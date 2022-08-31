ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Maryland man arrested and charged in repeat robberies

By Mikayla Newton
DC News Now
DC News Now
 6 days ago

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now)–The Frederick Police Department has charged the person responsible for two recent robberies.

On August 23, 2022, around 8:40 p.m., officers responded to the A-1 Mart, located at 649 Himes Avenue, in Frederick City, for a commercial robbery.

Officers say Stefan Alejandro Gajate entered the business, passed a note to the employee that indicated he was armed and demanded money. The suspect was wearing a mask and left the business after being handed an undisclosed amount of currency. He got away before police arrived.

A few days later, Gajate arrived back at the A-1 Mart, but they say this robbery attempt was unsuccessful.

Gajate was later arrested and charged with several accounts, including robbery.

Gajate was transported to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center (FCADC) for an appearance before the District Court Commissioner, where he was initially held without bond.

