Daily Telegram
Superior Elks to host open house
SUPERIOR — The Superior Elks Lodge 403 will open its doors to the public from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 11. Visitors can tour the historic brownstone building at 1503 Belknap St., stop at informational booths detailing the organization’s involvement in the community and enjoy live music by Born Too Late. There will be desserts, refreshments, drawings and door prizes.
Daily Telegram
Community Calendar: Duluth Superior Pride, Great Northern Classic Rodeo and more
Superior: The Great Northern Classic Rodeo kicks off at 7 p.m. Find a full schedule of events on the Great Northern Classic Rodeo Facebook page. Superior: Duluth Superior Pride Flashback! dance and gear night at The Main Club (Superior), 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. DJ Jesse spins jams from 1980-2010. $5 cover.
Haunted Hotel For Sale In Wisconsin
Do you want a room with a ghostly good view? Do you want to saddle up to a bar with a spirit - and a spirit in hand? A haunted hotel in Wisconsin provides all of these things and more - and is for sale!. There are many unique things...
Choo-Choo! Hop Aboard This Minnesota Steam Engine Train This September
All aboard! This September, on the second and 4th weekend of the month you'll want to be up along the North Shore as an authentic steam engine will once again be roaming the rails between Duluth and Two Harbors!. According to Trains.com;. "After a two-year hiatus, the Lake Superior Railroad...
Daily Telegram
Phyllis A. Currie
Phyllis A. Currie, 84, of Superior, died Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Solvay Hospice House in Duluth, surrounded by her family. Phyllis was born in Warba, MN on Nov. 16, 1937, the daughter of Lloyd and Mary (Herring) Lind. She graduated from Superior Central High School with the class of 1956.
Daily Telegram
Douglas County, city of Superior offices close for Labor Day
SUPERIOR — Douglas County and city of Superior offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day. The American Lung Association is offering vouchers valued between $300 and $6,000 to qualifying homeowners to retrofit or replace non-EPA certified wood stoves with new, cleaner burning devices. The application and instructions are available at douglascountywi.org under the "News" tab.
Will We See Our First Snowfall Of The Year In September?
It is officially September which means fall is in the air and summer is coming to an end. It also means that winter will be here before you know it. I always turn to the Old Farmer's Almanac at the start of every month to see what they are predicting for the month ahead. You can't take it super seriously but it is fun to see what they are forecasting, if only for more reassurance that it may or may not snow.
Warning To Duluth – Superior Area Dog Owners From Vet Medical Team
While we were talking with Animal Allies today, Nicole brought up a reminder for dog owners to be proactive with protecting their furry family members as their medical team has seen an uptick in disease. The Animal Allies medical team takes in stray or surrendered pets and gives them a...
See Freighting Rollover Crash at Halvor Lines Speedway in Proctor
Last night was the racing of the 50th Silver 1000 race at Halvor Lines Speedway in Proctor and things got scary when one of the cars did several flips before coming to a rest. The accident was shared on Superior's Gondik Law Speedway's Facebook page, Billy Kendall III was driving the car and thankfully he is OK after rolling over several times on the dirt track and severally damaging the racecar.
Daily Telegram
Goats graze in Brule River State Forest to thwart invasive buckthorn
BRULE — Some goats were watching a big, black nanny goat as she struggled to push over a tall bush of buckthorn. But when the bush got down to their level, they pounced. It was a goat stampede to get to the lush leaves that had been out of their reach before.
boreal.org
Duluth family seeks assistance locating missing Native American woman
Photo: Heather Lynn Olson has been missing for more than a month. Her family believes she is in Minneapolis. (Supplied) A Duluth family is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for more than a month. Heather Lynn Olson, 28, stands 5’6" and weighs...
boreal.org
Ricky Balsimo Remembered a Year After Being Found Dismembered at the Bottom of Lake Superior
Akičita Šuŋka-Wakaŋ Ska and Niko Georgiades - Unicorn Riot - August 30, 2022. On a hot summer day, June 20, 2022, marked the one year anniversary of Richard “Ricky” Anthony Balsimo’s death as friends and family came together for his memorial. Ricky Balsimo...
Daily Telegram
Fire destroys Superior garage
SUPERIOR — A garage fire in Superior created a smoke plume visible across the Twin Ports on Saturday afternoon. By 3:30 p.m., all that remained of the garage on the 1900 block of Baxter Avenue was its charred frame. Its contents, including three vehicles, were also destroyed. But no...
Daily Telegram
Douglas County Circuit Court for Sept. 2, 2022
Russell Alex Basley, 26, Bayfield, operating while revoked, amended to ordinance violation operate without carrying license, guilty plea, $248.60 fine. Steven Anthony Mickle, 28, Cloquet, possession of methamphetamine, no contest plea, 90 days jail, $518 court costs. Jeffrey Scott Rantala Jr., 39, 1207 N. 13th St., Superior, two counts operating...
FOX 21 Online
Korner Stores Providing New Technology with Gas Pumps
SUPERIOR, Wis.–A gas station and convenience store in Superior’s “Allouez” neighborhood, is providing new technology at the pump. The Allouez Korner Store is owned by Derek Medved and he says the new pumps are state-of-the-art, touchscreen only, and much larger than any previous screen style. They were making other improvements and figured–‘Why not go all out’?
cbs3duluth.com
Man drowns near Barkers Island Marina in Superior
SUPERIOR, WI -- Authorities are investigating after a man drowned at Superior’s Barkers Island Marina. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Samuel Clark’s body was pulled from the water around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The Superior Fire Department estimates his body had been in the water for...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Man Arrested After Burglary At Business In Downtown Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — A 36 year-old Duluth man was arrested after being involved in a burglary in downtown Duluth, according to the Duluth Police Department. At 9 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a burglary in progress at a business on West Superior Street. When police arrived, witnesses told them...
drydenwire.com
‘Police Action’ Near Birchwood School District Closes School; Evening Activities Canceled
BIRCHWOOD, WI -- Police activity near the Birchwood School District in Washburn County has resulted in the closure of the school for the remainder of the day with evening activities canceled, according to a post from the Birchwood School District. Via Birchwood School District:. The Birchwood School district was notified...
Daily Telegram
Douglas County panel disallows ATVs on portion of County Highway Y
SUPERIOR — Douglas County is tweaking its all-terrain and utility-terrain vehicle ordinance to match county policy disallowing use of the motorized recreational vehicles in county parks. The forestry committee approved exempting a stretch of County Highway Y from the ordinance that allows ATV and UTV use on county highways....
kfgo.com
Hospitals file unfair labor practices complaint after nurses union sets strike date
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Companies that manage hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth-Superior are firing back at the Minnesota Nurses Association, which has set a strike date of September 12. The hospitals have filed an unfair labor practices complaint with the National Labor Relations Board and point-out the...
