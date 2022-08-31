ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

NMSU researcher warns against consuming mushrooms growing in community

By Lucas Peerman, Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1URUIn_0hd4Xsrz00

Along with the rest of Las Cruces, New Mexico State University has had an increase in the growth of mushrooms on campus grounds, and an NMSU researcher warns students, faculty, staff and local community members not to ingest the mushrooms.

“Mushrooms have always intrigued human beings, and there are continuous attempts to use them for gastronomical and medicinal purposes,” said Soum Sanogo, Entomology, Plant Pathology and Weed Science Department professor. “However, people must remember not to pick mushrooms for consumption unless they have been vetted as suitable for consumption.”

The mushrooms are members of a fungal group called Chlorophyllum molybdites, also known as false parasol. They grow from late spring to fall due to warm temperatures and high soil moisture from the abundance of rain, dew formation and irrigation. With the nearly seven inches of rain in August, about a five-inch increase above average, the area has temporarily created an environment for the mushrooms to thrive.

The mushrooms are described to have unique and distinct features of green-colored gills on the cap undersides when mature. These mushrooms commonly grow in rings, also called “fairy rings.”

The mushrooms contain toxic proteins that cause sickness, including symptoms of nausea, bloody diarrhea and abdominal pain.

In addition to being harmful to humans, false parasol is harmful to animals as well. Sanogo advised pet owners to remove and dispose of the mushrooms to prevent ingestion. Otherwise, he said, it’s fine to let the mushrooms grow, because they will eventually die off.

Sanogo and staff members from his research program in the EPPWS Department are collecting the mushrooms to evaluate their potential in combating plant pathogens that affect crops in New Mexico.

“They are important components of soil health and help with the degradation of organic materials in soil,” Sanogo said.

Others are reading: Little Toad Creek expands with Luna County distillery

Nicole E. Drake writes for New Mexico State University Marketing and Communications and can be reached at 575-646-3221 or ndrake@nmsu.edu.

Comments / 5

Related
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Entrepreneurs Want to Make El Paso a Major Manufacturing City

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Entrepreneurs in El Paso are looking to...
EL PASO, TX
lascruces.com

Get on the Road with RV Camping in New Mexico

Although camping in recreational vehicles has always been popular, it really took off when the pandemic shut down many other forms of entertainment and lodging. RV camping became a safe option for going places because you had your own kitchen and bed wherever you went. So many people placed orders for new RVs that, for some, the wait time was longer than a year!
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Iris rhizome sale offers more than ever

Hundreds of rhizomes have been harvested and made available for sale during the 2022 MVIS Iris Rhizome Sale which will be at the Mesilla Valley Mall, Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11 during mall hours. The Mesilla Valley Iris Society celebrated its 50th Anniversary,1971-2021, by hosting the American Iris...
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
lascruces.com

Potter’s Guild Fires up for the 30th Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser

“We’re coming together as a community to help our community,” Jan Preston Archey of the Potters’ Guild of Las Cruces said about Empty Bowls. This fundraiser to benefit El Caldito Soup Kitchen will be held for the 30th consecutive year on Friday, October 14, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. “These bowls were made by a community,” Jan said. “That’s a beautiful thought. Somebody prepared the clay, threw the bowl, loaded it in the kiln, unloaded it, glazed it.”
LAS CRUCES, NM
Deming Headlight

Little Toad Creek expands with Luna County distillery

DEMING - Silver City-based Little Toad Creek Brewery & Distillery recently purchased a 76-acre property in Deming with two industrial metal buildings to house a distillery, with new stills for producing base spirits and a canning/packaging line for its ready-to-drink line of cocktails. The New Mexico Economic Development Department announced...
DEMING, NM
lascruces.com

