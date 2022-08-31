ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

Daily Telegram

Superior Elks to host open house

SUPERIOR — The Superior Elks Lodge 403 will open its doors to the public from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 11. Visitors can tour the historic brownstone building at 1503 Belknap St., stop at informational booths detailing the organization’s involvement in the community and enjoy live music by Born Too Late. There will be desserts, refreshments, drawings and door prizes.
Daily Telegram

Phyllis A. Currie

Phyllis A. Currie, 84, of Superior, died Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Solvay Hospice House in Duluth, surrounded by her family. Phyllis was born in Warba, MN on Nov. 16, 1937, the daughter of Lloyd and Mary (Herring) Lind. She graduated from Superior Central High School with the class of 1956.
Daily Telegram

Douglas County, city of Superior offices close for Labor Day

SUPERIOR — Douglas County and city of Superior offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day. The American Lung Association is offering vouchers valued between $300 and $6,000 to qualifying homeowners to retrofit or replace non-EPA certified wood stoves with new, cleaner burning devices. The application and instructions are available at douglascountywi.org under the "News" tab.
Daily Telegram

Fire destroys Superior garage

Daily Telegram

Douglas County panel disallows ATVs on portion of County Highway Y

SUPERIOR — Douglas County is tweaking its all-terrain and utility-terrain vehicle ordinance to match county policy disallowing use of the motorized recreational vehicles in county parks. The forestry committee approved exempting a stretch of County Highway Y from the ordinance that allows ATV and UTV use on county highways....
