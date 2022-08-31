ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

UTEP Receives $1M Gift from WestStar Bank

By Irene Romero
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The University of Texas at El Paso has renamed two areas in the College of Business Administration in recognition of a $1 million gift from WestStar Bank.

In recognition of the gift, the lobby of the College of Business Administration building is now named the WestStar Collaborative Atrium.

The area is used by students to work on group projects and class work. School officials also use the area as a front door to the college, often hosting receptions, competitions and other events that highlight the work of its students.

“This generous gift will allow us to continue to offer a top-tier learning environment for our students.”

said James E. Payne, Ph.D., dean of the College of Business Administration

The office that houses the college’s student success center, located on the first floor of the College of Business Administration building, has also been renamed in recognition of WestStar’s gift. In that space, students have access to first-rate advising services and professional development programming, including internships.

“At WestStar, we believe students deserve the opportunity to obtain an education that sets them up for success after graduation,”

said Lisa Saenz, COO and CFO of WestStar Bank
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xyql1_0hd4b5n100
Courtesy of UTEP
KTSM

El Paso Animal Services is currently hiring

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you have a passion for animals and want to make a difference in animals’ lives you can apply at El Paso Animal Services. EP Animal Services currently has four positions available which are: Deputy Director of Animal Services Community Programs Manager Veterinarian Animal Care Attendant According to EP Animal […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP professor gets grant to provide clean water for Texans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ivonne Santiago, Ph.D., associate professor from The University of Texas at El Paso College has received a grant supporting her ongoing work to provide thousands of households and dozens of schools throughout the state with access to reliable, clean water sources. The associate professor from the College of Engineering received a […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Ysleta ISD names new Community Learning Center Director

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the Ysleta Independent School District (YISD) announced the appointment of Cindy Sizemore as director of the Ysleta Community Learning Center. Sizemore currently serves as assistant principal at Plato Academy. YISD officials share that she began her career in education in 1991 as a foreign language teacher in Tucson […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP, City awarded $40m grant for advanced manufacturing infrastructure

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friday morning, officials with the City of El Paso and The University of Texas at El Paso announced that a coalition of groups has been awarded $40 million to develop regional advanced manufacturing infrastructure to support the aerospace and defense industries. In addition to the city and UTEP, West Texas […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso awards $465k to non-profit cultural organizations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department’s (MCAD) Cultural Funding Program is awarding $465,000 to support 48 local nonprofit cultural organizations and artists throughout El Paso for Fiscal Year 2023. Funded projects range from film workshops and printmaking festivals to an entire season of arts and cultural events. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Coliseum celebrates 100 years of La Bowie

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Coliseum is having events all weekend long in regards to the Labor Day weekend. On Sep. 3, the coliseum is celebrating 100 years of La Bowie. The school was an elementaryschool in 1922 and eventually evolved into the the high school it is today. The celebrationends at […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso art piece wins International CODAawards Merit Award

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Museums and Cultural Affairs Department (MCAD) is excited to announce that the public art piece, Desert Blossom, has won the Merit Award in the eighth annual international CODAawards: Collaboration of Design + Art. This is the eighth CODAaward the City of El Paso Public Art Program has won. The art […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Hunt School of Nursing to Welcome Students with White Coat Ceremony

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Hunt School of Nursing announced 70 students will mark the beginning of their nursing education with a White Coat Ceremony on Thursday, September 8th. The White Coat Ceremony is a traditional rite of passage welcoming students to health care practice. According to the university, Texas Tech University Health Sciences […]
EL PASO, TX
utep.edu

Congratulations to Dr. Rebecca Reid and Dr. Todd Curry

Congratulations to Dr. Rebecca Reid (primary investigator), Dr. Todd Curry (Co-PI), and Dr. Mark Hurwitz (Western Michigan University, Co-PI) for securing their grant from The National Science Foundation (NSF). Drs. Reid and Curry are members of the UTEP Department of Political Science and Public Administration, in the College of Liberal Arts. The title of the project is “Build and Broaden: Indigenous Peoples Before United States Courts: A Systematic Examination” and was awarded $400,000 in funding. The project examines the role of courts in adjudicating indigenous issues by asking the research questions: To what extent do U.S. courts protect Indigenous Peoples’ rights? How do political context and institutional variation determine Indigenous Peoples’ likelihood of success before U.S. courts? Under what conditions do U.S. courts act as colonizing agents rather than protectors of indigenous rights? To evaluate these questions, they examine all cases involving Indigenous Peoples in state courts of last resort, U.S. Courts of Appeals, and the U.S. Supreme Court, from 1953 through 2020. They use a mixed-method design, in which quantitative data collection and analyses are combined with qualitative approaches including case studies and text analyses. The project will produce significant and transformative contributions for scholars, policymakers, advocates, and the public on the nature of judicial outcomes pertaining to indigenous rights and sovereignty. The project contributes to the new Native American and Indigenous Studies (NAIS) Minor in the College of Liberal Arts.
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

