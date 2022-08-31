ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego County, NY

Walmart thief leads police on high-speed chase

Sayre, Pa. — Police officers in Athens received a call from Walmart about a suspected theft on the night of August 24. Scott Smith, 39, of Maine, N.Y., was identified as a suspect by Asset Protection officers, who then alerted police. Officer Rich Horton responded to the call and drove to the Walmart. Horton viewed a vehicle described by Asset Protection officers departing the parking lot of Walmart near the...
Bad Broome County Driving Behaviors That Need Cracking Down On

This is just my observation and opinion. Is it just me, or are people becoming more impatient and at times rude to others around them? Have you noticed anything like that?. A while back, I wrote an article about the crazy speeds some motorists go on the Vestal Parkway between Washington Street Binghamton and the University Plaza. Admittedly, I travel up to 65 miles per hour at times, but I am routinely passed like I'm standing still. Seems dangerous to me.
City Police: Man arrested for possession of illegal weapon

A Cortland man was arrested earlier this week after he was found to be in possession of an illegal weapon, according to a city police report. The report states that city police responded to a dispute on Rickard Street. During the incident, Shawn M. Schaap was discovered to be in possession of an illegal stun gun.
Local post office worker retires

A familiar face at the local post office front desk is taking a new journey. Dave Gray, a window/distribution clerk and carrier between the Homer and Cortland post offices for the past 29 years, officially retired on Wednesday. Gray was born and raised in Homer, and graduated from Homer High...
City Police: Woman arrested for stealing from local convenience store

A Cortland woman was arrested on a warrant after she recently stole items from a local convenience store, according to a city police report. Kaitlin R. Duff, who is listed as homeless in the report, stole items worth over $30 at the Kinney Drugs Store on Clinton Avenue on Aug. 19, said city detective lieutenant Dan Edwards. According to Edwards, Kinney Drugs had Duff on surveillance video leaving the store without paying for the items.
CNY News has the best news and sports coverage for Oneonta, New York.

