Read full article on original website
Related
Addison Independent
Esther Charlestin leaves Middlebury selectboard
Middlebury selectboard member Esther Charlestin is stepping down from her position due to her impending move to a different Addison County community. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
Addison Independent
MUMS hires its first dean of students
MIDDLEBURY — For Esther Charlestin, 2022 is shaping up as a banner year of change. A new address, new spouse and suddenly a life without service on the local selectboard (. Oh, and also a new job — as the first-ever dean of climate & culture at Middlebury Union Middle School. Her responsibilities will include student discipline, being a student case manager, facilitating after-school extracurriculars (ranging from sports to club meetings) and supporting students and teachers.
Rutland, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Bellows Free Academy - St. Albans football team will have a game with Rutland High School on September 02, 2022, 15:00:00. Bellows Free Academy - St. AlbansRutland High School.
Vermont settles neglect charges with care homes
The Vermont Attorney General's Office says Our House Residential Care Homes failed to adequately train staff and protect residents.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
Garlic Fest USA in Bennington, Vermont starts September 3rd
It’s a tradition at the Champlain Valley Fair. Precisely at 5 p.m., a parade with bands, horses... and Mary Fay. We recently told you about new guidelines for who’s eligible now to get the monkeypox vaccine.
Addison Independent
Student takes time from class to fight fires
MIDDLEBURY — A.J. Rossbach, a Middlebury College student from Seattle, is breaking boundaries locally and nationwide as a volunteer at the Middlebury Fire Department. MFD is made up of 35 committed community members. Included in that cluster are five students a year who make up the college’s student volunteer portion of the group.
Addison Independent
Neighbors wary of state plans for Middlebury airport
The Vermont Agency of Transportation’s (VTrans) vision for the Middlebury State Airport — a blueprint that includes the potential addition of nine new aircraft hangars, lighting, an improved aircraft taxi-lane and a new road — is raising concerns among neighbors who must already contend with noise and the visual impacts of the airfield off Airport Road.
NECN
Child Hit by School Bus in Vermont
A child was hit by a school bus after being dropped off on Friday afternoon in Hartford, Vermont, according to police. Hartford police said they responded along with the Hartford Fire Department around 3:47 p.m. Friday for an incident involving a Hartford school bus and a child on Woodstock Road.
RELATED PEOPLE
WCAX
State police break ground for new Williston barracks
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police hope to open their new barracks in Williston by next fall. State police leaders and other officials broke ground Friday on the new barracks. Officials say it will be the largest barracks in the state and will house special teams vehicles and a 911 call-taking site.
mynbc5.com
Seward Family Restaurant in Rutland set to close permanently
RUTLAND, Vt. — A staple in the Rutland community is closing its doors on Sunday, after 75 years of business. Tom Seward, the owner of the Seward Family Restaurant, announced his retirement earlier this week. Originally opened in 1947 by his father, the restaurant started as a dairy and...
WCAX
Vt. State Park campgrounds near capacity for Labor Day weekend
The Vermont State Police hope to open their new barracks in Williston by next fall. Appointments are available for the Mpox vaccine for select Vermonters. Applicable Vermonters will be able to sign up for the Mpox vaccine. Water boil order for Iowa Circle in Plattsburgh, New York. Updated: 9 hours...
mynbc5.com
Springfield's new police chief sworn in Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — Jeff Burnham, 50, was sworn in Thursday to take over as the chief of the Springfield Police Department. “If I can spread what I have to others, and people get fired up over community service and public service, I think that's going to have a positive impact on the community,” Burnham said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
VTrans to encourage ‘zipper merge’ starting next week for I-89 Richmond exit construction
Due to backups, motorists can expect a new traffic pattern around the culvert replacement project south of Exit 11 starting Wednesday. Read the story on VTDigger here: VTrans to encourage ‘zipper merge’ starting next week for I-89 Richmond exit construction.
Addison Independent
Stone leads local Devil’s Bowl victors
Middlebury’s Todd Stone won the main event at Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Saturday, when also Salisbury’s Gary English, Orwell’s Ed Bell and Cornwall’s Brian Blake broke through for their first victories on the dirt oval. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand...
The Valley Reporter
Valley businesses receive cannabis cultivator licenses
As of June 1, 2022, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board began to issue licenses for cannabis cultivators in the state. Three such licenses have been issued to Valley businesses. Serene Products in Waitsfield has received a Tier 1 outdoor license while ZsGreenZ in Duxbury and Happy Valley Products (a chain based in Massachusetts) in Waitsfield have both received Tier 1 mixed licenses.
Addison Independent
A foundation is next for the New Haven depot
NEW HAVEN — The next phase of creating a permanent home for the New Haven Train Depot is expected to begin later this month, when crews will start pouring a foundation for the historic structure. The 19th-century building was moved from its previous location at the junction of Routes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
Richmond farm offering sunflower strolls, wagon rides
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Those looking for a little sunshine in their lives need look no further than Richmond. Farr Farms is hosting its sunflower walk for a second year. It’s four acres of flowers, and the pollinators are loving it. Erin Farr says people often ask how they...
WNYT
Replica shackles sold in Vermont raise fears of spreading possible hate
Is hatred against Blacks on the rise? That’s what a Vermont chapter of the NAACP is wondering. NewsChannel 13 spoke to the head of the Rutland, Vermont chapter, after frightened fairgoers at the Vermont State Fairgrounds sent them a disturbing photo of an item being sold there. The item...
Attorney General Settles With Troubled Eldercare Homes
A group of four troubled eldercare homes in Rutland have reached an agreement with the Vermont Attorney General's Office to resolve a state probe into lapses in care. The settlement with the Our House residential care homes may also pave the way to end a court-ordered receivership and return management of the facilities to their local owner.
Addison Independent
Monkton group looking to save beavers
The six-person committee, called Working with Wildlife, is raising funds to purchase devices that will offer the town a nonlethal means of handling the beavers and their dams in the Hollow Road area and other parts of Monkton. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in...
Comments / 3