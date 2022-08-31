Investigators into the Union Valley fire Monday between Chelan and Manson are looking for information on a vehicle seen traveling in the area about the time the fire started. Chelan County Emergency Management said Department of Natural Resources investigators “would like to talk to the driver of a dark colored SUV that was traveling up Union Valley Road” about 2 p.m. the day of the fire.