915 Chuco Fiesta Celebrates El Paso and Shopping Locally

Chuco Relic, Buy El Paso and Raiz Federal Credit Union are proud to present 915 Chuco Fiesta – an extravaganza with the ultimate goal of celebrating shopping locally. 915 Chuco Fiesta will start on Friday, September 4, 2022, and ends on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. During this time, El Pasoans are encouraged to visit any of the 100 participating businesses offering a special 15% discount. Shoppers also have the chance to win exciting prizes – the more businesses they support, the better the prize!
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

The 32nd annual Minerpalooza is finally here

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of El Paso is hosting their 32nd Minerpalooza event on Sep. 2. The event will be on the UTEP campus located at the Glory Road 2 parking lot north of the Sun Bowl Stadium. The celebration will be from 6 to 11 p.m. The event will feature live […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Labor Day weekend festivals

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two big festivals happening around the borderland this weekend include the Franciscan festival and the St. Anthony’s Bazaar. The St Anthony’s Bazaar festival will have games, live entertainment, and what they are most known for, the gorditas. There is still time to attend the Bazaar festival which will run until […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Whirlwind of late-week filings in case to remove embattled DA Yvonne Rosales

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There was a flurry of late week court filings by attorneys representing embattled District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, the County Attorney, and attorney Omar Carmona, who filed the initial petition to have DA Rosales removed from office. Court records show at least four filings in the case since Thursday afternoon, beginning […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Local pediatrician talks dangers of button batteries

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new report has shown how the number of children swallowing button batteries has recently doubled. Many of button batteries can range from the size of a hearing aid to the size of a nickel. Bigger batteries are considered to be more dangerous. Across the U.S., doctors are urging parents to […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Locomotive FC steal 2-1 road win against New Mexico United

EL PASO, TEXAS – El Paso Locomotive FC (11-11-7, 40 points, West-6) came out with the three points on the road as they dominated New Mexico United in a thrilling 2-1 victory. El Paso has been looking for a win at Isotopes Park since their inaugural season and found it with a brace from forward Lucho Solignac. […]
EL PASO, TX
lascruces.com

Potter’s Guild Fires up for the 30th Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser

“We’re coming together as a community to help our community,” Jan Preston Archey of the Potters’ Guild of Las Cruces said about Empty Bowls. This fundraiser to benefit El Caldito Soup Kitchen will be held for the 30th consecutive year on Friday, October 14, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. “These bowls were made by a community,” Jan said. “That’s a beautiful thought. Somebody prepared the clay, threw the bowl, loaded it in the kiln, unloaded it, glazed it.”
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Gold Out El Paso fundraises for Childhood Cancer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On September 4th, Gold Out El Paso is having an event in order to fundraise for a child that is in need of a transplant and will have to travel to Fort Worth, TX. Gold Out El Paso will be partnering with Dia De Los Pescados in order to fundraise […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP volleyball winless in competitive Borderland Invitational

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP volleyball failed to secure a win in three of their matches in a competitive Borderland Invitational. The Miners suffered losses against New Mexico (Thursday) and Portland State (Friday). On Saturday, UTEP had one more chance to secure a win. They would match up with South Dakota at Memorial Gym. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Ysleta del Sur Pueblo receives $25K grant for historic preservation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The National Trust for Historic Preservation awarded $25,000 to Ysleta del Sur Pueblo. It is said that grants like these are given to select organizations nationwide which help preserve, interpret, and activate historic places in order to tell the stories of underrepresented groups in our nation. The department of Cultural […]
SOCORRO, TX
KTSM

Socorro ISD to have instructional aide job fair

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  Socorro Independent School District will host a job fair to seek highly qualified instructional aides to assist teachers for the 2022-2023 school year. The event will be September 19th from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the board room at the District Service Center. Candidates should have 48 credit hours […]
SOCORRO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
