Charley Nichols of Chelan was driving in the 19000 block of Cottonwood Canyon Road at about 12:30 p.m. when the crash happened.
YAKIMA, WA
ncwlife.com

Charges leveled in Mission Street shooting

WENATCHEE — Chelan County prosecutors have begun issuing criminal charges for three suspects in a Saturday drive-by shooting, two of whom are juveniles. On Thursday, 17-year-old Omar Romero of East Wenatchee was charged with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting for his alleged part in the gunfire, which wounded a man in the 1600 block of South Mission Street. Police believe Romero was driving the white Honda Accord when one or more passengers opened fire.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Drunk driver in Moses Lake North crashes car into home

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Grant County authorities brought a suspect into custody for allegedly crashing into a home in a residential community while driving under the influence. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and medics were dispatched to a residence near the intersection of Halsey Dr & Vandenburg Loop NE in Moses Lake N for reports of a vehicle versus home collision.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Motorcyclist dies in crash near Brewster

BREWSTER - A 59-year-old Brewster man is dead after losing control of his motorcycle on Sunday. According to Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley. Sheriff’s officials say it happened just after 2:30 p.m. at King Rock Rd and North Star Rd north of Brewster. Hawley says the victim, Steven Scott,...
BREWSTER, WA
ifiberone.com

Chelan County awards nearly $1M in grant funds for affordable housing projects, fire training center

WENATCHEE — Chelan County commissioners on Tuesday awarded nearly $1 million in grants to three affordable housing projects and a new firefighter training center. Commissioners allocated $923,200 toward the four projects through the Cascade Public Infrastructure Fund (CPIF), created to help finance public projects that create jobs and retain businesses or permanent affordable housing projects.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Wenatchee police seek suspect in theft of bike from outside school

Wenatchee police are looking for a man suspected of stealing a bike Wednesday from outside Pioneer Middle School. Police say the bike is a lime green Trek Marlin 5. “This man appeared to have a beard and was wearing a dark shirt, shorts, dark shoes, dark hat, and a black backpack,” the Wenatchee Police Department posted on social media. “We need your assistance to get this deserving student his bike back!”
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Arrests rise to 3 in South Mission Street shooting

WENATCHEE — Police say three Wenatchee Valley teenagers are now implicated in the Saturday drive-by shooting that left one man injured. No one has yet been criminally charged in the incident, but Wenatchee police arrested one 17-year-old suspect on Monday, and two more, ages 16 and 18, on Tuesday.
WENATCHEE, WA

