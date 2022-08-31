Read full article on original website
Ravena and Lansingburgh start with wins to open the season
Defending Class B champion Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk opened its season with an impressive 38-7 win over Scotia-Glenville on Friday night at home. Running back Frankie Broadhurst led the way for the Indians. Meanwhile elsewhere in Class B Logan Hart had 101 yards rushing and two touchdowns for Lansingburgh in the Knights’ 27-13 win over Hudson Falls in their season opener. See highlights of both games here.
Rensselaer Honda Game of the Week – CBA vs LaSalle
Defending Class AA champion CBA showed it is a serious contender to defend that sectional title with a 55-0 win over rival LaSalle Institute in the season opener on Friday. The Brothers dominated in all three phases of the game. Junior quarterback Donald Jones had two interceptions on defense while also leading CBA on offense as well. See highlights and reaction here.
Businesses prepare for closing day at Saratoga Race Track
After a long summer to horse racing, beautiful hats, and memories made – closing day at the Saratoga Horse Track is two days away. With their feet to the pavement spectators and shoppers are making their way down Broadway in Saratoga Springs. Business owners said they expect people from...
Albany students return to the classroom
Students at Albany city schools are fully back to class with today being day two of their staggered start to the school year. Half of the student body came back yesterday and they were joined by the rest of their classmates today. The Albany city school district brings students back...
CDTA, Downtown Albany BID team up
The Downtown Albany Business Improvement District is teaming up with CDTA. Downtown Albany BID is joining CDTA’s Universal Access Program. Employees of more than 175 hospitality industry, retail and retail-related businesses that are within the. Downtown Albany BID’s boundaries will have unlimited ridership within CDTA’s service network.
Siena students move-in for fall semester
It’s not quite back to school, but it’s a big day for incoming students at Siena College. It was a move-in day for more than 900 first year and transfer students. Orientation activities got underway Thursday afternoon. Classes begin on Tuesday.
Troy police hold popup barbecue
Troy police hosted a surprise cookout to kick off the holiday weekend. The department posted photos on facebook of officers flipping burgers at Pompey Park. Representatives from Troy’s city school district were also there to greet the kids who are less than one week away from heading back to school.
Case against well-known horse trainer adjourned until Sep. 16
Horse trainer Chad Brown was supposed to be in court Friday as a follow-up to his arrest on August 17, but the matter has been adjourned. As NewsChannel 13 has reported, Brown is accused of choking a former girlfriend who let herself into his Saratoga Springs home while he was in bed with his current girlfriend.
Goat yoga helps welcome new class to Union College
Union College welcomed its class of 2026 with a special event. Students attending Union’s wellness pre-orientation got to combine the relaxation of yoga with the nuzzling of baby goats. The event was held at June Farms in West Sand Lake. If you want to try out goat yoga, June...
Man drowns in Saratoga Lake
A man from Mechanicville drowned near Brown’s Beach at Saratoga Lake. The sheriff’s office responded to a call of a person in the water yelling for help, around 9:30 Thursday morning. The sheriff’s dive team recovered the body of 44-year-old Christopher Lavigne. The sheriff’s department says Lavigne...
New Troy donut shop includes gourmet and gluten-free options
TROY – A new donut shop is up and running in Troy. 518 Donuts recently opened its storefront in the Collar City. The donut and fried chicken shop’s first location opened in Clifton Park last fall. The Troy shop is the new flagship location and is located right...
Woman recovering after being shot in Albany
Albany police say a woman was shot late Thursday night on Lark Drive. Police say it happened around midnight. The woman’s injuries are not life-threatening. Albany police says the investigation is ongoing. They’re asking any member of the public who has information to call them.
Saratoga Springs home of late philanthropist up for sale
Just weeks after the death of Ronald Riggi, the Saratoga Springs home of the late philanthropist and businessman and his wife, Michele, is up for sale. It’s known as Palazzo Riggi. The home is complete with six bedrooms, seven full and six half bathrooms. The 1.3 acre estate was...
Troy woman hopes flower business inspires others to grow
Shanice Fleming always thought she wanted to be a chef. She became one, working throughout New York City. However, after 10 years, burnout set in and Fleming wanted more. She thought flower farming might be her niche, but never saw farmers of color. An opportunity to work on a farm...
Albany High School using freight farm to grow produce for cafeteria
It’s year-round growing season at Albany High School. Some seniors at Albany High School are taking part in a program where they use a freight farm. It is a fully contained hydroponics farm in a shipping container, that uses water enriched with minerals and nutrients to grow fruits, vegetables and plants. It doesn’t require soil.
Two people injured during fight on commercial bus
A fight on a commercial bus leaves two people injured and one under arrest. State police and Newburgh police responded to the incident Friday night on i-87. The bus had been traveling from Albany to New York City when an altercation broke out between two men, forcing the bus to stop on the roadside.
Former Saratoga Springs mayor, public safety commissioner subpoenaed
The former mayor and public safety commissioner in Saratoga Springs have been subpoenaed to testify in an investigation by the New York State Attorney General. The state is investigating how Saratoga Springs police treated Black Lives Matter protestors during rallies and marches in 2021. Current Public Safety Commissioner Jim Montagnino...
Saratoga Springs to host pumpkin drop as part of annual giant pumpkin fest
Saratoga Springs is welcoming September and celebrating fall with an event that’s sure to be a smashing success. It’s the big pumpkin drop for the city’s annual giant pumpkin fest. Every year, plump-pumpkin growers from across the northeast compete at the festival held at the city center,...
Large drug bust made in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood
Albany police say they’ve made a drug arrest in Pine Hills. Police executed a search warrant Thursday at the home of Christopher Gongoleski on the 400 block of Hamilton Street. They say they found more than 340 grams of cocaine along with pills and paraphernalia. Gongoleski has been charged...
Albany man convicted on weapon and drug charges
An Albany felon has been convicted on drug and ammunition charges. 28 year old Mikal smith was convicted by a federal jury after a three day trial. Smith possessed with intent to distribute 84 grams of cocaine and had large capacity ammunition on him in April of last year. Smith...