Kick your cooking up a notch with Johnny Vee at Las Cosas

Since living in Las Cruces, once a year I’ve made a trip to Santa Fe for vacation. It is a lovely place to be: somewhat cooler, and, during the heat of our summer, a great escape. One of my “must-visits” in Santa Fe is Las Cosas Kitchen Shoppe and Cooking School in the DeVargas Center on Paseo de Peralta. The store is a cook’s dream! They have specialty gadgets and every type of pot, pan, griddle, coffee maker, china, glassware, and knife. There is always a “gadget of the month” and usually a sale on one of the top brands they carry.
SANTA FE, NM
KVIA

Employers give mixed reaction to new paid sick leave for New Mexico employees

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - New Mexico private employers are now required by law to offer their employees paid sick leave. The law went into effect on July 1st, after New Mexico Governor Lujan Grisham signed into law the Healthy Workplaces Act (HB 20) on April 8, 2021, requiring most employers provide up to 64 hours of paid sick leave per year to their New Mexico employees.
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nmsu#Mushroom#Entomology#Plant Pathology#Weed Science Department#Chlorophyllum
desertexposure.com

What’s going on in SEPTEMBER?

Desert Exposure would like to include your special events, from any southern New Mexico community. Please submit your event title, time, location and contact information to editor@desertexposure.com; Desert Exposure, 1740-A Calle de Mercado, Las Cruces, NM 88005; or call Elva at 575-443-4408. THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1. Silver City/Grant County. Adult Children...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Circle K to offer 40 cents off on ‘Fuel Day’ in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ahead of Labor day weekend customers can fuel up for the unofficial last weekend of summer and receive the deal directly at the pump. Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. local time during Circle K Fuel Day tomorrow Thursday, September […]
EL PASO, TX
LoneStar 92

People Shocked After TX Teacher Discusses Normalizing Pedophilia

"Don't judge people just because they want to have sex with a 5-year-old." These are the words that ended an 18-second clip recorded in an El Paso classroom. The classroom conversation was recorded and posted to social media. Parents became concerned about the controversial subject. The recording is a conversation between an English teacher and a student.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
lascrucesbulletin.com

City adopts master plan for Community of Hope

The Las Cruces City Council adopted a resolution accepting the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope (MVCH) campus master plan at its Aug. 15 regular meeting, calling for $26 million in capital improvements over the next five years. The city contracted with Huitt-Zollars, Inc. of Las Cruces in May 2021 to...
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

Overgrowth in weeds across the city

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There has been an increase in overgrown weeds due to the rain across the city, but some areas have more than others. According to the EP municipal code “All premises and exterior property shall be maintained free from weeds but does not provide a time frame in which they are to be cleared.”
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Pasoans stock up on gas, 40 cents cheaper per gallon

EL PASO, Texas -- Circle K offered gas for 40 cents cheaper a gallon as a part of Circle K fuel day Thursday from 4-7, and El Pasoans showed up to stock up. The gas discount brought out tons of people eager to put the high summer gas prices in the past.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Tents to Rents: Camp Hope staff delivers respect

Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a series about residents of the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope’s Camp Hope tent city. Jennette is a member of the Camp Hope (tent city) staff with a big heart and an arsenal of tools to help the most vulnerable. She joined the staff as an AmeriCorps Vista volunteer over two years ago and when the position of Camp Hope outreach coordinator opened, she jumped at the chance to run Camp Hope.
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

Do You Know Why The UTEP Colors Are Orange, Blue And Silver

As the University of Texas at El Paso Miners begin their 2022 football season, here is some info about their colors. The orange part of the UTEP logo has always been there, along with the white, and dates back to 1916. The burnt orange and white coloring chosen back then was also used by the University of San Antonio.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Monuments to Main Street kicks off with Sept. 9 celebration

Monuments to Main Street kicks off its annual, month-long celebration highlighting Las Cruces’ expansive landscape and festivities with a family friendly event beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at Plaza de Las Cruces, 101 N. Main St. downtown. The free celebration includes live entertainment from Soul Parade and...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy