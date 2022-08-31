Which Is Your Favorite Latin Collaboration of August 2022? Vote!

The Billboard Latin team has compiled 16 of the collaborative tracks released in August that were either included on the weekly First Stream Latin or featured by Billboard, and we want to know: Which was your favorite?

This month’s poll includes many exciting collaborations, such as Paulo Londra and Ed Sheeran’s second single together “Noche de Novela,” Anitta and Missy Elliott’s first collaborative effort “Lobby,” Camilo and Grupo Firme’s joyful number “Alaska,” and Ozuna and Tokischa’s call for equality “Somos Iguales,” to name a few.

Last month, Sebastian Yatra and Pablo Alboran’s “Contigo” was picked best Latin collaboration of July, with more than 50% of the votes, followed by CNCO and Kenia OS’ “Plutón,” with more than 37% of the votes.

The new fan poll comes on the heels of Billboard unveiling the “Best Latin Collaborations of 2022 (So Far),” including Christina Aguilera & Ozuna’s “Santo” (January), Becky G & Karol G’s “Mamiii” (February), Sebastian Yatra & John Legend’s “Tacones Rojos (Remix)” (March), Bizarrap & Paulo Londra’s “BZRP Music Sessions #23” (April), Morat & Duki’s “Paris” (May), and Blessd & Rels B’s “Energia” (June).

Who should win the best Latin collaboration of August? Vote below!

The 2021 winners for favorite Latin collaborations were Maria Becerra and Cazzu’s “Animal” (January 2021), VF7 and Lunay’s “Codigo Secreto” (February 2021), Danny Ocean and Justin Quiles’ “Cuantas Veces” (March 2021), Sebastian Yatra and Myke Towers’ “Pareja del Año” (April 2021), J Balvin and Maria Becerra’s “Que Mas Pues” (May 2021), Nobeat and Khea’s “Medio Crazy” (June 2021), Enrique Iglesias and Farruko’s “Me Pasé” (July 2021), Sebastian Yatra and Jhay Cortez’s “Delincuente” (August 2021), Sofia Reyes and Becky G’s “Mal de Amores” (September 2021), Anitta and Saweetie’s “Faking Love” (October 2021). (Editor’s note: There were no polls for November and December 2021.)