ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Biden plans 4.6 percent average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

By Julia Mueller
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RfK4U_0hd4cUYu00
AP Photo/Matt Slocum President Joe Biden speaks at the Arnaud C. Marts Center on the campus of Wilkes University, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

President Biden on Wednesday announced plans for a 4.6 percent average pay raise for civilian federal employees in 2023.

In a letter announcing the plans to Congress, the president noted “growing recruitment and retention challenges” for federal agencies and “eroded compensation” in federal positions.

For civilian federal employees covered by the General Schedule and some other pay systems, Biden said there would be a 4.1 percent across-the-board base pay increase and a 0.5 percent average locality pay increase — resulting in a 4.6 percent average pay raise overall.

“Multiple years of lower pay raises for Federal civilian employees than called for under regular law have resulted in a substantial pay gap for Federal employees compared to the private sector,” Biden wrote.

“This alternative pay plan decision will allow the Federal Government to better compete in the labor market to attract and retain a well-qualified Federal workforce.”

Biden is making the change under a U.S. code authorizing the president to increase pay if he deems such a change appropriate due to “national emergency or serious economic conditions affecting the general welfare.”

Biden announced an average pay raise of 2.7 percent overall for civilian federal employees in 2022 under the same code.

Wednesday’s news makes official earlier reports of the increase.

The new pay scale will take effect Jan. 1, 2023, per the letter.

Comments / 57

Richie
3d ago

hahahahahahawith inflation at 10.1 and climbing your poorer now under this administrationthan you was 18 short months ago .

Reply(7)
20
Thomas Paine
3d ago

no problem. working 3 jobs leaves me free time on the weekend. I guess I'll start looking for job #4. anything I can do to help

Reply
13
Valerie Aylward
3d ago

Biden is bankrupting the country and if you don't see it you're a DAMN FOOL!👺👹👺

Reply(2)
32
Related
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris' bizarre response when asked who is 'footing the bill' for student loans: VP dodges question and instead attacks Republicans for voting for a 'tax cut for the richest Americans'

Vice President Kamala Harris stuck to the script when asked Monday who was 'footing the bill' for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Instead of answering the question, she pivoted to a talking point previously delivered by the president. 'Well, let's start with this: First of all, a lot...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Biden's student loan handout makes it official: Democrats have given up on middle America

Their timing couldn’t be worse. Just as inflation retakes center stage, the 62% of Americans who are not college grads will be doubly angry over more reckless Democrat spending, which a majority of the country blames for soaring prices. Not only will they be asked to shoulder the debts of people who stand to out-earn them over their lifetimes, but the extra half-trillion dollars tossed into the economy will drive inflation even higher.
ELECTIONS
CNN

Middle class Black Americans react to economy under Biden

Despite the growth of the Black middle class, African Americans still grapple with the worst effects of rising inflation because they lag behind their White counterparts in income, wealth, financial savings, and home ownership. CNN’s Ryan Young reports.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Employees#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The General Schedule#The Federal Government
The List

Joe Biden's Approval Rating Just Took A Serious Turn

Nearly one in five Americans are saddled with student debt, according to The Washington Post. With current interest rates for undergraduates starting at 4.99%, these debts continue to grow even as the debtor attempts to pay them off (via NerdWallet). While former presidents have made efforts to reduce this debt, no one has offered loan forgiveness — until now. President Joe Biden made a historic announcement, proclaiming that nearly 43 million Americans are eligible for at least $10,000 worth of student loan forgiveness. Some people will even have their student debt completely eliminated. Furthermore, the COVID-era student loan payment pause has been extended a final time until 2023 (via The Washington Post).
BUSINESS
Axios

Former President Barack Obama is jumping full-on into the midterms with a fundraiser for the Senate Democrats' campaign arm, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The event comes as Democrats' once-poor outlook of keeping control of the upper chamber has improved amid pervasive candidate quality issues among Republican Senate contenders. Driving the news: The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is hosting a Sept. 8 fundraiser feating a "conversation" headlined by Obama and Sen....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
Business Insider

A major student-loan company tells borrowers to 'hold off on calling' because it doesn't have any more details on Biden's debt cancellation

Biden canceled up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers on Wednesday. Student-loan company Nelnet told borrowers to "hold off on calling" to get more information. Borrowers are still waiting for further details on eligibility how to apply for relief. Millions of student-loan borrowers want to know if there...
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

'Biden and the Radical Left Democrats have orchestrated another election enhancing money grab': Trump tears into student loan plan and DeSantis says 'it's very unfair to have a truck driver pay back a loan for somebody with a PhD in gender studies'

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis - leading the 2024 Republican field - both went after President Joe Biden for his student loan forgiveness plan. 'Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats have just orchestrated another election enhancing money grab, this time to the tune of $300,000,000,000 - and just like I predicted, it's coming right out of the pocket of the working-class Americans who are struggling the most!' Trump said in a statement released Thursday morning.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

680K+
Followers
80K+
Post
504M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy