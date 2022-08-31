ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball Report: C-F, Waldron win pre-Labor Day conference matches

By Joseph Flaherty, Hillsdale Daily News
 3 days ago
It was a busy Tuesday for SCAA teams in Hillsdale County. Camden-Frontier took on Bellevue. The Hillsdale Academy Colts traveled to Battle Creek to take on St. Phillip. Waldron went to Jackson Christian for a SCAA showdown. Litchfield took on Burr Oak. Pittsford faced off against Colon. North Adams-Jerome took on Climax-Scotts.

Camden-Frontier defeated Bellevue 25-10; 25-12 and 25-12 in three sets. The Camden-Frontier varsity volleyball team is now 3-3-3 on the year. Jaden Clark led the team with 12 digs and 10 aces. Kendall Alley had eight assists and three aces. Rylee Mckitterick had seven digs and three aces. Lexus Sigler had six kills. Madison Swan had 13 kills. Camden-Frontier's J.V. team won in two sets against Bellevue. The team will be back in action after Labor Day Weekend.

Waldron's varsity volleyball team had a closer match against Jackson Christian. The Spartans took down JC in four sets: 17-25; 25-21; 25-18 and 26-16. "We came out very slow and flat," said coach Katina Fellabaum. "Once the girls started moving and communicating they started to play better. Tonight was a great game to gage where we stand to start the season and what we still need to improve on."

Emma Wines had seven kills, two aces and two blocks. Hannah Hubinger contributed six kills, four aces and two blocks. Jena Fellabaum had five kills, three aces, one block and 15 assists. Morgan Burk added five kills, one ace and one block. The next game for the Spartans will be Sept. 6 against North Adams-Jerome.

Head coach Katie Chapman and the Litchfield Terriers took on Burr Oak in their first game of the season. Burr Oak won 25-16; 25-12 and 25-23. The Terriers were ahead in the first match 13-11 but they fell behind during long stretches of game action. The script flipped and Burr Oak found themselves out in front 18-13. The second match saw Burr Oak gain a comfortable lead, even though the Terriers shut down their best server. The Terriers bounced back and lost by only two points in the final set, and the set was tied 11-11 at the mid-point. "With only six girls, my team was tired but they persevered," said coach Chapman.

Tavia Shelton finished the night with two aces, two kills, four digs and eight assists. Becky McCafferty had four kills and six digs. Eliza Alvarez went 5 for 5 with serves and had 1 kill and six digs. Jenna Miller went 11 for 12 with serve including three aces. Miller had 1 kill, nine digs and three blocks. Addison McClouth went 10for 11 with serves and had eight digs. Abby Bills went 12 for 13 with serves and had three aces, two kills, five digs, two assists and one block.

Litchfield's junior varsity team lost two sets to Burr Oak: 12-25 and 11-25. Coach Shannon Dobbs saw improvement in each set from their inexperienced team. "We are looking forward to getting back in the gym for some more practice and improving with each contest," said coach Dobbs. Some of the standouts for the Terriers were Emily Knopke who had two aces. Kelsey Conley had two aces. Briyanna Campbell had one ace. Cloee Frick had one kill and was 4-for-4 in sets.

The Hillsdale Academy Colts lost in three sets to St. Phillip: 18-25; 17-25 and 19-25. Megan Roberts had six kills, three blocks, and six digs. Ava King had six kills and 11 digs. Angela Alvarez had six digs. Clara Heath led the team in assists. The Colts are now 3-2-1 and return to play after Labor Day Weekend at Litchfield.

North Adams-Jerome traveled to Climax-Scotts in their first conference matchup of the season. It was a close game for both teams, with the Panthers taking set one 25-20. The Rams won the second and third set by scores of 25-21 and 27-25. The Rams lost the fourth set and the final set would be decided by just two points. Climax won the match with the 15-13 win in set five. "I am extremely happy with how the girls played given the events that happened during the game," said coach Samantha Brown. Maddie Iveson led with 10 kills and 19 digs. Miranda Daniels went 24 out of 26 at the service line adding 6 kills. Kiley Webb was 15 for 15 at the service line. Libero Hannah Iveson led with 39 digs. Freshman setter Aleecia Baker had 17 assists.

Pittsford found themselves in a tough battle with the Magi of Colon. The Magi won 25-19, 25-16 and 25-11 in three sets. "Through sickness and injuries, we are continuing to learn to be flexible on the fly," said head coach Jessica Butler. Jacy Bleikamp had four kills and eight digs, Kaydence Jones and Lizzie Gerig each had three kills. Halle Clark had three aces and four digs and Olivia Long added four digs.

