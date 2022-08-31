SANTA CLARA -- From the outside, Jimmy Garoppolo returning as the 49ers' backup quarterback sounds like an awkward situation. But for Trey Lance, it has been a clear positive. Lance shared Thursday that he has always felt at ease with Garoppolo, starting from when the club selected the North Dakota State product with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. Since news broke earlier this week that the veteran would be returning as a backup, Lance shared that there has been no conflict or tension.

