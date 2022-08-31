Chick’s Picks has been at this thing for awhile — more than two decades to be exact. Twenty-two seasons of prognosticating is a lot of wear and tear on the old crystal ball. So, this summer, like many others of late, with the football season looming, Chick’s Picks began to contemplate whether or not her trusty crystal ball had another season left in her.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO