The Salem Wildcats scored 3 times in the 2nd quarter and pulled away for their first win of the season, a 48-7 rout at Alton Marquette. Miking Ettress had 2 touchdowns, a run of 81 yards in the 3rd quarter as well as a 6 yard run late in the 1st half. Quarterback Sam Greene showed some speed as he got free for an 86 yard touchdown run. Kason Sullens had 2 more TD’s from short yardage with Kannon King and Jervaice Mayes getting late scores for the Cats. Salem returns to action against 1-1 Olney next week to open their home schedule.

SALEM, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO