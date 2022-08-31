ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which Is Your Favorite Latin Collaboration of August 2022? Vote!

By Jessica Roiz
 3 days ago

The Billboard Latin team has compiled 16 of the collaborative tracks released in August that were either included on the weekly First Stream Latin or featured by Billboard, and we want to know: Which was your favorite?

This month’s poll includes many exciting collaborations, such as Paulo Londra and Ed Sheeran’s second single together “Noche de Novela,” Anitta and Missy Elliott’s first collaborative effort “Lobby,” Camilo and Grupo Firme’s joyful number “Alaska,” and Ozuna and Tokischa’s call for equality “Somos Iguales,” to name a few.

Last month, Sebastian Yatra and Pablo Alboran’s “Contigo” was picked best Latin collaboration of July, with more than 50% of the votes, followed by CNCO and Kenia OS’ “Plutón,” with more than 37% of the votes.

The new fan poll comes on the heels of Billboard unveiling the “Best Latin Collaborations of 2022 (So Far),” including Christina Aguilera & Ozuna’s “Santo” (January), Becky G & Karol G’s “Mamiii” (February), Sebastian Yatra & John Legend’s “Tacones Rojos (Remix)” (March), Bizarrap & Paulo Londra’s “BZRP Music Sessions #23” (April), Morat & Duki’s “Paris” (May), and Blessd & Rels B’s “Energia” (June).

Who should win the best Latin collaboration of August? Vote below!

The 2021 winners for favorite Latin collaborations were Maria Becerra and Cazzu’s “Animal” (January 2021), VF7 and Lunay’s “Codigo Secreto” (February 2021), Danny Ocean and Justin Quiles’ “Cuantas Veces” (March 2021), Sebastian Yatra and Myke Towers’ “Pareja del Año” (April 2021), J Balvin and Maria Becerra’s “Que Mas Pues” (May 2021), Nobeat and Khea’s “Medio Crazy” (June 2021), Enrique Iglesias and Farruko’s “Me Pasé” (July 2021), Sebastian Yatra and Jhay Cortez’s “Delincuente” (August 2021), Sofia Reyes and Becky G’s “Mal de Amores” (September 2021), Anitta and Saweetie’s “Faking Love” (October 2021). (Editor’s note: There were no polls for November and December 2021.)

Billboard

Nicki Nicole, Romeo Santos & More: What’s Your New Favorite Latin Music Release? Vote!

This week, our First Stream Latin roundup — which is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors — was home to seven exciting tracks. Among them was Kali Uchis’ comeback track “No Hay Ley.” The Colombian singer-songwriter had not released a new track since her Grammy-nominated album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) until now. The club-ready anthem is powered by a hypnotizing beat that will get everyone on the dance floor and speaks about a forbidden love affair. Puerto Rican artist Lenny Tavarez reeled in reggaeton veteran Chencho Corleone and Colombian urban-pop...
MUSIC
Billboard

First Stream Latin: New Music From Kali Uchis, Nicki Nicole, Wisin, & More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below. Nicki Nicole, “Nobody Like You” (DALE PLAY Records/Sony Music Latin) Making a bold statement — “there’s no one like me” — Nicki Nicole delivers a fiery fusion of salsa and trap in her new single, “Nobody Like Yo.” Produced by Icon and Tatool, the track finds the 22-year-old Argentine star having an internal battle as she tries to live her authentic self. But the pressures of being a boxing champ are getting to her head....
MUSIC
Billboard

Romeo Santos Unveils New ‘Formula Vol. 3′ Album: All the Collaborations Ranked (Critics’ Picks)

Romeo Santos has released his highly anticipated studio album Formula, Vol. 3 (Sony Music Latin), coinciding with his eldest son’s birthday on Sept. 1. Home to 21 tracks — including the only previously released single “Sus Huellas,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Latin Airplay chart — the new set flaunts the ever-experimental Santos tapping into hip-hop, trap, tango, merengue and regional Mexican without losing touch of his bachata essence. His collaborators include renowned pop star Justin Timberlake, Mexican artist Christian Nodal and Spanish songstress Rosalía, to name a few. He also teams up with a wave of Dominican talent, from...
MUSIC
Billboard

Ali Gatie Talks New Album, Collaborating With Kehlani & More

Ali Gatie is fresh off the release of his new album, Who Hurt You?, and ahead of embarking on tour to support his new music, he sat down with Billboard‘s Tetris Kelly to talk creativity, his collaboration with Kehlani and more. “There’s always that pressure of trying to beat yourself,” he said of making music after having two hits — “It’s You” and “What If I Told You That I Love You” on the Billboard Hot 100. “Sometimes, it’s numbers-wise but also creative-wise. ‘It’s You’ is one of my favorite songs, and there’s times in the studio where you’re trying to beat that...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

From BLACKPINK to Ariana Grande, What’s Your Favorite ‘Pink’ Song? Vote!

Think pink! Thanks to the success of BLACKPINK‘s latest single, music fans the world over have been covered in “Pink Venom.” The K-pop girl group’s lead track from their upcoming sophomore album Born Pink debuted at No. 1 on both Billboard Global charts (dated Sept. 3) as well as in the top 25 on the Billboard Hot 100, giving the quartet the biggest unaccompanied chart hit of their careers. And with Blinks and new fans alike tasting that pink venom on repeat, here at Billboard, we got reminiscing about other “pink” songs throughout pop music history. Several of our editors and staffers...
MUSIC
Billboard

Christina Aguilera, Wisin y Yandel, & Justin Quiles Set For 2022 Latin Music Week

Christina Aguilera, Wisin y Yandel, and Justin Quiles are confirmed for the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Week, set to take place Sept. 26-Oct. 1 at the Faena Forum in Miami, coinciding with National Hispanic Heritage Month. At the conference, Xtina will be hosting the “Premiere Party with Christina Aguilera,” where she will be debuting never-before-heard music and answering fan questions in an intimate setting. Quiles will be part of an engaging panel about connecting people with music through technology and Puerto Rican duo Wisin y Yandel will join Nicky Jam for a compelling conversation during The Nicky Jam Rockstar Show Live...
MIAMI, FL
