Terre Haute, IN

Terre Haute man facing child pornography charges after police receive cyber tip

 3 days ago

Lucy Perry photo

By Lucy Perry

Indiana Central News

A Terre Haute man was arrested for multiple counts of possession of child pornography after police searched his southside residence Tuesday.

David E. Pasko Jr., 18, was booked into the Vigo County Jail around 5 p.m. He is charged with:

  • Child exploitation, Level 4 felony
  • Possession of child pornography (5 counts), Level 5 felony

Vigo Co. Jail

The investigation began in June.

Sgt. Matt Ames, of the Indiana State Police, said investigators received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC.) Police then executed a search warrant at 1506 S. 10th St. and took the suspect into custody a short time later.

