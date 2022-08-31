Read full article on original website
Brother Of California Man Believes Police Killed HimJeffery MacLos Angeles, CA
Hikes in Los Angeles, CaliforniaNancy SevillaLos Angeles, CA
The Compton Coffee Shop Among the Top 10 in the U.S.Let's Eat LACompton, CA
5 LA Restaurants Where American Comfort Food Reigns SupremeLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Woman Who Was Pregnant for 12 MonthsAndrei TapalagaLos Angeles, CA
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan’s brutal nine word JR Smith insult
JR Smith is one of the most notorious players of his generation. Although he settled into more of a supporting cast role as his career progressed, he was always a reliable offensive spark plug and even won two NBA championships. Ever since his retirement from basketball, Smith has embarked on...
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Says Russell Westbrook And Patrick Beverley Will End Their Beef On Lakers: "If We Know Russ Is Still Happy And Happy To Be There And All That Good Stuff, They Should Be Alright."
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley are now teammates after the Utah Jazz sent the controversial point guard to Los Angeles in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. As soon as this move was announced, many people brought up the long-time beef between Bev and Russ, predicting how awkward their interactions would be.
Yardbarker
J.R. Smith Claims He, Jamal Crawford, Isaiah Thomas, Nick Young, And Joe Johnson Have Been Blackballed From The NBA
The NBA has only a limited number of roster spots to offer the best players in the entire world. While most get obsessed with the names that make up the top half of the league, there are hundreds of players fighting to keep their roster spots every season because new talent keeps coming in and replacing them.
Watch: LeBron and Bronny James excite Ohio State student section ahead of matchup vs. Notre Dame
Saturday's marquee matchup on the College Football calendar pitted No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame. While the much-anticipated contest was bound to draw a lot of eyes, it also brought out some of the sports' biggest stars. One of the mega-stars in attendance was Ohio native LeBron...
Yardbarker
Andre Iguodala Reacts To Patrick Beverley Accusing Kevin Durant Of Holding Up Free Agency: "Pat, Pat, Pat, You Gotta Chill Out."
The Kevin Durant trade saga will be one of the biggest talking points of the 2022 offseason, even though no trade ended up taking place because of how it impacted the entire league. Teams were bullish on even extending their own players to contracts to make sure that they had the assets to trade for Durant. After nobody could afford to do so, and KD returned to the Nets for the 2022-23 season, Patrick Beverley got upset.
Stephen A. Smith on LSU: 'That might be the worst performance by a special teams unit in college football history'
Sunday night's Florida St. vs. LSU game ended in chaotic fashion, as a blocked extra point with no time left on the clock in regulation gave the Seminoles a 24-23 victory. Former Florida St. (and NFL) quarterback E.J. Manuel was among those who were jubilant in the aftermath of the finish.
Yardbarker
Frances Tiafoe stuns Rafael Nadal to reach quarterfinals of U.S. Open
Tiafoe used 18 aces and 49 winners to stun Nadal. He also broke Nadal 5-of-8 times. That included the final game to win the match. Seeded No. 22 in Flushing Meadows, Tiafoe played in front of his parents, immigrants from Sierra Leone. Additionally, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal was in Tiafoe’s support box looking on at Arthur Ashe Stadium Monday evening.
Yardbarker
Report: Lakers Interested in Acquiring a Trio of Jazz Players
Utah Jazz fans may have gotten closure on the Donovan Mitchell front, but this doesn’t mean executive Danny Ainge is done dealing this summer. According to NBA insider Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today, the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in a trio of Jazz-men: Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Jordan Clarkson.
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving On LeBron James' Return To The Cavs: "Superheroes Need Help And The Leader Of The Team Doesn't Always Have To Take On The Burden. Bron Took On Crazy Burdens."
Kyrie Irving's tenure in Cleveland was full of ups and downs. He landed in a team that lost their biggest figure just one year before he made it to the league, unwillingly taking a big burden after LeBron James left to join the Miami Heat. It wasn't an easy task, but Irving tried his best to at least bring hope to Cleveland during those years.
Yardbarker
Floyd Mayweather Jokingly Wanted To Get A Rare Kobe Bryant Card Signed By LeBron James In 2021: "Can I Get LeBron To Sign It?"
During the 2010s, Kobe Bryant was in the prime of his career and outright the face of the league. Kobe was a force to be reckoned with in the league, and there are many memorable moments that he gave fans to remember forever. While Bryant was undeniably the best player in the league, there was a young superstar in the making as well.
Yardbarker
Richard Hamilton Recalls When A Teenage Kobe Bryant Took It Personally Against The No. 1 Player In The Country: "They Got Tim Thomas As The No. 1 Player In The Country. I Should Be The No. 1 Player In The Country."
Kobe Bryant was one of the fiercest competitors in NBA history, always trying to win and beat rivals no matter what it took. He developed his famous 'Mamba Mentality' early in his life, going against every obstacle in his way, defeating the odds, and showing that nobody had a bigger will than him.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: New York Knicks Reportedly Monitoring Russell Westbrook Situation On Lakers
The New York Knicks lived another fiasco this week when they missed out on the chance to trade for Donovan Mitchell. After months of rumors and speculation, the talented shooting guard was shipped to Cleveland, where the Cavaliers are happily waiting for him. Meanwhile, the New Yorkers only signed Jalen...
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Says Kevin Durant's Championships With The Warriors Don't Count: "You Could Have Won 4, You Could Have Won 7 Like Big Shot Bob. I Ain't Let That Ride."
Kevin Durant is still getting more hate than any other NBA superstar, his recent shenanigans with the Brooklyn Nets have not helped his cause. The superstar asked for a trade from the Nets despite having 4 years left on his contract leading to a general uproar around the league. He was also criticized heavily for his reported choice of teams when he decided to go, the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat.
Yardbarker
Shawn Kemp Revealed Why He Was Not Traded To The Bulls For Scottie Pippen In 1994: "People Were Calling The Local Radio Stations Saying They Were Going To Burn Down The Stadium If I Was Traded."
The Chicago Bulls during the 1990s were one of the most impressive teams ever assembled in the history of the NBA. The best player on the team was, without a doubt, Michael Jordan. But even the best players cannot win NBA Championships in the league without a good supporting cast....
Yardbarker
Video Of Magic Johnson Destroying Michael Jordan 1-On-1 In The 1991 NBA Finals Went Viral: "Mike Couldn't Stop Magic In The Post"
Michael Jordan may be considered the main man of NBA basketball by most people, he is often described as the GOAT by most. MJ was a beast in his prime, someone that never lost in the NBA Finals and dominated absolutely every other star in his era. In doing so, he also changed the league commercially, but before he got to the scene, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were the kings of the NBA.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Reacts To Photo Of Himself, Bronny, And Bryce Doing The Same Dunk: "Triple Entendre. Three Kings."
LeBron James is one of the best superstars in the game today and there's no doubt that he is widely viewed as the greatest small forward in history. He has dazzled many with his athleticism and passing ability, and during his career, James has shown that he is an elite all-around player.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Believes Skip Bayless Is The Analyst Most Critical Of LeBron James: "He Ain't Playing. He Means It."
LeBron James is one of the greatest players of all time. There's no doubt that he has accomplished a lot in the league. Many younger fans happen to believe he's the GOAT of basketball. While that is a controversial take, it is widely agreed upon that LeBron James is the GOAT of this generation of basketball players.
Yardbarker
Watch: Bryce Young has hilarious interaction with Nick Saban following touchdown
It was all fun for Alabama in the first half against Utah State but whenever there’s a coaching moment from Nick Saban players straighten up pretty quick. Even if it’s Bryce Young. Following a touchdown pass to Traeshon Holden, Young was seen celebrating with his teammates before quickly...
