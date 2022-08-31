Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Register Citizen
Stamford schools see influx of Ukrainian students. Here’s why refugees are flocking to this CT city.
STAMFORD — Stamford schools usually see a large influx of students new to the country over the summer, and this season, one particular group has had a spike in numbers: Ukrainians. The district tracks students with limited English comprehension who are new to the area, also known as “new...
Attorney General announces investigation into 'disturbing' Greenwich school staff video
STAMFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's Attorney General will launch an investigation into the video of a Greenwich school staff member making "troubling discriminatory statements" about his process of hiring candidates. Attorney General William Tong announced Thursday there will be a full investigation into all of the evidence there is in...
Stay Safe! Connecticut State Police Announce Labor Day Weekend Checkpoints
Labor Day weekend is the last big party weekend before Summer "ends" and school begins. Your last chance to celebrate the Summer of 2022 and Connecticut's State Police want to help you do it safely. According to the Patch, Connecticut State Police have announced some sobriety checkpoints that will go...
New Haven Police union claims their cops are overworked
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven Police officer was on the job for only six weeks after graduating from the academy, when he resigned on Wednesday. The New Haven Police Union suggests he was being overworked,. The New Haven Police Department is presently staffed with roughly 80 fewer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deer Lake poised to be preserved as pristine Connecticut natural resource for generations
KILLINGWORTH, Conn. — The non-profit Pathfinders Inc. announced Thursday that they’ve signed a contract to buy Deer Lake in Killingworth from the Connecticut Yankee Council of the Boy Scouts of America, and in doing so, will preserve the 255-acre property as a greenway. For generations, families have flocked...
Hamden schools working to define duties of school resource officers
HAMDEN, Conn. — The Hamden Public Schools Board of Education held a special session Wednesday night to discuss the role of a school resource officer. The board went into executive session for nearly two hours with the Hamden police chief. For eight months, the district has been working with...
Register Citizen
'Candlewood' horror movie explores urban legends of New Milford
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. During the pandemic, Connecticut saw a record number of out-of-state people, predominantly from New York, move into the state. In fact, the wealthiest movers into Connecticut in 2020 came from New York County and moved to Litchfield County. Such...
Register Citizen
Feds: Hamden man faces up to 50 years in prison for scams, including one targeting Yale New Haven Hospital
HAMDEN — A town man faces up to 50 years in prison after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars through two fraudulent schemes, including one that targeted Yale New Haven Hospital, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for Connecticut. Lamont Bethea, 31, pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Register Citizen
PD body camera footage shows Ridgefield cop explaining why he shot bear on his Newtown property
NEWTOWN — In the hour or so after an off-duty Ridgefield cop shot a beloved black bear, officers from multiple law enforcement agencies descended on his Newtown property to examine the animal and question the homeowner about why he killed the bear with his AR-15 rifle. Body camera videos...
Our Lives: Great Harding High School to hold All Alumni Reunion
Great Harding High School is holding a large reunion Saturday in Bridgeport. News 12’s Gwen Edwards is joined by the event’s president, Katrina Stoogenke, to discuss the details.
Wolcott Technical High School buzzing with trade students as school year begins
TORRINGTON, Conn. — The hair salon and shops are buzzing again at Oliver Wolcott Technical High School in Torrington. Tuesday was the first day of class for many underclassmen. Instructors we’re not wasting any time as young people got back to work picking up on skills from the year...
Major civil rights lawsuit regarding affordable housing filed against town of Woodbridge
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A major civil rights lawsuit was filed in New Haven on Tuesday morning against the town of Woodbridge over the lack of affordable housing. The lawsuit alleges Woodbridge violated numerous laws by barring affordable housing, which particularly harms Black and Latino families and households relying on government-subsidized housing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Haven's new school year includes no mask mandate
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — For the first time in two and a half years, which was prior to the pandemic, the New Haven Public Schools system has done away with the mask mandate. But not everyone is pleased. This new freedom is going to take some getting used to.
Man Beaten at NYC Train Station
NEW YORK, NY – The New York Police Department is searching for suspects who beat...
Disabled Bridgeport woman's house condemned due to 'unlivable' conditions
A disabled Bridgeport woman's home is set to be condemned by the Health Department due to mold, water damage and infestation. The property is owned by a former Bridgeport Fire official.
2 from Middletown charged in string of bank robberies
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Local and federal officials announced Wednesday that two people were charged in a string of bank robberies in July that targeted three bank branches in grocery stores over four days. Federal authorities arrested Gino Rizzo, 28, and Jalania Pantano, 27, both of Middletown, Tuesday on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ctbites.com
Hidden Gem: Mi Tierra in Norwalk
Occasionally, food writing doesn’t go as planned. And with lots of restaurants taking summer breaks, it’s easy for us to screw up a random visit, like a recent one at Dante’s Pizza in New Canaan. Steph and I both pulled into their parking lot, then we grabbed...
Duo Wanted For Greenwich Smash-Grab Saks Fifth Avenue Store Burglary Nabbed In Westchester
Two men have been arrested for allegedly smashing their car through the front of a Saks Fifth Avenue store and making off with merchandise. The incident took place in Greenwich around 3:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 2 on Greenwich Avenue. According to Capt. Mark E. Zuccerella, of the Greenwich Police, officers...
NewsTimes
25+ things to do on Labor Day Weekend in Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This Labor Day Weekend might be one of the busiest of the summer as some of the largest country fairs in the state open their gates to the public. Here are some things to do this holiday weekend:. Woodstock...
Town of Madison fires 3 police officers, after 2 filed discrimination suits
MADISON, Conn. — The Town of Madison Board of Police commissioners voted Friday to fire three officers, Officer Daniel Foito, Officer Natasha Pucillo and Sergeant Kimberly Lauria at a special meeting. Natasha and Lauria filed discrimination suits in 2021, citing a hostile work environment and discrimination based on their...
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 0