Greenwich, CT

FOX 61

New Haven Police union claims their cops are overworked

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven Police officer was on the job for only six weeks after graduating from the academy, when he resigned on Wednesday. The New Haven Police Union suggests he was being overworked,. The New Haven Police Department is presently staffed with roughly 80 fewer...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

'Candlewood' horror movie explores urban legends of New Milford

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. During the pandemic, Connecticut saw a record number of out-of-state people, predominantly from New York, move into the state. In fact, the wealthiest movers into Connecticut in 2020 came from New York County and moved to Litchfield County. Such...
NEW MILFORD, CT
FOX 61

2 from Middletown charged in string of bank robberies

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Local and federal officials announced Wednesday that two people were charged in a string of bank robberies in July that targeted three bank branches in grocery stores over four days. Federal authorities arrested Gino Rizzo, 28, and Jalania Pantano, 27, both of Middletown, Tuesday on...
NEW HAVEN, CT
ctbites.com

Hidden Gem: Mi Tierra in Norwalk

Occasionally, food writing doesn’t go as planned. And with lots of restaurants taking summer breaks, it’s easy for us to screw up a random visit, like a recent one at Dante’s Pizza in New Canaan. Steph and I both pulled into their parking lot, then we grabbed...
NORWALK, CT
NewsTimes

25+ things to do on Labor Day Weekend in Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This Labor Day Weekend might be one of the busiest of the summer as some of the largest country fairs in the state open their gates to the public. Here are some things to do this holiday weekend:. Woodstock...
REDDING, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
