Man charged with DWAI after Windsor crash
Yesterday afternoon, a Broome County Sheriff's Deputy was dispatched to a two-car motor vehicle accident on Interstate 86 in the Town of Windsor.
Walmart thief leads police on high-speed chase
Sayre, Pa. — Police officers in Athens received a call from Walmart about a suspected theft on the night of August 24. Scott Smith, 39, of Maine, N.Y., was identified as a suspect by Asset Protection officers, who then alerted police. Officer Rich Horton responded to the call and drove to the Walmart. Horton viewed a vehicle described by Asset Protection officers departing the parking lot of Walmart near the...
Owego Woman Charged with Evidence Tampering & Drug Possession
An Owego woman is facing a felony charge following a traffic stop in Tioga County. Owego Police say they pulled 32-year-old Karla Craft over last week for failing to stop at a red light and ended up charging her with several counts before turning her over to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office.
Hudson Valley duo accused of drug possession
A Hudson Valley duo who allegedly tried to escape police on Tuesday were arrested and now face drug charges, according to officials at the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.
Two going to State Prison for Johnson City crimes
Yesterday, two Broome County men learned that they are going to New York State Prison for crimes that they committed in Johnson City.
Featured Warrant: Gavin Swarts
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Gavin Swarts on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
Audible Alarm Sounds on Court Street in Binghamton for Months
The incessant beeping of what may be a fire alarm system can be heard in the heart of downtown Binghamton... and no one seems inclined to shut it off. The noise has been emanating from inside the closed Galaxy Brewing Company craft beer establishment at 41 Court Street for several months.
Bad Broome County Driving Behaviors That Need Cracking Down On
This is just my observation and opinion. Is it just me, or are people becoming more impatient and at times rude to others around them? Have you noticed anything like that?. A while back, I wrote an article about the crazy speeds some motorists go on the Vestal Parkway between Washington Street Binghamton and the University Plaza. Admittedly, I travel up to 65 miles per hour at times, but I am routinely passed like I'm standing still. Seems dangerous to me.
City of Binghamton road closure
According to the City of Binghamton, Glenwood Avenue, between Clinton Street and Prospect Street, will be closed beginning on September 6th for the Glenwood Avenue Reconstruction Project.
Cortland man allegedly threatened to strangle a child
A Cortland man was arrested on August 26th by the City of Cortland Police Department and charged with Criminal Contempt and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
Man arrested after allegedly running over teen with UTV
In late June, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office responded to Holtmart Road in the Town of Willet for reports that a 15 year old had been run over by a UTV at a graduation party.
City Police: Man arrested for possession of illegal weapon
A Cortland man was arrested earlier this week after he was found to be in possession of an illegal weapon, according to a city police report. The report states that city police responded to a dispute on Rickard Street. During the incident, Shawn M. Schaap was discovered to be in possession of an illegal stun gun.
Man leads police on long Central NY chase, car jacks 2 vehicles, crashes, injures 1 person, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was arrested Wednesday after leading police on a chase that included carjacking two cars, crashing into a car and injuring one person, police said. The chase started in Salina, moved into Syracuse and ended in the town of Manlius. It all started when state...
Local post office worker retires
A familiar face at the local post office front desk is taking a new journey. Dave Gray, a window/distribution clerk and carrier between the Homer and Cortland post offices for the past 29 years, officially retired on Wednesday. Gray was born and raised in Homer, and graduated from Homer High...
Serious Accident on Route 17 Destroys Truck, Leaves Behind Devastation
The accident took place Tuesday morning. As summer comes to a close and schools in the Hudson Valley begin to open up it's the perfect time to remind drivers to slow down and follow posted speed limits. It is a message we've all heard many times but some might need a reminder as to how dangerous our Hudson Valley roads can be.
Ulster man facing murder charge in death of woman who police say was his friend
ULSTER − A 49-year-old town of Ulster man has been accused in the death of a woman identified by town police as a friend. Police Chief Kyle S. Berardi identified the suspect as Johnny Amaro. He was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Thursday following a daylong investigation. According to Berardi,...
Davenport man arrested for unlawful eviction
Stephen Kiss, age 52, was arrested for attempting to unlawfully evict a resident in early August.
City Police: Woman arrested for stealing from local convenience store
A Cortland woman was arrested on a warrant after she recently stole items from a local convenience store, according to a city police report. Kaitlin R. Duff, who is listed as homeless in the report, stole items worth over $30 at the Kinney Drugs Store on Clinton Avenue on Aug. 19, said city detective lieutenant Dan Edwards. According to Edwards, Kinney Drugs had Duff on surveillance video leaving the store without paying for the items.
Downtown Binghamton Residents Oppose “Stadium Lofts” Project
Some people who live near the site of a planned 70-apartment complex in downtown Binghamton have raised concerns about the proposal. A Westchester County developer wants to build what's been dubbed the $24 million "Stadium Lofts" project on city-owned property near the site of the future fire department headquarters. The...
30 Acre Forest Fire In Upstate NY! What Ignited this Blaze?
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reports that much of the State is at moderate risk for fire danger. The Capital Region however, down through Westchester County, is at HIGH risk of fire danger, including the Albany Pine Bush. A lightning strike is believed to have ignited a...
