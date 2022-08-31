ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HAPPENING NOW: Cars get stuck in flooded Abilene roads, intersections

By Erica Garner
 3 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Be safe when driving in Abilene. Cars are already getting stuck due to flooding in certain roads and intersections.

KTAB and KRBC has a crew driving around the north side of Abilene, where there has been a lot of high water reported off N 1st Street and in the areas of Grape Street, State Street, and Westmoreland Drive.

One woman who lives on Westmoreland Drive says she saw several cars as well as homes get flooded, and she hopes the City does more in the future to prevent this from happening.

Several water rescues have also been toned out on the police scanner, meaning fire fighters are having to rescue people who are getting trapped in the water in their vehicles, though only a few wrecks have been reported to the Abilene Police Department Wednesday.

BREAKING: Luke Sweester found guilty in the murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo

When in doubt — turn around and don’t drown. For anyone who has to travel, the Texas Department of Public Safety offers the following tips for driving in the rain:

1 Be road-ready

Make sure tires have enough air pressure and tread. Check windshield wipers to see if they need to be replaced. If possible, avoid driving during heavy thunderstorms.

2 Turn on your lights

Rain makes it harder for other drivers to see your vehicle, so make sure to turn on your headlights.

3 Don’t rush

Reduce speed by one-third on wet roads and increase to a three-second following distance.

4 Avoid skidding

If you start to lose control of the car, ease off the gas pedal until you regain traction and turn the steering wheel in the direction you’re skidding. Avoid hard braking and taking sharp turns.

5 Turn around, don’t drown

It is never safe to drive into flood waters. Just 12 inches of rushing water can carry away a small car and only two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles.

Comments / 5

BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

