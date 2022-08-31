Read full article on original website
Diogo Ribeiro Becomes First Junior Under 23 With 22.96 50 Fly World Junior Record
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) During the boys 50 butterfly final at the 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships, Portugal’s Diogo Ribeiro established a new world junior record of 22.96. That time makes him the first junior to crack 23 seconds in the event, improving upon Andrei Minakov‘s WJR of 23.05 from back in 2020.
2022 World Junior Champs: Ribeiro Scratches 100 Free (Day Five Finals Preview)
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) Portugal’s Diogo Ribeiro scratched the boys’ 100 free semifinal tonight where he was the top seed to focus on the boys’ 50 fly final later in the session where he is ranked 3rd. He had a strong swim this morning, blasting a 48.67 in the 100 free and coming within .15 of his lifetime best time. This leaves the event to second seed and world record holder David Popovici who cruised to a 49.14 this morning. South Africa’s Pieter Coetze, the third seed, also scratched the 100 free, but he has no other individual races in this finals session. He scratched the 50 fly semifinals yesterday after placing 4th in prelims. #13 Lily Gyurinovics of Hungary dropped the girls’ 50 free semifinals.
2022 World Junior Championships: Day 4 Swims You May Have Missed
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) Day 4 of the 2022 World Championships in Lima saw another pair of Championships Records go down, as well as a number of national records. You can read our day 4 finals recap here. This post is dedicated to those swims which might have flown under the radar during our live coverage of the day’s events.
Ksawery Masiuk Breaks World Juniors And Polish Record With 24.44 50 Back
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) After previously breaking the World Junior Championships record in the 100 back, Ksawery Masiuk did it again, this time in the 50 back. In the finals of the event tonight, he won in a time of 24.44, breaking Pieter Coetze‘s 24.58 Championship record set yesterday and Masiuk’s old Polish record time of 24.48.
Jana Pavalic Resets Croatian Record With A 26.38 50 Fly Victory At World Juniors
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) En route to a gold medal in the women’s 50 butterfly at the 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships, Jana Pavalic has downed the Croatian national record with a 26.38. That time for was good enough to undercut her own national record of 26.50 from back in June 2021.
2022 World Junior Championships: Hungary Back at Top of Medal Table on Day 3
Nikolett Padar helped propel Hungary back to the top of the standings with gold medal performances in the 100 free and mixed 4x100 free relay. Archive photo via Andrea Masini / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. 2022 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships. August 30-September 4, 2022. Lima, Peru. Long Course Meters (50m),...
Hungary Beats Romania Again in Mixed 4×100 Free Rematch, Popovici 47.23 Lead-Off
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) World Record — 3:19.38, Australia (2022) World Junior Record — 3:25.92, USA (2019) World Jr Champ Record — 3:25.92, USA (2019) Last night Hungary and Romania faced off in the mixed 4×100 free relay in a rematch of the event at the European Junior Championships in July. At Euro Juniors a few months ago, the Hungarian team of Magda Boldizsar, Benedek Bona, Nikolett Padar, and Dora Molnar beat the Romanian team of David Popovici, Patrick Dinu, Bianca Costea, and Rebecca Diaconescu by half a second, 3:28.83 to 3:29.35. In last night’s World Junior Championships final, the Hungarian and Romanian relay teams were the same, except Daniel Meszaros replaced Boldizsar as one of the male swimmers.
FINA Diving World Cup coming to Berlin
The German capital will be the heartbeat of aquatics sport as the city will also be hosting the FINA Swimming World Cup series opener. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Diving platforms and springboards join the aquatics party in Berlin as the German capital will host the FINA Diving World...
Pieter Coetze Downs Boys’ 50 Backstroke World Juniors CR in 24.58
South Africa's Pieter Coetze swam 24.58 in the boys' 50 backstroke to take down the World Juniors Championship record on Day 3 of the meet. Archive photo via Swimming South Africa. Start Times. Prelims: 10:30 AM (ET) Finals: 7:00 PM (ET)
Romanian Government Awards David Popovici Check for €200,000
Earlier this summer, the Romanian government rewarded 17-year-old star swimmer David Popovici with a check for 200,000 euros (roughly $199,000 US Dollars). Stock photo via Fabio Cetti. Earlier this summer, the Romanian government rewarded 17-year-old star swimmer David Popovici with a check for 200,000 euros (roughly $199,000 US Dollars). The...
Honda Posts 4:11 400 IM, 1:46 200 Free To Close JPN Inter-College Championships
LCM (50m) The 98th Japan Intercollegiate Swimming Championships wrapped up with 22-year-old Rikako Ikee topping the women’s 100m freestyle podium. Following up on her 50m free gold from earlier in the meet, the two-time Olympian representing Nihon University won a close battle with Nagisa Ikemoto. Ikee opened the 1freee in 26.70 to Ikemoto’s 26.71 with both winding up at the wall just .09 apart. Ikee stopped the clock in 54.26 while Ikemoto was immediately behind in 54.35.
17-Year-old Daniel Gracik Ties Czech Record with 23.53 in Boys 50 Fly Semifinals
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) World Record — 22.27, Andrii Govorov (2018) World Junior Record — 23.05, Andrei Minakov (2020) World Jr Champ Record — 23.12, Diogo Ribeiro (2022) Top 8 Qualifiers:. Daniel Gracik (CZE) – 23.53. Casper Puggaard (DEN) – 23.87. Diogo Matos Ribeiro...
Pallister: “In The Next 8 Years, I Want To Do Something Special With My Swimming”
SwimSwam spoke with Australian swimmer Lani Pallister, who reflected upon her season, her training, and her goals for the future of her career. Current photo via Fabio Cetti. 2021 was not an easy year for Australian swimmer Lani Pallister. She even described it as “the worst year of her life,” as she struggled through an eating disorder, underwent heart surgery, had mono during Olympic trials, and ultimately failed to make Australia’s Tokyo Olympic team. In fact, due to all her health struggles, she had to be out of the water for four months.
7-Time Canadian Olympic Medalist Penny Oleksiak Undergoes Surgery on Torn Meniscus
Penny Oleksiak, Canada's most decorated Olympian, has undergone surgery to repair a meniscus tear in her knee. Stock photo via Fabio Cetti. Penny Oleksiak, Canada’s most decorated Olympian, has undergone surgery to repair a meniscus tear in her knee. Posting on her Instagram account, Oleksiak says that she suffered a bucket handle meniscus tear while visiting Orlando, Florida. She was able to get back to Canada and undergo surgery to repair the tear within a week. Oleksiak was treated at the Women’s College Hospital in Toronto, where she lives and trains.
USA Swimming Launches SWIMS 3.0, Featuring New Services and Rebuilt Times Database
USA Swimming has officially launched SWIMS 3.0, a complete overhaul of their previous database and system. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. USA Swimming has officially launched SWIMS 3.0, a complete overhaul of their previous database and system. According to USAS, SWIMS 3.0 is designed to streamline administrative processes for clubs, swimmers, families, and LSCs. The launch includes completely redesigned services and features on USA Swimming’s website, as well as mobile compatibility and a brand-new app for SWIMS, which will be available shortly.
Two-Time Paralympic Gold Medalist Robert Griswold Suspended by SafeSport
It’s the second time that Griswold has appeared in the SafeSport database after he was first added in September of 2020, also on allegations of misconduct. Robert Griswold, a two-time Paralympic gold medalist who broke the 100-meter backstroke S8 record in Tokyo, has been issued a temporary suspension by the U.S. Center for SafeSport due to “allegations of misconduct.”
SEC Champion & Irish Olympian Ellen Walshe Home in Ireland for Fall Semester
Sophomore Ellen Walshe will be staying home in Ireland taking classes online for the fall semester but plans to return to Knoxville for the winter semester. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Tennessee women’s swimming & diving will be without one of their stars for the first half of this...
Summer Nationals Qualifier Noah Sech Verbally Commits to Princeton for 2023-24
After dropping gobs of time in breast and IM events this summer, Noah Sech has announced his verbal commitment to Princeton for 2023-24. Current photo via Noah Sech. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Ash Morris Takes Over Repton School’s Swimming Program
After 13 years of leading the program at Hamilton Aquatics in Dubai, Ash Morris has been announced as the Repton School's Director of Swimming. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Last month we reported that Swimming Canada had hired Scott Talbot as the new leader of its High-Performance Center-Vancouver and...
National Team Trials Qualifier Cade Duncan Commits to Northwestern for 2023
Duncan will be a big addition to the Wildcat's sprint group, with times that would have made the program's relays last season. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
