ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hood River, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Bee

Giant 'heritage tree' splits; 15-ton branch falls

Had the huge limb fallen any other direction, destruction could have been huge. We have a VIDEO made as cleanup beganAir conditioning and lighting for many Eastmoreland residents suddenly stopped. The power had gone out, taking the Internet and telephone service with it — just a split second after they heard what was described as an "explosion" at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 31st. Some nearby residents thought they'd heard an overworked Portland General Electric transformer exploding from an overload, in the sizzling summer heat wave. However, those who lived near 6824 S.E. 34th Avenue, and who stepped outside...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
City
Hood River, OR
KATU.com

Actor and Comedian Alex Falcone

He lied to America on national television in ABC’S “To Tell the Truth” and was crowned Portland’s funniest person. Actor and comedian Alex Falcone joined us. He's playing tonight only at Helium Comedy Club in Portland. For tickets and more information click here.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Local Life#Localevent#Beer Festival#Hops#Breweries#Pnw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WWEEK

State Rep. James Hieb Misted Downtown Portland With Pepper Spray Alongside the Proud Boys

For the past two weeks, a state lawmaker has faced intense scrutiny following his arrest for disorderly conduct at the Clackamas County Fair. On the night of Aug. 17, state Rep. James Hieb (R-Canby) was intoxicated and belligerent when Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies attempted to eject him from the fairgrounds. (A fair employee had asked him to stop smoking a cigarette.) After a sheriff’s deputy told Hieb he was going to perform a pat-down, the legislator revealed he was carrying a concealed handgun.
PORTLAND, OR
clayconews.com

SHOTS FIRED AT WOOD VILLAGE FRED MEYER IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR - (September 2, 2022) - The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is reporting that at approximately 4:30 P.M this afternoon MCSO deputies responded to shots fired at the Wood Village Fred Meyer. Witnesses reported that multiple suspects fled the scene before deputies arrived; at least one on foot...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
pdxpipeline.com

Clackamas County School 2022 Employee Career Fair | Featuring Opportunities at Multiple School Districts

Clackamas County School Student Support Career Fair. Clackamas Education Service District is hosting a Student Support Career Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 4 – 6 p.m. at Clackamas ESD’s administrative office at 13455 SE 97th Ave in Clackamas. The event is an opportunity to learn about student support staff jobs at school districts across Clackamas County — all in one place!
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KGW

Man shot during Marine Drive street takeover was later found dead

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police clarified on Wednesday afternoon that one of three people shot during an illegal street takeover over the weekend was later found dead at a Northeast Portland gas station. The Portland Police Bureau put out a statement earlier in the day, identifying the man who...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy