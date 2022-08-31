Read full article on original website
Bishop Canevin tops Greensburg Central Catholic in matchup of Class A contenders
Last year, on what turned out to be a drive to the WPIAL Class A championship, Bishop Canevin coach Rich Johnson always said that defense was his team’s calling card. That proved to be the case Saturday night as the Crusaders held Greensburg Central Catholic to one first down in the second half — that coming on a pass interference penalty — in a 30-14 victory over the Centurions at Dormont Stadium.
High school roundup for Sept. 3, 2022: Xander Lefebvre tosses 4 TD passes for Western Beaver
Xander LeFebvre completed four passes — and all four were touchdowns to Dorian McGhee — as Western Beaver (2-0) defeated Shenango (0-2) in a nonconference game Saturday. McGhee’s touchdown receptions were 58, 41, 89 and 3 yards. Tyson Florence rushed for 123 yards and a 66-yard score in the third quarter for the Golden Beavers. Sam Patton threw for 105 yards and a touchdown for Shenango.
High school roundup for Sept. 1, 2022: Pine-Richland tops North Allegheny to stay unbeaten
Ben Rishel scored the decisive goal to lead Pine-Richland (4-0, 2-0) to a 1-0 victory over North Allegheny (2-1-1, 1-1) in a matchup of top teams in Section 1-4A boys soccer Thursday. Ambridge 5, West Allegheny 4 — Will Gruca had a hat trick and Chris Woten added a pair...
Westmoreland H.S. football notebook: Hempfield putting up points in a hurry
Look down, and you might miss a play. Go to the concession stand, and you might miss a whole drive — maybe two. Hempfield is playing turbo-fast with its no-huddle spread offense, a product of offensive coordinator Ryan Reitz, who began to install the system last year and is seeing its possibilities take form.
High school football roundup for Week 1: Gavlik leads North Allegheny past Canon-McMillan
Andrew Gavlik ran for 104 yards and three touchdowns as No. 3 North Allegheny opened Class 6A conference play with a 35-21 victory over No. 5 Canon-McMillan (0-2, 0-1) on Friday night. Logan Kushner threw for 194 yards and a touchdown for North Allegheny (2-0, 1-0). Mike Evans tossed for...
Mohawk football season to resume after hazing investigation
Mohawk’s football season will resume after an investigation into allegations of hazing found misconduct was limited to a “small number of individual players” and was not part of a systemic problem, the school district superintendent’s office announced in a statement released Friday. “While the incident is...
Chick’s Picks back for another year of predicting high school football results
Chick’s Picks has been at this thing for awhile — more than two decades to be exact. Twenty-two seasons of prognosticating is a lot of wear and tear on the old crystal ball. So, this summer, like many others of late, with the football season looming, Chick’s Picks began to contemplate whether or not her trusty crystal ball had another season left in her.
Civil trial seeking $5M to start in case of West Mifflin football player concussed during practice
Shane Skillpa said he was 16 when he suffered a concussion during a summer football practice at West Mifflin High School in 2009. Although he “saw stars” and was dazed and confused, Skillpa claims his coaches had him return to practice. Skillpa said he began exhibiting common concussion...
McKeesport gets impressive victory vs. Penn-Trafford
It might have been youth night at Warrior Stadium, but this was big boy football. Running back Bobbie Boyd gave McKeesport a pronounced edge in a statement win for the Tigers. Boyd ran for 149 yards and three touchdowns and intercepted three passes to lead the Class 4A No. 3 Tigers to a 19-7 victory over Class 5A No. 2 Penn-Trafford on Friday night in Harrison City.
Leechburg rolls past Summit Academy as reserves get into the act
After a season-opening loss to Apollo-Ridge, it was bounce-back Saturday for Leechburg. Leechburg scored on all eight first-half possessions and twice more in the second half en route to a resounding 69-0 nonconference victory at Summit Academy. It was the biggest margin of victory and the third-highest point total in the school’s 104-year football history.
Opportunity knocks for young Norwin boys soccer roster
Don’t count Norwin out of the WPIAL playoff chase just yet. Knights veteran coach Scott Schuchert said WPIAL Class 4A is “Seneca Valley and everybody else,” but he likes to think his team is in that vast group of pursuers. While six starters return from a 14-2-1...
A-K Valley H.S. football notebook: Apollo-Ridge weathers storm in emotional victory
Apollo-Ridge coach John Skiba was overcome with emotion, tears flowing down his face, after speaking with his team following a highly emotional 34-19 home victory over Valley on Friday. Injuries to key players and deficits at halftime and in the fourth quarter challenged the Vikings players. But they rallied around...
Plum blanks Franklin Regional in ‘brawl’ between Class 3A contenders
A matchup of the Tribune-Review’s top two teams in the WPIAL Class 3A rankings wasn’t exactly the Backyard Brawl of boys soccer, but it was close. The game between returning WPIAL semifinalists had physical interaction, contested shots and strong play in net. The bragging rights, at least after...
Central Catholic stuns Bellevue on last-second kick in battle of Oregon vs. Washington state champions
By Todd Milles | Photos by Vince Miller BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bo Robertson nearly missed his single-biggest moment of football greatness. The senior placekicker was supposed to meet his team at Central Catholic for a 7 a.m. interstate departure on the bus Friday. He was late. And ...
Strength and conditioning coaches, trainers bolster Westmoreland County football programs
High school football teams used to use an honor system in the summer months for offseason training. Players promised to work out on their own. Coaches hoped they did. “The offseason dictates everything,” Hempfield coach Mike Brown said. “I mean, kids play other sports, and that’s fine. But training is so important in the summer.”
Fox Chapel looks to boost offense, Shady Side Academy faces injury woes as girls soccer season begins
It’s hard to believe there could have been a more seamless transition in coaching than the move from Fox Chapel girls soccer coach Peter Torres to his successor, Carlo Prati. Torres, after a thrilling WPIAL playoff ride last season, has moved on to the collegiate level at LaRoche University....
Westmoreland high school athletes of the week: Allison Tepper and Hunter Jurica
Claim to fame: Tepper has been the top scorer this season for the undefeated Lady Vikings, who recently turned some heads with a 187-190 win over Greensburg Central Catholic at Norvelt Golf Club. Tepper was the medalist in the nine-hole match with a season-best 40, three shots below her 43 average.
Derry’s Hunter Jurica uses local knowledge to win WCCA boys golf title
There’s something to be said for home course advantage. Derry senior Hunter Jurica’s home course is the Latrobe Elks Golf Course, and he took advantage of his knowledge of the tricky greens to capture the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association boys golf title Friday. Jurica used seven birdies,...
