West Whitaker Street improvement project set to begin September 12th
The West Whitaker Street improvement project between Walnut and College Street in Salem is scheduled to begin on Monday, September 12th. The road will be closed to traffic during much of the construction that is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Salem Public Works Director Annette...
Police Beat for Saturday, September 3rd, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 27-year-old Centralia man for alleged home invasion, criminal trespass to a residence, and battery. Luke Declue of Jonquil Drive was taken to the Marion County Jail. No other details have been released. 53-year-old William Lee of North Vine in Sandoval was arrested by Marion County...
Nokomis man injured in single-car wreck north of Sandoval
A 35-year-old Nokomis man was injured in a single car crash north of Sandoval Friday afternoon. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say 35-year-old James LeMarr told them he fell asleep while traveling on US 51 near the Boone Street Road intersection. He ran off the east side of the road, went down an embankment, hit a culvert, and then a stop sign at the south entrance to the rest area.
Centralia man arrested for starting fire in vacant home
Centralia Police arrested a 40-year-old Centralia man for felony criminal damage to property by fire following a fire Thursday afternoon that caused minor damage to a vacant home. Edwin Steinkamp of West Noleman was arrested when returning to the home at 1124 South Hickory Street Thursday night. Centralia City Firemen...
City of Centralia to treat Centralia Lake for algae blooms on Friday
With continued warm air and water temperatures, the City of Centralia will once again be applying a commercial algaecide known as EarthTec® at Lake Centralia on Friday September 2nd to prevent growth of nuisance algal blooms and cyanobacteria (also known as “blue-green algae”) blooms. This product is...
Police Beat for Friday, September 2nd, 2022
A 25-year-old Granite City man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged possession of meth, resisting arrest, and on a Madison County warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Nicolas Cook was taken to the Marion County Jail. Bond on the warrant is set at $50,000. A 25-year-old Kell man has...
Salem Police arrest Salem man for eight counts of motor vehicle burglary and one vehicle theft
Salem Police have arrested a 19-year-old Salem man for eight counts of burglary to a motor vehicle and motor vehicle theft. Brandon Powell of West Warmouth was taken into custody when allegedly tied to the series of incidents that began early Saturday morning. The first reports were received at 2:30...
Circle K offering holiday fuel discount
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Local Circle K stores are giving people a reason hit the road this weekend — a large discount on fuel. Stores in Centralia, Mt. Vernon and Salem are among Circle K stores across the country offering drivers 40 cents off per gallon of fuel on Thursday ahead of Labor Day Weekend.
Salem Routs Marquette 48-7 To Take Week 2 Contest…Head Home For Week 3
The Salem Wildcats scored 3 times in the 2nd quarter and pulled away for their first win of the season, a 48-7 rout at Alton Marquette. Miking Ettress had 2 touchdowns, a run of 81 yards in the 3rd quarter as well as a 6 yard run late in the 1st half. Quarterback Sam Greene showed some speed as he got free for an 86 yard touchdown run. Kason Sullens had 2 more TD’s from short yardage with Kannon King and Jervaice Mayes getting late scores for the Cats. Salem returns to action against 1-1 Olney next week to open their home schedule.
Gillespie Police Report: August 21-27, 2022
An officer was dispatched to Gillespie Lake in reference to theft and criminal damage to state-supported property. An officer initiated a traffic stop at Baker Street and Staunton Road. Angela G. Martin, 44, of Mt. Olive was issued citations for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and improper use of registration.
2022 09/10 – Queinton Jolliff
Queinton Jolliff, 26 of Salem, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022. He was born November 5, 1995, in Centralia, the son of Allen Keebler and Angelia Jolliff. In addition to his parents: Allen Keebler of Ladson, South Carolina and Angelia Jolliff of Centralia, he is also survived by his siblings: Jarrod Jolliff of St. Peters, Krista Keebler of Centralia, Denzel Jolliff of Colorado, Bethany Keebler of Centralia, Bailey Keebler of Dix, Oscar Hernandez of Centralia and Sabriah Keebler of Centralia; maternal grandparents: Victor and Donna Kuhlman of Centralia; several nieces and nephews; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Walnut Hill home sustains heavy fire damage
A Walnut Hill home sustained heavy fire damage early Wednesday morning. Centralia Fire Protection District Chief Ross Boshera says the department was called to a home owned by Tom Atchison at 46 Main Street. Upon arrival, there was heavy fire in the front part of the house that had gone through the roof. Firemen got a quick knockdown and the back half of the home is still standing.
OSHA investigation launched for Swansea employee killed at work
A Fox 2 follow-up on the breaking news we brought you yesterday morning.
RBFD responds to multiple calls
ON SCENE–Pictured are Red Bud Fire Department firemen on scene at the Aug. 25 fire at the Ulta Site facility on Kennedy Drive. The Red Bud Fire Department had a few call outs in the past week. On the morning of Thursday, Aug. 25, shortly after 5 a.m., the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – SEPTEMBER 1ST, 2022
MT. VERNON, IL — On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests;. 29-year-old Lavell Elion of Mt. Vernon was arrested Wednesday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Aggravated Domestic Battery. 22-year-old Benjamin Duncan of Bonnie was arrested...
2022 09/06 – Kimberly Ann Williams
Kimberly Ann Williams, 55, of Centralia passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at St. Louis University Hospital. She was born on January 8, 1967, the daughter of Kenneth and Judith (Boatwright) Williams in Centralia. Survivors that will remember the way Kim could light up a room include her beloved family,...
Centralia man charged in connection with attack on two Marion County Correctional Officers
A 31-year-old Centralia man has been charged in Marion County Court with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer after allegedly attacking two correctional officers who had come into his cell Friday morning. Jacob Erwin is accused of shoving and punching one of the officers in the neck...
New rehabilitation center in Williamson County
The City of Cape Girardeau is figuring out how to make the downtown area safer. New CDL requirements impact Cape Girardeau City services. New CDL training requirements are impacting Cape Girardeau City services. KSP investigating Calloway Co. bank robbery. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Kentucky State Police are investigating a...
Salem Township Hospital to introduce new cancer service
Salem Township Hospital President Alex Nazarian says the hospital is preparing to offer a new service to cancer patients. The PET-scan will allow for the scanning of tumors, a service that area residents now have to travel out of town to receive. Nazarian says the PET-scan will be a mobile...
Man dies in Swansea industrial accident
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating a fatal accident Friday at a Swansea manufacturer. Swansea Police say a 59-year-old man was crushed by a hydraulic machine at Century Castings Corporation on North Illinois. The call came-in around six Friday morning, and police were on the scene in minutes.
